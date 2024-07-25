Second half of interview by The Imagination from November 2021. Listen to the full interview HERE.

Cali Bergandi, pronounced “Kayleigh”

35:00 EMMA: How is the Brotherhood structured?

Oh, I mean, the school system is government. I mean, it’s all state, it’s all government, and I was trafficked through the government. I was a born government sex slave for the White House, the FBI, local law enforcement, Masonic Freemasonry, cop gangs. There’a a lot of people who don’t want me talking about this. I think people need to understand and realize that I am a very targeted individual.

EMMA: We were talking about the structure of the Brotherhood.

37:00 I was brought up in Freemason— I basically didn’t have parents. My mom pawned me off on on men, various men I was sold to, married to as a child bride, taken overseas to foreign countries where it was legalized, where they don’t have laws on child marriages.

I was trafficked a lot by Navy men. There’s a lot of men in the family and in the cult that were associated with the Navy and the military, armed forces. But specifically the Navy, because there are no laws in international waters, so, they can get away with just about anything out there.

And overseas. You know, in foreign countries they have different laws on child marriages and child rape and abuse and stuff like that, so they were taking me to foreign countries, marrying me to men. But I wasn’t just being used for for sex. I’d be forced to live with them for months at a time and their families. Their kids would get up like normal kids and go to school and I would be stuck in the room. I wasn’t allowed to go to school for months at a time, I wasn’t fed for days at a time, I was beat and raped all day, just used for sex when I was with these men.

38:00 And like I said, I wasn’t just being used for sex: I was being used for my identity. So, every time my identity changed— which was multiple times. I have several aliases. Some of my known aliases are Claire J. Cooper, Claire J. Walker and Sarah Bernhardt. Bernhardt, because I would cry during rape, so they would call me Sarah Bernhardt.

But they’re using my identity, and that’s basically to traffic funds offshore, to hide laundered funds and trafficking funds and various accounts in my name that are being kept from me offshore. And corporations, likely, overseas.

39:00 So, they’re using children not just for sexual purposes. They’re using them for their identity; they’re using them for science experimentation.

NASA

I was sold to NASA and used in NASA programs: put in simulators, where I was forced to stay in a simulator for weeks at a time. They were experimenting on the different gravitational forces and things like that, and how it would affect a child. They were doing different experiments on me in these capsules. There was zero-gravity, so you’re floating around in the air. If you pee, you pee in the air; you catch it in a bag—crazy stuff like that.

Probing: they would probe you in your orifices with these pure crystal rods. You know, like anal thermometers? They were taking pure crystal rods like that to obtain cells and things like that with the crystals. And then they were flying them in space capsules into space and growing them in labs and experimenting with all these different cells. So, I know my cells have been in space.

40:00 Did you come across other children?

Yeah, I was with— In particular, on the NASA trips I was with my handler—my brother, who became my handler. Which, I don’t think he was my biological brother, but I used to call him Bubby. And then I called him husband at, like, ten. Ten years old, he became my husband. When I was ten. He was eight years older than me, eight-to-ten years older than me. So, they always married the boys to the younger girls to groom them.

EMMA: What exactly is a handler?

41:00 I mean, he handled me. So, he handled everything. He accompanied me on trips. He escorted me on trips to and from, and would get me ready for these men, and take me to them on private jets.

So, I would be sitting with him on the plane, and then he would put me in my nightgown or whatever. I was forced to wear a white t-shirt a lot, as it was symbolic of a child bride, and also so that men could identify me when my parents met them in public places to identify me. So, I was always in a white t-shirt. So, he would tell me on the plane once we boarded, “Go get your t-shirt on.” So, he would take me to the bathroom and I would get my t-shirt on, and you don’t have any clothes on underneath your t-shirt—it’s just the t-shirt. And then I would be taken up front to the guys that were on the plane and used for sex.

EMMA: Is Florida in particular important to the system?

42:00 Oh, I think it’s one of many places, but I think it’s a huge hub. Yes, absolutely. Florida is a peninsula—there’s water on three sides—and you can get anywhere in the world from Florida. They have international airports in Jacksonville and Miami. They just made the regional airport in Fort Lauderdale an international airport, so you can fly internationally right out of Lauderdale now, Clearwater, Tampa, Jacksonville, Orlando. All those places I have been flown out, of but mostly out of private estates.

Jeb Bush, governor of Florida 1999-2007

Back then I was flying out of private estates. There’s two subdivisions that were built in Indian River County: one is called Aerodrome, and the other one is called The Flying Ranches. And there are private aircraft owners that live there. They’re all five-to-ten-acre tracts, and they have their own private airplane hangers there with an actual landing strip right behind the houses in the subdivision, so you can land your plane and park it in your hangar right there at your property.

43:00 I was flown out of private estates like that, and the private airports that I named earlier—Gary Kimball’s private airport in Brevard County, Titusville. He was some heir to a NASA executive’s fortune, and my mom had married him, so that’s their connection to NASA. They were tied into NASA.

The porn industry

Back then, the porn industry was really getting big. Back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, it started coming out and just being kind of like a normal practice, when it was unheard of before that. But in the 80s or 90s, when porn started to get big, my parents were getting into porn, wanting to film their own porn, and using us in porn as well through these programs, like Disney, Busch Gardens. I was trafficked to and raped by Peter Busch. He had an estate in Vero Beach. And they are the Busch family: Busch Gardens, Busch beer. They own theme parks, they own huge conglomerates that are involved in these type of things.

From left, Peter Busch, Trudy Busch Valentine, Andrew Busch, and Robert Hermann Jr., Aug. 23, 2021 at Grant's Farm.

Peter W. Busch (born 1955) Son of August Anheuser Busch, Jr. and Marie Christy Busch (born Church) Anheuser-Busch was sold to Belgium-based InBev.

Peter W. Busch

Peter W. Busch is president of Southern Eagle Distributing Inc., an Anheuser-Busch distributorship in Fort Pierce, Florida. In the late 1970s, Busch pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to probation for the shooting death of his friend, David Leeker, at Grant’s Farm.

EMMA: . . . it’s different from the political family . . . Busch Gardens and—

45:00 —the Bush family, the president. Because I was being trafficked to the White House by FBI on Air Force One, to the White House during the Bush administration. I was trafficked to Clinton; I’ve been trafficked to all the presidents since I was born.

I was being trafficked to the White House by FBI on Air Force One, to the White House during the Bush administration. I was trafficked to Clinton; I’ve been trafficked to all the presidents since I was born.

EMMA: How far back does this go?

I’m not sure. But I know that it became rampant in the United States when Scien— and Scientology was like a turning point, I think, for the occult here and the occult practices here.

EMMA: So, is Scientology basically a front and cover for everything else?

Well, it’s not a church. They call it the Church of Scientology, but it’s not a church, it’s not a religion. It is a cult. And there are members that have left that are speaking out, but they have their own police force. People don’t realize that they handle matters not within our tribunals and state and court and local authorities: they handle everything within. So, if you’re a member of the church and something happens, they have their own police force, basically, and these gang stalkers that will silence you if you try to speak out against them and the abuse that you’ve endured at their hand.

I used to be taken to the church a lot as a child. They have a an entire floor that I was not allowed on that I would sneak into with my brother. There was like the fourth and the seventh floor that I was not allowed on for whatever reason. But that’s where they kept the cadavers. And they are practicing on cadavers. My brother would be down there practicing surgical and suturing techniques on these dead bodies. He’s a very highly trained doctor, and he’s been trained since he was a very young child through this cult.

47:00 And is that so they can keep their own doctors and surgeons on staff?

There are some, but a lot of them are educated by the universities. I mean, if you ask me, universities are just a cult, too.

I am a born government sex slave. I was trafficked to the FBI, the Masonic cop gangs in Florida, the White House, and to the royals—the royal family. It’s Brotherhood. It’s connections. It’s connection through the church. It’s connection through NASA. They’re all connected. It’s a brotherhood.

So, they meet each other at these events, which can easily be disguised as a dinner party. So, you see in the mainstream media all these people gathering for these events, and these music awards, and basically it’s an occult practice. They’re initiation ceremonies for people moving up. They’re disguised as concerts. You’re taking your children to them. And they’re basically rituals and ceremonies being done right in plain sight, is what they call it.

EMMA: And at what age did they start to take you to the White House?

I was three when that started, but they didn’t get me into the Bush administration until I was probably six. So, I was six, seven years old, being raped by the president in the White House, being kept underground in the tunnels.

I was six, seven years old, being raped by the president in the White House, being kept underground in the tunnels.

49:00 A lot of people don’t know there’s tunnels underneath the White House. There’s a whole underground system underneath the continental U.S. that goes into Mexico. And there’s underground tunnels and vaults down there that I’ve been taken to. My brother was interning at the White House back in the day. So, yeah, he had access, top security clearance to these tunnels and access to the vaults that I would be taken to as a child in my white t-shirt, running around the White House.

Sometimes for a couple days at a time they keep you heavily drugged and they put you to sleep to and fro, so you don’t really know where you’re going or where you’re coming from. They’re using gas and stuff like that.

50:00 Even in a lot of these theme parks on these rides, whenever you’re going on a ride in the theme parks, and then the spray comes out and hits you, but they’re actually putting gasses, laughing gas and things like that.

And there’s underground tunnels, and there’s a whole underground world at Disney. We used to be taken to Fort Wilderness, Busch Gardens and Disney. All over Orlando is saturated in that stuff. But we used to be taken underground. So, underground is where all the production studios—CBS, Nickelodeon, Viacom, a bunch of those big conglomerates—were involved in pornography. And then they started doing child porn. And my parents signed me up for the program.

I was actually chipped. I was probably about five when they chipped me. They actually stuck— you know what a bang stick is? It’s a gun that they use. It’s like a gun basically at the end of a stick. They took a bang-stick-type thing. They inserted into my vagina and punctured my vaginal wall with a chip, so I was chipped for global tracking purposes. I think there were 25 kids chipped at the time that I was chipped, and we were each being used for different things.

I don’t know why they were doing it, either, but some people were to be used for six hours a day; some people were to be used for an hour a day. I was to be used— I was one of the 24-hours-a-day. So, 24 hours a day, around the clock, I was to be available for sex. Men would come in to our apartment at night where we lived in Indian River Apartments and rape me in my bed. Wake me up, rape me in my bed, tell me to go wash, and I was expected to go back to sleep because I had school in the morning.

52:00 I had a lot of anxiety, social anxiety problems like that at school. Kids thought I was weird. I didn’t dress appropriately. I wasn’t being taken care of.

EMMA: Did you ever tell anybody growing up?

I wasn’t allowed to. And to be honest, they were manipulating you. So, being that young, you’re trying to figure things out on your own. So, I had problems identifying what was really happening to me. I didn’t know that it was rape, so I couldn’t tell somebody that I was being raped. I would tell people, “They’re being mean to me.”

EMMA: How did they decide which children get chosen for what?

Like I said, I was born for trafficking, and these were programs that my parents put me in. So, once they signed me over—and they sold me—they didn’t have a choice. My handlers would come and get me sometimes in the middle of the night and rip me out of bed. Sometimes I was forced to pack a small bag; other times I would just be taken. So you were available to them 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You could be at the store with your mom, and have no idea that they’re about to show up, that they’ve been trailing you for the last couple of days, and they know where you’re at, and they just come and take you.

So I would go with him. I grew up around him my whole life, so I became comfortable with him. He was being abused also, my handler, my brother. But he was in the programs, too, so it was something that we went into together. And once you’re sold, you’re sold.

55:00 This is the government. These are world leaders. These are presidents of other countries. Leaders all around the world participate in this type of stuff. It’s a huge multi-billion dollar business. It correlates with the food industry. Any type of machinery that they need to process foods, any chemicals they need to process foods, and my dad was an FMC—food, machinery, and chemicals—employee for 17 years and transporter of human remains for the cult.

EMMA: Where would he get these remains?

They were using people that were unclaimed, that didn’t have family, and they were using the cadavers for science, and then it just kind of went from there. But it got really bad, and now they’re using just anybody they can get their hands on.

57:00 But like I said, anything that you can liquefy or make into a powder can be sold. So there’s a lot of these things, traces of it going into your processed foods, your juices. It’s occultism, and they want everybody in on the practice, so they put it in your food [without your knowledge]. . . . At this point it almost seems like all the big conglomerates are in on it—Kellogg’s [Kellanova].

EMMA: How many cults are there?

1:01:30 Thousands. Thousands. But they all say, “it’s all one and the same.” That’s how I was taught. That’s what I’ve heard growing up: “it’s all one and the same.” It’s Brotherhood. It’s Brotherhood. . . .

It is Satanic, and they do not have any regard for human life, and they really only care about themselves. They don’t care about humans. I’ve watched a lot of humans die—men, women and children—whether by hunt— They’re notorious for making murder look accidental. My father would run people off the road, he would strangle women to death, drug them, so it would look like an accidental overdose, or it would look like a hanging instead of a strangulation, and it would look like they just ran off the road in a single-car accident. I know a lot of people would have died in single-car accidents that were run off the road by members of the cult. And sometimes I would be forced to be in the car; I didn’t even know— I thought we were driving somewhere, and then all of a sudden, you know, it was going down.

1:05:50 My dad would prey on women at the beach. He always had these high-powered binoculars under the seat of his car and he would go park somewhere, follow women, stalk them. He would always introduce himself as, like, Russell, or he would use an alias. His name was Robert, so he would tell people his name was Russell. It was very charming, he was very good-looking, always one with the ladies. And he would pick these women up, and they went home and told their mom or their friend that they had met someone named Russell. And then my dad would take them out, and they would turn up dead.

1:06:30 So, they used aliases. They were masters of disguise. They would shave their faces or grow their beards out when they were getting ready to hunt, so that they could just disguise their looks. I mean, they were members of the CIA, too, so they had masks. They had different skins to change the features of your face or your profile so you couldn’t be identified. So, they were using skins, they were using masks, they were using hair, bald caps. You could put a bald cap over your hair and it looks like you’re bald. So, they were masters of disguise.

1:07:30 And with these facial-recognition techniques now and all this technology, they’re taking people’s faces through their facial recognition, and they’re making masks of those people. So, I have actually gotten into the car with who I thought was my cousin, because it looked exactly like him. They had done a facial recognition of him and made a mask of him that fits perfectly over your face. So it’s like Face-off type stuff. I don’t know if you’ve ever seen that movie with John Travolta—who I’ve also been raped by—but they’re basically taking other people’s faces and [making masks of them], [wearing them] in public and acting as this person. Like I said. I’ve gotten into cars with people who I thought it was like a cousin or a friend coming to pick me up for dinner, and it turned out to be somebody in disguise.

1:10:30 EMMA: You talked about NASA. What other experiments are they doing?

They’re morphing themselves into something that we’re not. I mean, we’re human beings but I think they’re really trying to transform themselves into higher beings. They call them reptilians, aliens. There’s the tall grays—I think I’ve met a few—which are alien forms. They look human. They can shape-shift. And they’re taking these parasites, DNA, all this stuff, and mixing it together, and creating their own beings. They’re making these beings in labs, robotics, things like that.

EMMA: Did you see technology that the general public didn’t?

1:16:00 Yes, I did. My brother had all the electronics. When I was a little girl and pagers were coming out, he had laptops, he had cell phones. They were using Twitter and YouTube back then before anybody even knew it was big. And all the elite kids, and these science kids, and these programs around the world in this cult were using them when I was a very small child. My brother was making me get on Twitter and read his Twitter with them and stuff like that. But they were using apps and things like that a long time before they even got released to the public. They were experimenting with us children, getting the children addicted to them; they were doing that way before they were released.

EMMA: And you mentioned bloodlines are something that’s important to them. Is that a big part of who makes it in the world, or the people in high positions in society or government are of those bloodlines?

1:18:00 Well, it is said that there’s really only 13 bloodlines that you can stem from. They say to follow your maternal lineage back to figure out which family you actually came from. But, yeah, the ancestral relationships are very common in the cult—father sleeping with daughters, brothers and sisters, cousins, is all practiced in common. We were groomed for that, and being raped by all the men in our family. And group sex: it was not uncommon to be raped in a room full of people and other people were being raped also.

My dad became a necrophiliac. I think from being around it he became attracted to it. He became a necro—they call it necro. There was a band back in the day called Necro. He would have sex with human remains and corpses and then force us to do the same. Child porn with corpses.

1:20:00 I would scream, “Yeshua!” Yeshua is the name of Jesus. And I never was taught about Jesus. But I would scream his name during violent rape and torture. So, Jesus was with me through it all, and I believe that he is who saved me and the only reason why I’m still alive.

EMMA: Do you recall ever hearing that name before, or did you hear it from him?

It was spoken to me through Yeshua. I have met and heard the voice of Yeshua, and he has guided me and directed me and delivered me from a lot of this evil. He saved me. He continues to save me and protect me.

I have met and heard the voice of Yeshua, and he has guided me and directed me and delivered me from a lot of this evil. He saved me. He continues to save me and protect me.

1:21:40 I was suicidal in my youth—11, 12, 13 years old. I just wanted to die. I was being used so much, I was sore all the time. I had hip problems, back problems, I couldn’t sit down. It was just awful; I wanted to die. I just felt like a piece of meat, and I just felt like I was being used, and I was. They had us to use us for occult practice and for money. They would get money sent to them in PO boxes. They had PO boxes and safe deposit boxes around Florida. People had access to them and they would leave money and different things in there for my parents and my family. And I remember going to the post office and seeing them collect cash out of the boxes.

1:24:00 But unfortunately, I was used for a lot of sadistic and violent porn underground by the same companies. Nickelodeon, that you see on TV, were doing this to me underground as a child. And it’s rampant in Florida.

And there are Freemasonry cop gangs that are in on it, that will pick you up and take you to places. They’re basically traffickers. They don’t even have to rape you, but they just have to get you to where you’re going, where they’re told to bring you, and drop you off. So, there are traffickers that won’t rape you, but they will pick you up and take you where they’re told to take you. And they’re traffickers, too.

EMMA: How does Freemasonry fit into all this?

1:25:00 I grew up going to the lodges, the Blue Lodge mostly, all over the place. I’ve been to lodges everywhere. It’s a brotherhood. I was trained as a Mason. It’s a brotherhood, so it’s only men allowed, but I was a little girl being raised by these men in Freemasonry and in the lodges, so I had a lot of dads, essentially, that were raising me and bringing me up this way. I was taught to fight, I was taught ballistics, I was taught how to shoot. I am MK-Ultra, and they are manufactured killers, you know, and they basically train you.

I am MK-ULTRA, and they are manufactured killers, you know, and they train you.

I was a gymnast. I was being used in performances. I was being used on stage at some of these shows—Ozzy Osbourne and all these other concerts when I was a kid. I would be taken to and raped. I would be raped on stage. I would be thrown into the audience for other people to use. At 9, 10, 11 years old, I was dropped from a trapeze into the crowd at an Ozzy Osbourne concert, and my brother was telling me, “When you get down there, just start telling people that you’re only twelve.” But I wasn’t twelve: I was actually ten.

EMMA: All the people that are organizing this, the entertainers on stage, are aware that this is happening.

1:27:00 Oh, yeah, absolutely: they’re part of the program. You see it happen on stage right in front of you all the time: people being initiated, blindfolded, put in these suits. And they’re initiation process into the cult, and into Freemasonry, and different ranks and degrees. I’ve been through a lot of them. I have pads, what they call pads, on the bottom of my feet from walking on fire, hot coals and things like that that they would make us do.

EMMA: What was the purpose of having you do that?

It’s just a practice. It’s just a practice that they do at fires. They have these bonfires; they worship Satan around a fire. We do chants and stuff like that. And a lot of times we would be masked and drugged. They were giving us these potions, but they were probably adrenochrome and things like that that they were giving us shots of.

So it was like, “Okay, girls, time to take your shots.” So, it was like we were to act like we were the adults and we were taking the shots. So we would drink these little potions, and then put our masks on, and our white t-shirts on, and then we would be used for ritual abuse, raped by all the men. So, the younger boys would come through and practice on us, and then the older men would come through and practice on us when they were done raping us.

It’s a lot of harvesting energy, too, for them. They’re literally like vampires. They are vampires. They feed on adrenalized blood, on your energy that they can suck from you. And they’ve got it down to a science.

1:29:00 I used to get sucked around my neck they have like a pick it was like a pick and after tormenting you because they can get you you know they’ll work they’ll get you worked up they’ll beat on you, they’ll hit you, they’ll kick you around, they’ll get you so scared and so confused where you’re just full of adrenaline, and then they’ll stab you in your neck with this pick.

And my brother, usually they would extract it and then drink it, but my brother would drink it right out of my neck. And, yeah, it’s torture, but it happened to me my whole life.

Adrenochrome

1:30:00 When I have seen people on it they become really high, really hyper, their pupils dilate. It’s just really big rush. They get all excited, they have all this energy, and then they’re ready to hunt.

So, I don’t think adrenochrome— I mean, I’m sure they’re taking it alone, but I think they’re also mixing it with other drugs to get high, reach higher levels of consciousness. That’s the only way to do that is through these these drugs.

EMMA: What is different with blood versus, say, another drug, like heroin or meth or something? What is different with the high that they get from this adrenalized blood?

1:32:00 Well, they do. I think that when adrenochrome’s not available to them, that’s what they use—they use the street drugs . . . opiates. And Afghanistan has some of the biggest poppy fields in the world. After the invasion of Afghanistan back in 2001, that’s when big pharma really started pumping out the opioids and the pill epidemic started.

Pill mills

I was a child bride too and forced to live with [Zachary and Tim Rose] when I was a child. They’ve beat me to death before and left me in shallow graves, and I was resuscitated. I was used by them a lot. I’ve been a realtor for them; I’ve sold them houses. They are grave diggers. They run heavy equipment. They own a construction company runs one of the biggest construction companies in Indian River County. He builds roadways, parking lots, things like that. And I’ve seen them bury human remains in and around Indian River County my whole life.

But they got into the pill mills. He actually served eight years, I think, out of a 16-year sentence for operating pill mills in the state of Florida, being part of the whole oxycodone express that was going on down there.

They have, like I said, food machinery and chemicals FMC. Where my dad worked, they manufacture machines and pill presses. So they were buying pill presses, not just juicing equipment for the packing houses in the fruit business, but they were buying pill machines. They were pressing their own pills, buying all the ingredients to manufacture their own pharmaceuticals and selling them to people through these pill mills.

So there was a lot of people. They had a customer base coming from Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky. They were coming down to Florida where the laws were relaxed on it. And they were operating these huge pill mills, making millions within a couple of years. And people from all over the world, in all of the United States, flying to Florida just to get drugs from them because they were easy to get and they were pushing them so hard. And like I said, this started after the invasion of Afghanistan and they took over the poppy fields.

State parks and national parks are being used a lot for occult practice. We used to go camping a lot when we were kids, but I would be taken basically out into the woods where nobody would hear you scream. Because you’re in these vast open areas and used for ritual purposes—forced to chant around fires. And and a lot of them would go out and be masked. They would have gowns on or they would have hoods on or masks on, so everybody was doing their thing in these Satanic meetings and meeting places. And a lot of them, like I said, were national parks, state parks.