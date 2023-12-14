Montauk: The Alien Connection

Stewart Swerdlow’s memory of meeting a Sirian at the age of six

At this point, the last being at the council table, who sat in the middle, interrupted the Rigelian. This being was very tall. Standing up, he raised his arms to either side. The beautiful white robe he wore was trimmed in a blue that I had never seen before. His large head was round on top with a pointed chin. Standing with his arms outstretched, he remarkably resembled a living ankh. Hi oval eyes were brilliant blue; his skin ivory white. By far, he was the most impressive being at this gathering. When his thoughts filled my head, I could not even think of my own name! As he spoke, I saw words in a strange language swirling ethereally around his head.

He told me his name, but I cannot remember it. Coming from the planet Khoom in the binary Sirius star system [actually trinary], his people were descendants of nonphysical beings who exist outside of linear time and space. They created the ancient Egyptian civilization; they also created the Jewish people and gave them the Torah. The crystal skull was their creation, and they were in charge of many events in the galaxy and beyond. My soul-personality was from his people because it was the only type advanced enough to animate such a hybrid body as my own. Possessing the most advanced techology in the universe, all the other species came to these Sirians for information. Now, as an adult, I realize that this group also plays one civilization against the other to benefit evolution as well as their own species.

As I got older, he continued, more and more of my memories would return to me — not only of this particular event, but from my existences in other star systems and universes. . . .

This large Sirian began to glow a white light with violet, gold and silver overtones. He then faded into the center of this light. Next, I woke up screaming in my bed at home and felt a terror beyond my imagination. (pp. 39-40)

Ankh, 1400 BC, from a pharoah’s tomb; 20 cm, pottery glazed with failence

The next memory of the Sirian that Stewart described took place in Capetown, South Africa, and he was undergoing a painful medical procedure under the supervision of soldiers with Nazi uniforms and an American officer in a dark blue uniform.

When I regained consciousness, I was sitting on a bench against a wall. I was naked except for a white towel draped over my waist. Men stood in front of me and called my name in Hebrew. Their voices seemed kind, but I disliked them intensely. I was embarrassed. When they asked me how I felt, I replied with a curt, “Fine.”

Standing against the opposite wall behind them was a tall Sirian described earlier in the book. Telepathically, he told me that he was an ambassador from the planet, Khoom, in Sirius A, to the Israelis and their allies [the U.S.] (p. 71).

Channeled illustration of Sirian Ambassador Hamón, a being connected to the ancient lineage of Sirius who would visit the earth in the early days of humanity. By Vashta Narada ( https://www.vashta.com/ )

Regarding the above illustration by Vashta Narada, the nose is much smaller that Stewart’s description, and the eyes are brown instead of blue. However, there are multiple Sirian offshoot civilizations, each of which would have a different appearance depending on interbreeding with other races or adaptation to a different planetary environment. All Sirians are called Anunnaki, but the slavers known on Earth as “the Anunnaki” are a reptilian-Sirian hybrid. (If you’re interested in exopolitics, read https://galacticanthropology.org/2021/12/23/the-ashtar-galactic-command-and-the-ashtar-collective/, bearing in mind that the source, Elena Danaan, is a Druidic priestess and close to the reptilian British royals.) - Editor

Aboard a Sirian Ship

It was near Dimona (Israel) that I was abducted by the Sirians for a major adventure. As I walked around some rock formations that jutted up out of the desert, the sun was hot and the air extremely dry. Perspiration evaporated in a matter of seconds after appearing on my skin. Suddenly, a tremendous fash of light blinded me. Raising my hands to shield my eyes, I realized that there were no sounds around me; in fact, there was an eery silence all about.

Opening my eyes, I found myself in a great room that resembled an ancient Greek or Roman throne room with huge columns and a screen on the wall. Lighting was subdued and without a visible source. There were no windows or doors. From a space near the screen, a tall Sirian dressed in a white and blue robe appeared. He was nearly identical to the Sirian I had seen as a child. About seven feet tall, his skin was pale. He had large pointed ears, a long pointed nose, and big, blue almond-shaped eyes. His mouth and lips were very small. His fingers appeared long and graceful as he stood in front of me with outstretched arms. The way his robe touched the floor, combined with the shape of his elongated head, he looked exactly like a living ankh! What a beautiful sight! I felt no fear because I had seen one before and felt at home with it. The screen came on behind him and allowed me to see the outline of Earth as we moved swiftly away from it in some sort of a craft heading toward Mars. In that room, there was no sensation of movement. It felt soft and comfortable, even more comfortable than home.

About seven feet tall, his skin was pale. He had large pointed ears, a long pointed nose, and big, blue almond-shaped eyes. His mouth and lips were very small.

The being moved forward and smiled, telepathically welcoming me. Through his thoughts, he told me that we were on our way to Mars to see something that would help me at a later time. Continuing, he said that his species created people from stock brought to Earth from elsewhere. These creations are known as Hebrews, as is their language. Much of this had been distorted and interfered with over the millenia. His species was now in league with the remnants of these original creations, the Israelis, to correct and purify them before the next wave of interruptions occur. Apparently, the Sirians felt that these Hebrew remnants were not the genetically whole beings that they originally created. Because it was too late to change their physical structure, it had become necessary to change their mind-patterns, thus enabling them to interface with other alien beings. As he communicated, pictures of his words appeared on the screen behind him. I actually saw history from the dim past as though it were happening at that moment.

He said that his species created people from stock brought to Earth from elsewhere. These creations are known as Hebrews, as is their language. Much of this had been distorted and interfered with over the millenia. His species was now in league with the remnants of these original creations, the Israelis, to correct and purify them before the next wave of interruptions occur.

Next, I remember lying on a table in a brightly lit clinical-looking room. The Sirian was there with a tall grey being who had round, black eyes and a goofy look on its face. Identified to me as a Vegan, it was a creation of the Sirians out of their own genetics mixed with the little greys.

Although not strapped down, I could not move, and I realized that I was naked. For the first time, I felt fear with the Sirians. A bright device was placed over my face as they probed my body. the Sirian said that they needed to test for residuals of genetic resonance identifying my body with theirs. He said they had manufactured my body in collusion with certain Earth forces for the purpose of completing their agenda. I was some kind of pawn in an interstellar game. What was going on here?

To complicate matters further, he said that my soul-personality was some type of entity from a nonphysical aspect of Sirius which was an even higher form than himself. My body contained Sirian DNA, which was necessary for the soul-personality to operate it. As he spoke, I began to glimpse in my mind my true identity, which was simultaneously magnificently beautiful and frightening. Tears flowed uncontrollably down my face.

Next, I was stood up instantaneously. Wearing only a Sirian robe, I could not see my feet. I felt elation, like I was on a natural high. I cannot compare the feeling to anything another can understand without having had the experience himself. I felt a complete knowing of all things, a connection to all beings, yet, I retained my identity of self.

What Stewart was shown on Mars

Next, I was stood up instantaneously. Wearing only a Sirian robe, I could not see my feet. I felt elation, like I was on a natural high. I cannot compare the feeling to anything another can understand without having had the experience himself. I felt a complete knowing of all things, a connection to all beings; yet, I retained my identity of self. I followed the Sirian out through the wall to what appeared to be a maroon-colored cave with a high ceiling that seemed to go on for miles. In front of me, I saw a large group of men. Most of them were in their twenties, a few were teenagers, and some were older. Digging in unison with shovels, they moved like automatons. Large, melon-headed beings watched them work. Apparently, these were their overseers. A few four-foot-tall greys moved about. I saw tunnels and crafts that looked like discs. Suddenly, all the men stopped and looked up toward a platform. Loudly, a voice called out: “The emissary from Rigel will speak now!” At that moment, a five-foot being with round, black eyes appeared on the platform. His large head was draped with a kind of short curtain around the back of it. Dressed all in black, his clothing appeared to be a uniform. Looking ominous, he carried a rod that looked both metallic and crystalline at the same time. Everyone seemed to understand his mental communication. Explaining that this group of men had completed their service on Earth and the Martian outpost, he told them that they would now be examined for possible transport to Rigel for experimentation. Those not used would be eliminated. The men were then led into the open port of a silver disc. I noticed that their legs were chained together. The entire scene appeared to be orchestrated just for me. ( pp. 77-84) Rigelian Credit Vashta Narada ( https://www.vashta.com/ )

After being shown Rigelians—but probably not the same Rigelians who created the East Asian civilizations—exploiting and murdering humans on Mars, Stewart finds himself back on the ship.

Travelling in hyperspace, I sat in a darkened room on the floor with the Vegan and the Sirian. Soft lighting allowed me to see inside and outside the ship sumultaneously. Hyperspace was a beautiful shade of dark blue and violet. The ship appeared to be diamond-shaped as it travelled. The Sirian said that we were going back to our home world, Khoom, which orbited Sirius A in that binary [trinary] star system. Later, I could decide if I wanted to return to Earth. I realized we three were the only beings aboard that great ship, operated totally by our will. I felt completely safe and at peace. I knew that I was going home.

From space, Khoom looks blue and white. A frozen world covered in ice and snow, the sun’s glare on the surface was blinding. The inhabitants lived underground. An elaborate and impenetrable defense system protected the entire planet.

Once a subtropical world, Khoom was pushed out of its original orbit by war eons ago. A victim of the original battle between good and evil, Khoom was blown from its cradle orbit by those who created the Draco race, the reptilians who seek to dominate the galaxy and beyond. The creators of the Draco races came from another time and space. The first genesis of Lucifer, their name denotes the epitome of evil (pp. 78-82).

The first genesis of Lucifer, the name, Draco, denotes the epitome of evil.

The Ohalu Council

Occupying the same physical location as Khoom, but at a different vibratory resonance, is a nonphysical world governed by a council of nine beings known as the Ohalu Council. While not the same beings referred to as “The Nine” (Briefings For The Landing On Planet Earth; The Only Planet of Choice), they do communicate with The Nine as well as participate in joint projects. . . . The Ohalu Council also governs Planet Khoom in the Sirius star system, since the Sirians are really the lower-vibration versions of the Council of Nine beings.

While on Khoom, I was shown my past and my future. I was originally sent to Earth by the Ohalu Council, who directed the Sirians on the creation of my physical body. They told me there are nine beings on Earth who are like me, and each one is directed by a member of the Council (pp. 82-83).

Sirius B star system

The name of the constellation is Canis Major, and the name of the stars is Sirius A, Sirius B and Sirius C, also known as Alpha Canis Majoris A, B and C. The three stars were believed to be one bright star, and that is why all three are named Alpha, instead of Alpha, Beta, etc.

I was also taken to a planet orbiting Sirius B that was a tropical jungle world occupied by short, stocky beings who live in huts. Extremely advanced, these creatures can astral-project anywhere they want to at will. They rely on others for physical transportation off-world, but as they have no need to go anywhere else, they rarely do so. Communicating exclusively by mind-linking, they do not have a spoken language (p. 83).

Draco invasion

The Sirians told me of the coming Draco invasion of Earth, that the Orion group was working with the Draco, and that there is a war going on right now between the Sirians and the Orion group. The supreme merchants of the universe, the Sirians, actually supplied the Orion groups with the weapons that are now being used against them; however, they keep the best weapons for themselves, so they never lose. The Sirians see the Orion races as bad children who play with matches. They do not seek to destroy them, but they keep them in check. They allow humans, Orion [greys] and Draco to follow their own destinies.

Though I didn’t want to leave, the Ohalu Council convinced me to return to Earth. Arriving back in Israel, I found that only three days had passed. I was unceasingly thirsty, had lost ten pounds, and was so tired that I could not see straight. Returning to Holon, I slept for almost a week.

During my return “rest,” I realized that the Ark of the Covenant is actually a communication device between the physical world and hyperspace. The Sirians apparently gave the Hebrews instructions for building it. A reconstruction of the device was built by the University of Minnesota years ago, following the instructions given in the Bible. It was so electrically charged and dangerous that it had to be destroyed.

I believe that the Sirians are trying to undermine the plans of all the factions involved on Earth: the New World Order, the Draco, the greys, the [Aldebaranians], etc. Their agenda is to bring all events to a climax, then usurp all power, possibly via the Israelis. This is only speculation on my part; time will tell (pp. 83-84).

Swerdlow, Stewart (1998). Montauk: The Alien Connection. Westbury, New York: Sky Books (skybooksusa.com).

See also: