But what I have learned is that there was an unconditional surrender agreement in 1952 around the time that the UFOs flew over the capital (Washington D.C.), [when] the negotiations took place and there was some kind of surrender under the Truman administration. And it made it impossible for Eisenhower to have any meetings with the greys or even the Nordics, from what I’ve come to understand, but the blame was placed on him. And he was always known as the president that sold us out, when in fact the Greada Treaty [accords] originated ten years previously.” Laura Eisenhower (24:45) https://rumble.com/v16t1oj-president-eisenhowers-extraterrestrial-legacy-interview-with-laura-eisenhow.html

Dwight D. Eisenhower (Yousuf Karsh, 1946)

Dwight D. Eisenhower was the 34th president of the United States, serving from January 1953 to January 1961. During World War II, he served as Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe as a five-star General. He planned and supervised the invasion of North Africa (1942–1943) and the invasion of Normandy from the Western Front (1944–1945).

In 1952, Eisenhower ran for president as the Republican nominee. He won that election and the 1956 election by a large margin of victory. During his two terms, Eisenhower used his prestige as commanding general of the victorious Allied forces in Europe to reduce the tensions that the Cabal was creating with the Soviet Union.

The Cold War was the continuation of an ancient strategy used by the Draco reptilians to divide, conquer and enslave the human race. The ruling elites, who are part reptilian, have kept nations in a perpetual state of conflict in order to impoverish and weaken them. They created one external enemy after another so that people wouldn’t see that their real enemy was their own Luciferian ruling class.

I believe that when he was fighting the Second World War, his heart and his warrior energy [were] fully engaged. But as we know, the Cabal owns both sides of war, creates that sort of war false-flag necessity, where a lot of lives are lost in this sort of greater ritual sacrifice. Very much to destroy certain bloodlines and genetics, so that we don’t connect . . . with our root-races and advance our DNA. Because that’s the whole point of root-races and unity consciousness—that we share these codes. So the genocide agendas are always to wipe those things out. – Laura Eisenhower (18:50) (https://youtu.be/20kizXUu-NE?si=iEdsk9XXXzhv5j4n)

Eisenhower joined the Army and ran for president to serve the people of the United States, not the Luciferian capitalist class. He visited Nazi death camps after the war and was horrified by the atrocities he witnessed. He would not have willingly allowed fascists to take over the United States.

“When people really understand where Eisenhower came from, he was a farm boy, how his parents did not want him to go to Westpoint and pursue his mission—very nervous about it. . . . He wasn’t raised in wealth at all. And there’s so much misinformation; like you’ll see in his Westpoint yearbook: Swedish Jew. And there’s nothing wrong with being Swedish or Jewish, but that’s not the truth of who he is. The background is the Anabaptists.” – Laura Eisenhower (24:50) (https://youtu.be/20kizXUu-NE?si=iEdsk9XXXzhv5j4n)

However, by the time Eisenhower became president in 1953, the Cold War was well underway. In the public mind, the enemy of the United States was its former ally, the Soviet Union. Harry Truman had created a shadow-government in 1947 with the creation of the NSA, the CIA and Majestic-Twelve—all with the pretext of fighting the Soviet Union. They chose Eisenhower’s vice-president—Richard Nixon—who was a child-raping Freemason (see Fiona Barnett).

Just a few days before the November 1952 presidential election, Truman carried out a military coup. He made an order to the effect that all national security matters would be confined to a secret committee within the National Security Council and comprised of the secretary of state, the secretary of defense, and the director of the CIA. This three-man committee would not be under the authority of the president of the United States, but would be autonomous, and would report to him, Harry S. Truman.

Effectively, Truman and this committee were running a shadow government during Eisenhower’s presidency. (Richard Nixon was supposed to become president in 1960, but another member of the bloodline families, John F. Kennedy, won the election. Another document published by Robert and Ryan Wood indicates that The Majestic Twelve had Kennedy assassinated.)

https://majesticdocuments.com/documents/majestic-documents/documents-dated-1948-1959/

The military junta set up by Truman, unfortunately, had veto power over President Eisenhower. As Laura Eisenhower, explained,

He wanted to align with Val Thor’s mission and they wouldn’t allow it: it got shot down, it got vetoed. And this is when it becomes really obvious that the president doesn’t have as much power as people think. He’s dealing with certain advisors and the shadow-government control-forces that literally will either lie to you, betray you, or shut something down. And there’s a lot involved in that, in understanding the legalities, the government structure at that particular time and how that was even possible, that the authority of a president didn’t supersede that of those around him. But that is the nature of the shadow government. In particular, you mentioned Project Paperclip—all of these things that happened in 1947 to put different laws in place to make certain things not accessible to the office of the presidency—things that are deemed top-secret. And so, Eisenhower lost control, especially with the greys and MJ-12 doing this behind his back. (1:19:26) (https://youtu.be/20kizXUu-NE?si=iEdsk9XXXzhv5j4n)

Dan Willis

The following account of Dan Willis, who served in the U.S. Navy, succinctly sums up Eisenhower’s role in the 1955 Granada Accords, a humans-for-hardware agreement made with small greys who were acting on behalf of the Draco reptilians and unfriendly greys in the Orion system.

In Feb 1954 President Eisenhower had a first-contact meeting with the Galactic Federation. Eisenhower had planned on public disclosure on radio and television in May of 1954, but was circumvented by the MJ-12 group, which opted for secrecy and a technology transfer with the Draco/Orion group that the Galactic Federation warned about. On Feb 11, 1955, a surrender agreement was made between the Eisenhower administration and the Nazi/Draco alliance due to their technological superiority. Since that time, every president, CIA director and heads of intelligence have been denied access. – (https://youtu.be/p_Db-z3NsVI?si=NhveMsq6CZw-CMAn)

Nazi ships 1955 (Dan Willis)

Al Bielek

Al Bielek (born Edward Cameron), in his Complete Video Autobiography, provides details about what happened in 1954:

The mind-control becomes a very interesting and very strong issue today, but I will go into it because it wasn’t the strong issue at that time, but was one of the research programs. They were kicked out of Brookhaven in 1969 because somebody started reading their monthly reports, which are required for a tax-supported scientific institution. They looked for a new home. They found it at Montauk, Montauk Point, and the military people, they moved in, and the military people shortly after that moved out for the most part. And they continued their operations, funded privately, without any government money. Therefore there was no need for an oversight on the place. But, of course, you had your intelligence people—CIA and NSA, ONI (Office of Naval Intelligence), DIA (Defense Intelligence), all of them—knew everything that was going on. And, of course, they were working with the people who were there because there was another aspect to this, which the public has never learned except in a few cases and instances, and very few people know about the Montauk research program out there at Montauk Point unless they reported it. And there are quite a few people around today who were part of it. That program went into high gear after 1968. It’s a very long and drawn-out story, but basically the continuation of German research took place there, and because of certain UFO activities, and what happened in 1954— This is part of the public record, which is still sealed, but it is public because I have read . . . private letters communication from somebody who was witness to this at Edwards Air Force Base. Believe it or not, a UFO landed in the middle of the base, the aliens got out, said to the scientists who were there— including the CIA, who had some very good scientists, and they do have some excellent technical people, there’s no question about it. They said, “Okay, you guys think you’re so smart and know what it’s all about: see if you can get into our ships. We’ll just stand by and watch you and see what you can do. In two weeks time they found out they couldn’t get into the ships: they didn’t know how to enter them. They tried cutting torches, diamond cutters, everything else on the hull: they couldn’t cut it, they couldn’t scratch it, couldn’t do anything. Now, this became exceedingly frustrating to the scientists there, and, of course, the word went back through the community of intelligence groups, and the miltary, and to the president of the United States, Dwight Eisenhower: “Get out here and take a look at what’s going on.” So, he took a vacation trip to go to one of the golf courses which were nearby. Eisenhower was known as the golfing president: he spent a lot of time on the golf course. So, he took a little trip to California, and he disappeared one night or one weekend to Edwards. And he witnessed the ship, and they wouldn’t let him get up right next to it; they wouldn’t let him talk to the aliens. But the record is that the military told him, “This is technology we have no idea what it is, and we’ve got to buy time. Make a treaty. We don’t care what kind of treaty you make. Make one—we’ve got to buy time.” So, one was hammered out, which in essence, the name of the treaty for the record was the Greada Treaty [accords] — I’m not going to say how I found that out. And it said in essence that neither us nor the aliens will interfere with either’s civilization. We will sort of keep our hands off of each other, we’ll each go our own way, but there will be cooperation. There will be technical information and expertise given to us that we don’t have. They wanted us to provide underground bases and medical expertise to help them with a problem they had, which, they said, was that “We have serious problems; our race is degenerating, and we need to create a new line of bodies. That was the story. Many people have reported this since and have discussed it. And many underground bases were built over a period of time, starting in 1959. Because of this treaty, and this is the aspect that’s important, when the Montauk operation took place, that is, the secret part of it after the military was removed, and the German scientists and others that were not German moved in, there was government oversight in the sense of the direction of the projects and the cooperation that was ongoing and was to continue. And this was what they told these technical directors. He says, “You have to learn to work with aliens. They will be part of this project, and they will be cooperating with you to help develop certain technical aspects.” And that, of course, is what did happen. (Al Bielek: Complete Video Autobiography Part 6)

Later in 1954, the race of large-nosed gray aliens which had been orbiting Earth landed at Holloman Air Force Base. A basic agreement was reached. This race identified themselves as originating from a planet around a red star in the constellation of Orion which we called Betelgeuse. – William Cooper, Behold a Pale Horse (1991)

Penny Bradley

What we’re looking at is, the American government had just won, and then lost, a war with the Germans, and so they were hiding that these were German space ships. And that was when this entire disclosure movement got started. So, from the get-go it has been a set of people digging for the truth, and there have been agents and disinformation people mixed in to keep them from finding the truth. So, this has been since 1947. . . . And so you continue to have President Eisenhower claiming that weather balloons or whatever; he had a treaty [agreement] he signed with the Germans as soon as he was elected because they had been buzzing the White House. That was what the D.C. flap was about in the 1950s. And I’m not sure about the Treaty of Greada. The story goes that it was a treaty with the Zeta greys, and if so, then that was in addition to the treaty with the Germans in Antarctica. So, you’ve got one with the folks in Antarctica and possibly another one. And in that time while Ike was president you have a bunch of different groups that were coming in because we had set off nukes during WWII. And nukes are very dangerous — not necessarily here, but in the densities around us. Basically we were making big holes in the fabric of time-space, and beings who lived in other densities were simply disappearing. They were evaporated because of our bombs. So, not all of these ships are from 3-D: some are from other denisities that— they were coming in to tell Ike to knock this shit off. So, he was having to deal with a lot of things. And I think he was basically a good person, and that he was in over his head. So, he turned it all over to his vice president, Rockefeller. [Eisenhower’s vice president was Richard M. Nixon.] And so, that’s where the Rockefellers got their political power: Rockefeller became the liason between the Germans in Antarctica and the American government. And the person who is the director of the Trilateral Commission is that liason officer. And they have a web site: you can find them online. So, that brings us up to around 1960. (https://deciphering.tv/penny-bradley-disclosure-disinfo-discussion/)

Frank Stranges

Commander Valiant Thor landed in a space ship on March 16, 1957, with two crew members. He asked to be taken to the president. After meeting with Eisenhower, the two became friends, and Thor was given VIP access to the Pentagon for three years.

Though he claimed to be from the inside of Venus, it has been claimed that Commander Thor’s people are from the Pleiades Constellation.

Frank E. Stranges, author of The Stranger at the Pentagon (1967), told the following story about Val Thor’s offer of beneficial technology:

We had a marvellous half-hour conversation. I said, “Where are you from?”

He said, “I’m from your planet that your Bible calls the morning and the evening star.”

I said, “Venus?” and he said, “Yes. The inside of Venus.”

I said, “How did you get here?” He said, “I came in a saucer-craft which is called Victor I.”

I said, “What is your name?” He said, “Commander Valiant Thor. You call me Val.”

“How long have you been here?” “Three years this coming March 16th of 1960.”

“What have you been doing here?” He said, “I’ve been conversing with the president of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Mr. Nixon, and several members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.”

He said, “I brought a gift for them. And this gift was in my hands, and I looked into the eyes of Mr. Eisenhower. I said ‘This information will do away with sickness, disease, and even death in the United States, and then you can share it with other nations.’”

He gave it to the president. President Eisenhower received this information. It took them over one year to get back to the commander. He was their guest for three years at the Pentagon. And one year later, the president came back, met with the commander again with this information in his hands, shaking his head. He said, “I’m sorry. We cannot accept this information because it will ruin the economy of the United States.”

I said, “In other words, the drug trusts would have to take the gas pipe (would go out of business).” And he agreed. (25:00)

Commander Valiant Thor

Laura Eisenhower was asked about the beneficial technologies that Val Thor offered to her great-grandfather:

“And your great-grandfather, we understand, was introduced– Val Thor introduced the highest technology that would help humanity. How would that technology have helped humanity, Laura?” “Well, any of these technologies. Most of the stuff introduced by the greys has to do with mind-control, social engineering, the chem-trail agenda, some of that darker stuff. Some benevolent technology as well, but used and weaponized in a bad way. . . So, the technologies of Val Thor and the beings from Venus, and that level of disclosure, yeah—and even with the Nordics—would have been really great.” (1:21:00) (https://youtu.be/20kizXUu-NE?si=iEdsk9XXXzhv5j4n)

Frank Stranges (1967) describes how the Illuminati surrounding President Eisenhower were successful until the end in preventing any beneficial technologies from interfering with their plan to enslave the human race.

His last meeting with the president did not reap any results. He wanted to let the world know of Val’s proposed plan, but the Secretary of Defense, the director of the CIA and the military chiefs of staff were opposed. The president attempted to effect a joint meeting before the General Assembly of the United Nations, but this plan, too, was rejected. He was informed that the U.N. would receive a special press release in the form of a memorandum to the Secretary General no later than February 7, 1966. These leaders argued long into the night, fearing that if the people of this nation learned of the plan Val was offering, they might choose to follow him instead of them. At one point, Nixon insisted that the “pressure boys” allow the president to make the decision. He was immediately vetoed. (p. 44)

