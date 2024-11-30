We went back downstairs. I wanted to go look in to see if they did anything. I wanted to go check on those girls, and they wouldn’t let me go in and check on those girls. And there’s a Crown Victoria sitting there. They’re like, “Get in the back of that car!” And I go and I get in the back seat of this Crown Victoria; they jump in the front seat. And when we’re sitting the car, something huge, that I can only explain as a dragon, picked up the Crown Victoria that I was sitting in with its clawed feet and jumped up into the air and flew away across dope mountain with a Crown Victoria in its claws, and carried us down the dirt road to the ranch where I had been staying, and plops the Crown Victoria down next to it. - Kevin G.

TIAMAT

Transcript

4:00 The system has what they consider three main bases, even though it’s more than three. They have three main bases that all of the hierarchy children initially are going to be connected to. And their purpose in that is to do base training, as well as to see what kind of magical abilities that child has and where he is going to be put in the system.

So, let’s look at some of those military bases, the main three bases.

You have the Carderock Division of the Naval Surface Warfare Center that's in Maryland. That's where they do a lot of the different water training. All of these have an element of water training, different scenarios that they'll put the children through.

You have the Palisades, California, base and the Pacific island military bases that are on the west coast.

And then you have the bases that they call Ragnarok. The northern bases for that are out of Alaska, the Aleutian islands [Eareckson Air Station], and you have the Greenland base, and then you have the South Pole base. Those three together are considered Ragnarok.

Looking at that map, you have military bases on the east coast of the United States, along the west coast, and then the South Pole, and then up towards the Greenland area, and then Alaska. So, they use all of these waterways to connect children in their training to different creatures.

When you go to Ragnarok, particularly the Greenland base, that base sits on what they call a time shift. But there really is no time shift there; it's just that they they've never moved things along. You have a base that sits in-between the physical and the spiritual realm, so part of the base is on the physical, and the other part is in a spiritual realm which has no time.

This is one of the bases that sits in-between, and in that, you get a different feel, because everything in that Greenland base above the ground or in the physical side of the world is stuck in the 1950s.

9:45 From there you’re introduced to the underground submarine base off of Ragnarok. And you have different connections to that submarine base. So, it does have lines that go all the way through the United States, coming from the northern areas down to the Chicago area, all the way down through to the Texas area. And then it's got [latitudinal] lines off of it, some of those [going] all the way from California to Florida.

[As regards] the training in those submarine lines, part of the introduction to the subs is to get you in the water. Some children had been introduced to water, but they throw you into the training, and part of that training includes very small environments. They want to know how you’re going to do, if you're going to have [problems] with claustrophobia. With the submarines they also test how your body processes different pressure, because they have to teach you different breathing techniques.

As you learn to cross over from the physical to the spiritual worlds, there are areas where you’re going to [encounter] pressure differences. Now, when you’re down in the water worlds, all of that is not subject to pressure. But some of the travel, some children have to do the slow routes [when] traveling through the gates. It will take them longer, and when they do that, there are different pressurization things that happen as you get into different fields of frequency. So, they’re testing with that.

12:30 As you begin the training in the subterranean bases, that’s where they’re going to start to introduce you to some of the spiritual beings—especially connected to the waterways—and the different creatures that you’re not going to necessarily find out in the real world. So, you'll get different experiences. They have a whole training around the Arctic, the different creatures there, as well as the Greenland areas as they begin to introduce.

As you go through that, one of the first introductions they are going to make—because he’s the principality with the most authority area-wise, and that is because he has authority over the waterways—and that’s Leviathan.

Frontspiece of Leviathan, by Thomas Hobbes

Leviathan is a political philosophy book written by Thomas Hobbes, published in 1651, which argues for a strong, centralized government to maintain peace and prevent conflict. Hobbes describes life without government as “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short,” emphasizing the need for a social contract to ensure safety and order.

So, Greenland, the Aleutian islands and the South Pole, the main principality that you’ll be introduced to is Leviathan. Then you start to get some of the principalities that work in connection with him, like Samael. You get some of the water-specific [principalities], like Poseidon, Triton, all of those. The best way to describe them when they first introduce them to children is that these spirits take on a dragon form.

I’ve talked in some of my affidavits about how part of this training we started at Carderock, and in their War Center room they have what looks like this lower big oval well in the middle of the floor. But as you get closer to that, you see that there’s water in there. It’s both a portal as well as a map interface. So, literally it pulls up this spiritual map of the entire world, and they can use that to locate different things. They can zoom in. They have a connection with some of the spiritual beings.

But the real surprise was the element that made the research team give the name, “Projection Room,” to that huge mountain cavern. I saw a line of huge T-shaped tables made of stone. None of these tables was shorter than six feet high. When I passed by a table, a holographic projection, presenting aspects from a certain scientific domain, was activated on its surface. The three-dimensional colored images were pefect and very big, about eight feet high. I went to a table that had steps, and I climbed them until my body was above the table. It was almost 16 feet long and five feet wide. Apparently, its domain was biology, as images of plants and animals scrolled in front of my eyes, some of them totally unknown to me. I touched one of the squares, and the hologram began presenting the anatomical structure of the human body. I soon realized it was my body. Although I was not moving, I saw the holographic images of certain areas of my body, rotating continuously and presented from different angles. If I moved my finger inside the square, the image would read the inside of my body, thus projecting my internal organs according to my finger’s position on the square. Moving my finger in a certain way magnified the examined area. I zoomed in to extremely tiny dimensions, passing over individual cells, their nucleus and reaching the molecular area. - Radu Cinamar (Transylvanian Sunrise, p. 237) describing a 50,000-year-old cavern in the Bucegi mountains, the discovery of which contributed to the decision by the U.S. to invade Iraq so the Brotherhood could seize artifacts left by the same ancient giants.

When they first show it to you, it seems like this big massive toy, and that’s kind of how they present it to the kids, because they want you to be comfortable; they want your curiosity; they want you to to want to make those connections.

I remember the first time they had these different little toy creatures, one of them being the leviathan. They had a megalodon, a whale, and a Godzilla-type toy, and they tell you to pick one. And then you pick one and they show you all these things. And then they’ll have you toss it in the water, and the little toy actually comes to life and will swim around on top of the water. And you’re like, “Wow, that's so cool.”

The next time you come, you’re thrown into this environment, where when you throw that toy in, all of a sudden, wherever that’s landed, you now are somewhere, and you're in the water. And eventually it goes to where you’re seeing these creatures battle each other. And at first you see the toys battling each other, and they’re like, “Which one do you want to win?” and you get to pick which one's going to be the winner.

Later, they show you how to summon those creatures and align with them in battle. So, they’ll use these creatures for their power, their energy, their dominion, and their authority in the contracts that they have. Some of the bigger sea creatures, it’s because literally the Lord gave them the authority to be there. He created them to be in the waters, and so they’ll use that and teach you how to get access or dominion or authority that way.

CHANTELLE: I imagine those spirits would decide which kids they want to connect with, right?

19:00 Yes, there’s contracts and alliances that have to be made, so those spirits can reject to make contracts with those kids. They could choose to not show up if summoned to a battle if their demands haven’t been met.

And as you get to the higher authorities, for example, Leviathan is considered a principality. So, those are the most important contracts in the system because those principalities have authority over armies and legions. And if they choose to not align with you or show up, you're not just losing out on on them coming to help you: you're losing out on their entire their legions that are under their command. And it can make it difficult to access things in different territories, where if it’s your enemy, if you go into that territory, it’s like a declaration of war, and you can expect that they’re going to hunt, they’re going to track, and they’re going to try to take you out.

So, these are they're they're very important base contracts in the system because they interface between the physical and the spiritual worlds and a lot of access a lot of— it's not just about alliances but it's about access to different places that can be important.

WATER DRAGONS

20:00 There’s a lot a lot of training focused around the water dragons because of the energy that they have. They’ll be used a lot in different battle scenarios in training, as well as in obstacle courses. You have some in the Sovereign Military who are being trained as knight—whether light side of the system, a good knight, or dark side, a bad knight.

21:00 One of their journeys that they'll take is to the island of Malta. Even Avalon—that can be another place they're going to journey to in the UK, the underground Avalon. And in that [course], the children may have to go through dragon caverns, they may have to fight dragons in their battles, they may have to procure certain things from the dragons, which we’ll talk about in a little bit here.

22:00 In everything there are choices. Either they're going to choose to try to make an alliance—but that dragon may reject that alliance—or they’re going to go after the dragon in battle.

BREEDER PROGRAMS

There are specific breeder programs in the system for these creatures. Some of the children will be taken to those breeding environments to see how they’re bred, learn different things about these creatures. I think most of the dragon-breeder programs are up on the— they've got air-island military bases, so they’re pretty hard to access unless you know where it is and you have express permission on how to get there. But that’s one of the areas where they’ll actually breed and then do some of the training with the the dragons that fly.

You've got different types. So, some of the dragons are for air, some are bred because they breathe fire, others are trained for their water abilities and their speed in swimming.

These creatures are used as a weapon beyond their energy abilities. They will use them for protecting certain areas, as well as in warfare in the water, in the air. So, they’ll do all that training in that. Jekyll Island off of Florida is one of those bases where they connect directly with some of these breeder programs.

CHANTELLE: Are they naturally bred from proper dragons?

JESSIE: I would say the majority of them are going to be [lab] bread. In that you get the creatures that are mammal versus those that come from egg. They do have both when it comes to the dragons.

Those that are manually bred, they’ll usually do IVF [in-vitro fertilization], where they’re combining the sperm and the egg, and then when the cell comes to the point of multiplying, they’ll multiply it in different ways. If it’s a rare specialty one, the multiplication will be less. Sometimes they won't multiply it at all because they want it to remain rare. But other ones, they’ll see how many times they can multiply and what different characteristics they get. Or if there are [problems], just like any genetics, they'll [encounter problems] as they continue to breed off of the same things.

So you get [lab breeding], and then you have the egg form as well. For that they have to do insemination. I don’t know how to even put some of this into words, but you get a defiling of creatures in their breeding, where they try to use surrogate wombs. For the mammals they can use whales for surrogate wombs, but a whale is not meant to give birth to a dragon.

For eggs, have they tried to use large birds that lay massive eggs? But why not just have a female dragon, let the dragon give birth? Why go to all the trouble? And I think the trouble is usually their control over these creatures. You have natural instincts with these creatures the way God designed them, where a mother is going to protect her eggs at all costs. So, if they want to have control over those infants and get them used to being with humans and working together as companions, they can’t have things in the wild; there has to be a controlled environment.

So, they have a whole thing in regards to that. The system role is called keepers, and they have creature keepers. You’ve got those that are [trained] to breed, care for, procure things from these creatures. But I think there are fewer and fewer because of the end times coming so close. Because of God's sovereign plan, they’re not able to do what they really want to do with these programs or these creatures. It’s interesting how there is a natural instinct with the animals with the times and the seasons, and even these creatures are bound according to God’s sovereign will. So there are times that they can’t do things no matter how hard they try. Really it’s a game of chance for them in everything that they do.

28:00 You get all different forms of water dragons. They can be big, they can be small, some are more snake-like, some are more like dinosaurs, some look more like a dragon. You get some that fly, like flying fish, in and out of the water.

Loch Ness monster

And they they can be helpers or they can be hinderers. Using the water gates, you can run into some of these creatures as you enter into different environments. So, part of the training is to get you used to being quick on your feet in battle and able to very quickly assess and know how you need to react based on where you are and what you’re dealing with.

They’ll teach them how to make contracts, how to summon. There are different trainings with some of the dragons. For example, you get the air witchcraft people, elemental magic people, who will be dragon riders. And a lot of those programs are based near high-peak mountain areas.

So you get the different uses for them in the military. The dragon riders are connected to your high-level Druids or your king of the woods. It's very common for the kings of the woods to have access to a dragon in an area that they’ll use for its insight and for control over the area. Your arcane mages will often go through training with the dragon riding and how to make alliances with the dragons. They may use it for surveillance or scouting, or, for the different watcher positions, they may join with a dragon for those things.

31:00 You also get your dark-side dragon riders. Those are similar to what they've shown in the series, The Lord of the Rings. You have your Sith. Those are individuals that have been what we call ghost warriors, where they’re able to change their physical state to their spiritual form, but then something goes wrong and they lose their ability to change back into their physical form. And some of these individuals will master magic to [the degree] where they’re even able to transform their familiars into a spiritual form as well. And if they get stuck in that process, that’s where you get some of these rogue groups like the Sith.

32:30 So, that’s one of the ways training can be used with these creatures on the bases for energy, power, as well as for battles and training with the obstacle courses.

Then you get into some of the outright strange stuff. Children will be trained how to breed, how to do different research.

Otodus megalodon, commonly known as megalodon, is an extinct species of giant mackerel shark that lived approximately 23 to 3.6 million years ago, from the Early Miocene to the Early Pliocene

Some of the children will learn how to work with the hybrid creatures. So, you have megalodons, sharks, whales, different types of water dragons, that they will do these horrific experiments on the creatures. Things that I experienced were creatures with laser eyes, or that were able to shoot out mass amounts of energy that would really be a nasty weapon.

They can electrify some of the animals; they can make them what they would call radioactive. It’s not radioactive energy that would cause cancer or things like that: it's a high-powered electric or energy state, where these animals can move very quickly from a physical environment into a spiritual environment and they can pull you from one to the other. So, if you are trying to use magic to open gates or portals to get out of a certain situation, you can find animals that can cross over very quickly and follow you through different places, tracking and hunting you. So, they’ll give these creatures super-powers.