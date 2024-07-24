Cali Shai Bergandi (pronounced ‘Kayleigh’)

First half of transcript of interview 1 by The Imagination. Click HERE to listen.

Bred by NASA for sex slavery

2:40 I was born into a Satanic cult family who practiced occultism and Satanism, and my grandfather had ties to NASA—he worked at Berman [phonetic]—so they were doing all kinds of science experimentation and things through NASA programs, and I believe that my mom was a breeder. So, they bred her, and they were taking eggs and embryos and putting them in various women. And I know Jeffrey Epstein back then was doing this project, wanting to seed the human race with his DNA, and all this crazy stuff was going on, and they had these connections. So, they were breeding [using] my mom, and basically I was born for trafficking purposes. So, I was born to be sold as a small child; my abuse started at three.

I was trafficked to Jeffrey Epstein

I was trafficked to Epstein. I was trafficked to Jeffrey out of— My mom had been married before I was born, actually, to a man named Gary, Gary Kimball of Brevard County, Titusville, in Florida, which was about an hour and a half from Vero where we lived. And I’ve known Gary my whole life, even though it was my mom’s ex-husband. I grew up around Gary and being flown out of his airport. He owns a private airport in Brevard County that I would be flown out of. Jeffrey Epstein used to fly in and out of there. And back then, they controlled all the air traffic in and out of there, so they could get in and out of there pretty inconspicuously.

Epstein was himself tortured by George Bush’s Project Omega

4:40 I believe—and a lot of people don’t know this—but I have seen Jeffrey get very severely ritually abused. I have seen him strapped to chairs, with these straps across his face like a gas mask, and being tortured, literally, and screaming and yelling. And I’m just this little girl and they’re forcing me to watch this type of stuff. And it was Jeffrey. But he became a handler. They manufactured him as well, and he became a handler, and he was basically a fall guy and a front guy for them. I mean, he was controlled, too. And I don’t think a lot of people realize that. Everybody looks at Jeffrey because of the mainstream media pushing this narrative that he’s this monster, but he was used as well. And he was used as a fall-guy, essentially, but they were doing all kinds of things to him.

If I remember correctly, something happened to his jaw, like an attempted dismemberment. So he had jaw problems, upper jaw problems, where they were taking these teeth out of boys and children and using them for sexual purposes. Or oral sex—they would knock your teeth out so you could be used for oral-sex purposes. So, I think they did that stuff to Jeffrey.

They actually took my eye teeth out when I was an infant. They took the the teeth pods out and they grew my teeth in a lab. So, I ended up with demon teeth; they call them demon teeth—they take your eye teeth. . . . There’s something about the eye teeth being connected to a nerve to the back of your eyes, or something like that.

And I was blindfolded and hoodwinked—they call it—for most of my abuse so [that] I wouldn’t be able to tell who was raping me during gang rape. I wouldn’t be able to look out the window of cars so I couldn’t tell where I was being taken or by whom.

EMMA: And this all started when you were born.

7:00 Yeah, I was born into the cult, so from the time I was born, they start using you right away for practices. And like I said, they took my teeth buds before my teeth even came in, so they took those and grew them in the lab.

Conditioning babies for rape

The women start grooming the babies from infancy. I’ve seen it done during diaper changes: they’ll finger the babies to get them used to the sexual abuse. So that’s what the women in my family do.

I was invited to a luncheon. My cousin, Mesari [Ph] Grazie Lindner married into this very wealthy family after being trafficked most of her life by our family as well—they were all into it. And we were invited to a luncheon over at the Vero Beach Hotel. She used to fly the family’s private jet down to Vero every couple months and stay at the Vero Beach Hotel and have everybody come to the hotel and do lunch with her . . . And she had a nanny with her two little girls at the pool. And I’m sitting there by the pool, and the kids are in the pool. She gets the baby out of the pool, and she’s changing the baby, and she starts fingering the baby. And I start screaming; I started screaming at the pool. And then a needle was stuck in my leg by another family member and I was drugged, silenced for trying to get help.

8:50 And [looking away] is essentially what most of the people in my family do. And I’m like the black sheep, because I have been hoodwinked for a lot of this stuff. My family has ritually abused me my entire life with a blindfold on. So, everybody else watches, but I don’t. So when I actually am able to see stuff like that, I call it out, and when I do, I’m usually silenced by either being drugged or beat or raped myself.

Earliest memory

9:30 I was three when I was I was going to First Church of God. It’s on the corner of 20th Avenue and 8th Street in Vero Beach, Florida, and I was being taken there. I’m not sure if that was a day care that was into the occult or not, because I’ve been to day cares that are owned by occult members, and been abused in day cares. My family owned day cares in Indian River County that they were using for child prostitution and trafficking purposes. They had their own little school bus.

But my first memory was going to that First Church of God, and going out of class because I had cramps. I was, like, three or four years old in day care, and I couldn’t identify what was wrong with me. I just went to the toilet, and I sat on the toilet and had blood in my underwear, and I didn’t know it was blood—I thought it was like poop or something—and I’m [thinking], “I need help.” And I sat there on the toilet at First Church of God for, like, hours until a teacher finally came looking for me. And I believe DCF was called at that point, so it did create a [problem] for them for awhile. And I was taken out of that day care and then put into another day care where they could abuse me and get away with it. But that’s my first memory of being abused . . .

All one and the same criminal syndicate

My mother worked in banking. They had a lot of mob ties, a lot of ties to biker gangs, and other types of brotherhoods also. It’s all one and the same. That’s what they say: it’s all one and the same.

So, she worked in banking she was a plant, basically, to obtain account information for wealthy people and target wealthy people in and around Indian River County. Her and a lot of her friends—Renee Griffith, Penny. This lady named April Glover worked at the bank for her. But they were all targeting wealthy families in Vero, and they were used in the banking system to obtain account information. So, she was like a teller at the bank, but also getting paid by the network for getting them the account information.

Alex MacWilliam, Inc. Real Estate

So they were kind of gangster. She had a lot of friends like that: Darlene Dollins Heckman, Renee Griffith. I grew up around these women, being raped by the men and their families, and their husbands would participate in this stuff. I wasn’t allowed to have friends that weren’t in the cult, so I was raped by all my friends’ fathers. Everywhere they took me, they knew somebody—restaurants, restaurant owners, banks, bakeries, the bank president that she worked for at First American Bank. Alex MacWilliam owned the bank—we used to call him Mr. Mac—and after hours, they would go up front and lock the door of the bank at five o’clock and then bring me into his office, and he would rape me on the desk in his office at the bank.

These are bank presidents; these are restaurant owners; these are people tied into the network. In the cult, they encourage you to get into a position of power or politics or law enforcement or whatever. So, a lot of these people chose to own businesses so that they can incorporate (like Alex MacWilliam, Inc. Real Estate) and launder trafficking funds through their companies. So, a lot of people like my family, they opened day cares, they opened hair salons, because hair salons were a cheap, easy license to get and they were affordable to open. So, my stepmom and my aunt both did hair and owned hair salons that we were prostituted out of our whole life.

And then my mom was doing the banking thing, until I got to be in about high school, probably, and then she quit her banking job, married a man that was 18 years younger than her, and became a truck driver. So she was a runner after that.

EMMA: Meaning that they traffic children through the trucking industry.

Yeah, she trafficked me. I’ve been on the road with her before and I’ve been raped and taken to places and drugged. And I’ve been in the truck with her, as a matter of fact. I don’t know what she was doing or what the hell she was hauling, but I’ve been in the truck with her across the country, where her truck was being followed by Secret Service and DOT. And I wake up in the bunk and I’m going, “What the hell is going on? Why are we being followed? What the hell are you hauling? She’s going, “I don’t know.”

I mean, she was basically just paid to drive: she didn’t even know what the hell she was hauling half the time—it could have bee a box full of human remains for all we know.

The banality of the evil ones

These people are your hairdressers, they’re your day care owners, they’re people that you trust your kids with. My family is very well liked in the community, very well liked. There was about 175 people that showed up at my dad’s celebration of life that we had for him after he died, or disappeared, or whatever he did in 2016. I mean, there’s a lot of people that know them, but they don’t really know them. I mean, it’s almost like they have this front. I mean, there’s people that know what they do because they practice with them, but most of the community just knows them as normal regular nice guys.

Used to breed babies for sacrifice from eight to fourteen

16:00 Doctors. I grew up around doctors and physicians of all kinds that I have been ritually abused by and tortured by. And labs. I mean, I was raped and used for torture and babies. I was a breeder from the age of eight to fourteen. Every year they would impregnate me, and they always took the babies at six months; they never let me carry full term. So I never got super big, but I was always made to wear bigger clothes to cover myself so nobody knew. It was a big secret. but they would take the babies prematurely at about six months, and they were either being used for trafficking purposes or killed in sacrifices, ceremonies. So, several of mine were were killed. And my father strangled one in the back bedroom that was born, and then forced us to watch him bury it in the back yard.

EMMA: Were you aware that this stuff was happening as a child, or did you have recollections later?

I do have dissociative disorder. So, I do dissociate from my body during violent rape and torture. So, I’m present, but not, and I can I can kind of control it in a sense, where I can tune back into my body if I need to.

So, like I said, I’m present, but I’m not. So, I do remember these things. But I was heavily drugged for the pregnancies, especially during the time of birth, because they would induce me or take the baby in an unnatural way. So, I was heavily drugged for the births most of the time. And I would be woken up—because they have antidotes, obviously, for all the drugs that they have—and I would be woken up. And I would be allowed to hold the baby—they have pictures of me with these babies—and then they would be taken. And then I was just rest in recovery after that. So I spent a lot of my life recovering from violent rape, torture and attempted murder—multiple child pregnancies, and just being beat on.

EMMA: Did your family have you participate in society also? Did you go to school normally, play sports, things like that?

I did. I was trafficked through the school system in Indian River County, so there were teachers, school board members, principals, other people like that in the network that worked at these schools, ran these schools. And I would be taken out of class, literally signed out of class. Men would come and get me, and I would be raped, and then brought back to class and picked up from school like every other kid.

There were teachers participating: Diane Hawkins. She is the sister of Kevin Hawkins. Kevin Hawkins and Tim Rose—who I was a child bride to—run an enterprise in Indian River County. And they’re— we call them grave diggers. I grew up in the death business. My dad worked for FMC, which was food, machinery, and chemicals. So, he worked around a lot of grove owners and in the fruit business. So did they: they were contractors. It was all one and the same.

Ferrara Bakery, Scampi Grill, Vincent’s Pizza part of the cult

So, yeah, I was allowed to go to school, but I was still being used through the school district. I was used everywhere I went everywhere I went. I couldn’t be taken to a restaurant without being bent over a table in a kitchen or a counter and raped by the men that are in the cult. I went to banks, bakeries— Ferrara Bakery—I would be raped there. At Scampi Grill, Vincent’s Pizza in Vero—I’ve been gang-raped there. Here I am thinking I’m going to dinner with my family, and then all of a sudden somebody comes up behind me, makes me get out of my chair, bends me over the table and rapes me in front of my entire family; everybody sits there and doesn’t do a damn thing about it. They just watch.

Raped by high school principal, teachers

20:30 So, a lot of times that’s what’s happened to me, but yeah. I mean, like I said, I was going to school, but I was also being used at school by teachers, by principals. When I got up into high school, I was being used a lot there, or taken by a teacher and shoved into a bathroom and raped, or taken over to Mr. Carroll’s office and raped in his office.

There were people like Liz Santiago, in the office of Indian River Charter High School, that, her son wanted to get into the music industry, and they offered her family this music deal for her son. So, she had to participate in this occult practice and let these men rape these certain girls that went to my high school. I mean, they put a lot of us [together] in the same schools.

The John Walsh child trafficking network

21:00 The counties were Indian River, Putnam County, Brevard, Broward. You know, all up and down the East Coast was kind of like their territory. But yeah, I do believe that that’s how they do it: they they get a network. And and we were basically in the John Walsh network in Indian River County, which is the head of the operations.

My aunt is a 7th grade teacher and she’s a damn trafficker

Oslo Middle School, Indian River Charter School: those are schools that I went to. And my aunt, who worked in the day care that my grandmother owned, she’s a school teacher at Oslo Middle School now: she teaches 7th grade. She’s been there for 25 years and she’s a damn trafficker.

They would rape kids in the day care. My the men in my family and other men in the cult would come into the day care when we were kids, and act as maintenance men, and just snatch a kid, take them in the bathroom and rape them.

They hunt. They’re predators, you know, and they kind of hone that behavior. And they actually practice that. They get good at it, and they feel like they’re good at it. So they go on these hunts. I think it’s important for people to know. Anybody that says that they hunt, you really need to pay attention to the people that say they hunt, because these predators also hunt. But they’re not hunting animals: they’re hunting women and children like animals. Boys too, it doesn’t matter. They just go on hunts. I’ve been on hunts with my family, where they’re preying on other people.

My father was a serial killer

My father was a serial killer. He was a gravedigger and a transporter of human remains for the cult. And he worked in packing houses in the fruit business, so he was around a lot of juice plants—Ocean Spray, Natalie’s Orange Juice, Dole Citrus.

Grapefruit a code-word for children

23:40 Indian River County at one time was supposedly the number-one distributor in the world for grapefruit, but I think grapefruit might have been a code-word for children. Like, my dad would come over to my grandfather’s house, and I would hear, “How’s the fruit business?” They would always refer to it as the fruit business: “How’s the fruit business?” But they were transporting corpses and human remains in buckets of fruit . . . because the rotting fruit will attract the black fly, [just] like corpses and rotting human remains, so it’s easier to transport without getting caught. And you might be sitting right next to one of these bucket trucks at a stop light, and not even know it.

24:00 EMMA: And these trucks travel all around the country.

Anywhere you can drive a truck, absolutely. I would be taken to the plants, I would be taken to the heads of operation, I would be taken to Dole Citrus. I would be taken to Ocean Spray, into places like that, and then taken down. They would give me tours of the factories. A lot of them were pretty neat to be able to see the production, the conveyor belts with the fruit being de-stemmed, coming down the line and, then it goes through washing, and then it goes through waxing.

Human remains put into food and beauty products

25:00 And they worked on a lot of those machines. As I said, FMC was food, machinery and chemicals, so they dealt with the food industry, the machinery that processed food, and chemicals. They were manufacturing all kinds of chemicals, even using juiced human remains. They were doing that as part of the occult practice. There’s rollers on these machines that they were making big enough to put a cadaver through. So, they would juice fruit, and then they would juice human remains. And they were using the juices to manufacture products. These products go into different food things for flavoring, they go into lip fillers and face fillers, they go into a lot of things. People can research that, but it’s important to know. I’ve seen it done.

Murder at Walt Disney World

26:00 Those tunnels that I was talking about recently, they actually had turned some of these tunnels into a juicing track. So, these train cars, like the little ride at Disney, would go down these tracks. And they’re dark and scary down there in these tunnels. And I remember being with my handler in one of the cars, and there was a train car in front of us, and he was raping the girl in front of us. And she appeared to be drugged; I mean, her head was hung low, her hair was in her face.

And when he was done with her, he— They basically take like this prod and they prod you in the neck. And some of them—my handler used to do it to me—he would drink the blood right out of my neck. So, it wasn’t like they were putting it in a vial or doing anything like that; I mean, they would drink it straight from your body. So he did that to her in front of us, and then when he was done with her corpse, he just threw her out on the tracks.

Human remains “juiced” beneath Walt Disney World

27:00 The tracks on that particular tunnel that I was on— and I don’t know where it was, but there is one that exists still to this day that’s running. And they took the train tracks on; they put rollers, just like the packing houses. And I’m going, “Oh, my God, what are they doing down here?” But there’s rollers. So, once you get stuck in those tracks, those train cars come through there all day long, and they just juice the remains that are left on the track. And then they were piped underneath. They were piped to collect the juice off of the tracks and go into these large tanks.

So, once we got to the end of this track and into the building, they took me downstairs, where you could actually see. Every time somebody was juiced upstairs the machine would, like, purge, and the juice would come out into the big drums. So, I remember being there and seeing as a little kid, and them explaining to me what was happening, and I’m going, “Oh, my God.” So, every time I saw the machine purge more juice, I would cry, because I knew somebody had just died.

29:00 As long as I can remember, I knew it was wrong. I knew it was wrong. I used to say it to my brother/husband/handler, whatever he is. He grew up with me like a brother, and then he became my handler. They actually let us stay together and we did get married in the back yard in a Satanic ritual. I would tell him when I was a little girl and he would rape me, I would say, “you’re sick to me.” Or I would say to my mom, “Laura, he’s being sick to me,” or “these guys are sick to me.”

I never understood it. I was always so confused why everywhere I go with you, this happens to me. You know, they would act like they were oblivious sometimes. Like, they would just take me over to so-and-so, leave me in his office, and then go get something to eat, let them rape me, and come back, and it was just like nothing. And I’m going, “Why does this keep happening to me?” I couldn’t understand why it kept happening over and over and over.

30:00 And I couldn’t stop it. And there was no help for me. I mean, I tried. I would try to tell on people. Who was I going to tell? They were all doing it to me. They were all doing it to me with my eyes closed. So I was thinking, “Something happened to me, and these other people are doing this to me.” I’m trying to tell on them, but I’m telling the [very] people that are doing it to me.

Because most of the time, while I was being raped, they would put something over my face. They would mask me, hoodwink me—they called it hoodwink—or put something over my face so that I didn’t know who was actually raping me at the time.

The roots of these trafficking issues are occultism

EMMA: How did child abuse become so embedded in these occult systems, and why is that so important to them?

32:00 I think that it really boils down to occultism being the problem. If you could just look at occultism as a brotherhood. You know, simply, it’s brotherhood. And trafficking of any kind all over the world would not exist without this brotherhood. So the roots of the issue . . . the roots of these trafficking issues are occultism.

So, if you start researching occultism, the history of occultism in the United States, how occultism became legal in the United States when the Church of Scientology became a legal church entity and tax exempt in 1978, which was right before the ritual sacrifice of Adam Walsh. So, right before that happened, they were bringing occultism into the United States under the guise of a religion.

So they hide behind this [American Indian] Religious Freedom Act, that this is a religion now, because they had enough people where they got Scientology named as a church in the United States in 1978, I believe it was. And then after that, it was basically like they they had free rein to do whatever they want, because they could hide under the Religious Freedom Act.

33:00 if you go back and look at interviews with Jeffrey Epstein and his previous cases, that’s one of his main escapes is, “I’m not from this country,” and “That’s against my beliefs,” and “That’s not what I believe.” And those were all the excuses that he used to kind of skate around the law for practicing what he practices.

34:00 Occultism in the United States is not legal, but that’s exactly what they’re doing. It’s not legal. Freedom of religion is legal: occultism is not. But if you look at the origins of Scientology, Scientology clearly states it’s a cult. It’s not a religion, but it’s named as a religion in America so that they could get around the law. And a lot of this was brought into the States by people like Sr. Richard Branson, who was knighted by the royal family, and Ed Borsarge, who owns a private island right next to Branson that I’ve been trafficked to my whole life.

Richard Branson, Ed Borsarge, Tucker Rolle

My family lives in the Bahamas four months out of the year on Compass Cay, which they call Tucker’s Island. Tucker Rolle comes up to Vero and stays. He owns the island. He stays with them in Vero when he comes to Vero. So, Tucker gets his shirts and other material printed by a printing company in Vero Beach that’s also owned by my occult friends, Tara Gianna Adams and Garrett Adams, people that I’ve been trafficked to throughout my life. They print t-shirts for Tucker, my aunt and uncle pick up the t-shirts, take them down to the Bahamas, and they stay down there four months out of the year.

