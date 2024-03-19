(Continued from Part 2)

The executive director of Romania’s Department Zero, Cezar Brad, continues his conversation with Bilderberger Signore Massini, of the Black Nobility of Venice. Massini reveals the Brotherhood’s goal: Power.

“What you are telling me is very exciting, Mr. Massini; however, I should like to understand how it is possible that you have such great influence. I must confess I find this very interesting.”

Pleased with this turn in the conversation, Signore Massini gave a solicitous reply, apparently falling into the simple trap Cezar had laid.

“Well, my dear, there are lots of ways to get influence, and this is an area we master to perfection. The main quality it takes is patience. One cannot build up grand and elegant palaces and then enjoy all the attendant pleasures unless one is tenacious, vigilant, and above all, patient, even in the face of apparent failure. It takes time for everything to fall into place and sometimes it can be very long until that happens.

“Our venerable masters of yore had a great overall vision of the final outcome to which we are now getting closer and closer. They didn’t greedily pursue mean, selfish interests, but fought with all their might to strengthen and reinforce Masonic foundations by adapting its guidelines to the course of human evolution. In fact, why would they have only looked after themselves and their families? Weren’t they the richest, wealthiest and best-off of all people? Hadn’t they made an oath to help and support one another when in need? I can tell you they were the real architects of the principles now governing the social system. But for the time being, I can’t disclose much about these architects who devised the entire plan several thousand years ago, because that is a terrible secret of which not even all the members of the Bilderberg Group are aware.

“In modern times — and by this I mean the past two or three hundred years — the venerable masters have done nothing but apply, in an intelligent manner, the basic principles that had already been established, and adapted these to the structure of their times. Their actions have been improved with each generation, while at the same time keeping the same drive and initial ideas.

“You must know that at the top of our hierarchy there are only people of royal descent whose lineage one can trace back in genealogical trees as old as hundreds or even thousands of years. We pay great attention to this issue so as not to get mixed up with other races. Despite all this, however, there have been exceptions; but gradually we have succeeded in eliminating recessive genes.

“You must be talking about royal families across Europe and the great bankers at the end of the Middle Ages,” said Cezar in an attempt to elicit more details on the issue.

“Precisely. They were not revolutionaries. They didn’t uphold any hard-and-fast ideology or any specific and convoluted philosophy. Their force has never lain in their brawn or their go-getting spirit. They have never produced heroes or spearheads. Instead, they were quick to understand that in order to succeed, they needed a different algorithm, drawing its strength from the very force, actions and decisions of people. They were keen observers and made some essential points from the very beginning.

“They noticed, for instance, that community life, whether it is grounded in monarchies, republics or any other type of governance, is based on leadership. This reality involves two groups: on the one hand, the masses or the rabble; and on the other hand, the elite, who one way or another strive to shepherd the herd. This simple observation was the foundation on which they built their entire plan.”

“But why was it so important to them that people were split into those two categories?” Cezar asked.

Like a genuine Masonic master initiated in the obscure secrets of the organization, Signore Massini began to reveal the ideological core of Freemasonry at the world level.

“This reality is and was very important due to the fact that there have always been conflicting interests between the two groups. The situation had to be made to work out so that those conflicting interests could never completely disappear, or in other words, so that there would never be genuine peace among people. In order for this to be the case, it was necessary to pander to both groups by various methods without their knowledge of the scheme. Our Illuminati have perfected this ability to run with the hare and hunt with the hound and yet never fail in this double game!”

Cezar then seized the opportunity to keep the pot boiling.

“But how could they do it?” he asked. “What were there methods?”

“They needed some strong levers, and at the origin of their actions lay only two: money, and man’s inferior nature that makes him give in to temptations of all kinds. That has always been a successful combination because if the first didn’t work, the second did. That is how this recipe — drawing on scheming, lies, temptations and pretence — allowed our influence to spread throughout the world.

“In today’s world, we must, of course, factor in a series of other issues. Among the most important of these are the number of inhabitants on this planet, as well as remarkable technological progress. Basically, however, the foundations of our Masonic organization were laid a long time ago, and they are now so deeply ingrained in people’s consciousness that the full achievement of our program is now only a matter of time.”

Signore Massini ended his lecture with a satisfied smile on his face and lit a long cigar. Obviously, he was waiting for his words to have their effect on Cezar. Playing along, Cezar made a statement.

“But I fail to understand the main reason for which this huge effort has been made for thousands of years.”

Puffing slowly on his cigar, Signore Massini looked at Cezar through half-closed eyelids. In his unbounded self-pride, he already considered his approach to have been successful. Cezar, on the other hand, thought that erroneous view had weakened the venerable one’s vigilance and prompted him to give a profusion of explanations.

“That is quite simple, my dear. Power was and will always be the main reason! What else could we possibly want after so long a time? Come on, tell me, and don’t be shy! Money? Almost all of the money in this world is ours, thanks to the banking web we have been weaving for the past centuries. Since civilizations thrived, we have been intent upon creating a social system where people fully depend on thier income. Money, more and more money! That’s the name of the game: a fixation that had to be spread everywhere.

“But in order to have money, one must produce; and in order to produce, one must work. And work requires time. These are the terms of our equation, which in fact is a vicious circle, a puzzle with no solution attached. The result was that people ended up working themselves to exhaustion for us, always under the spell of more and more money that is, in fact, easily spent in keeping with the world’s rhythm and its assorted attractions.

“And yet, no matter how much money one could earn, the real wealth and the bulk of the money are in our possession, well kept in our banks or invested in title deeds.

“Even if ten or one hundred people who are not members of our lodges get extremely wealthy, they are not a threat because they are discrete entities who do not pursue any definite, large-scale goal. Of course, we are careful to lure most of them to our organization from the very beginning of their brilliant careers and thereby increase our power.

“Those who turn down our offer can’t hold out on their own for too long. If one way or another they become a threat, we join efforts to force them into bankruptcy, even at the risk of some losses on our side. But the huge financial machinery we have built allows us to redress the financial balance quickly through increases somewhere else. The aim is to bring down the person in question. Usually, when they are just about to collapse and feel lost beyond retrieve, the tactics are to give them a second chance to take the offer they initually turned down. Most often, they accept, and then, of course, their personal business makes a spectacular comeback. But at that point they must already comply with clear conditions that we set and which cannot be avoided.

“We always stand to gain, whether it be an influential politician to further our interests — which is the most common and almost easiest case to create — or a great businessman, most of whose money we administer through our own networks.

“It is thus our interest to create as many such vicious circles as possible. And it is on this foundation that we have built modern society and the so-called cell of society, the family, which we have chained to an infinite set of dependencies: jobs, houses, comfort, cars, bank loans, and long-term contractual obligations that sometimes extend over one or two generations. The role of a vicious circle is to make people dependent, because when this happens, they are no longer free.” (pp. 122-127)

Cinamar, Radu (2003). Transylvanian Sunrise (originally published in Romanian as Viitor cu cap de mort: in culisele puterii). Westbury, New York: Sky Books.

Continued in Part 4