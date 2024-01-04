We passed upon the stair

I think that the grey aliens are really pawns of a species of reptiian entities from Orion. I believe that the reptilians plan to take over the governments of Earth, possibly enslave humankind, and wipe out the greys. – Al Bielek (Steiger, 1990)

In 1947, President Harry S. Truman set out to form a shadow government with the creation of the NSA and the CIA. He made an executive order that all matters related to extraterrestrials would be under the control of an Illuminati group called The Majestic Twelve. This group was given military and civilian resources with no oversight by elected officials—not even the president had the authority to know what the NSA and the CIA did, let alone to interfere. The attempted assassination of President Roosevelt in 1933, the 1949 assassination of Defense Secretary James Forrestal, the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the 1968 assassination of Robert Kennedy were warnings to anyone who contemplated challenging the power of the military-industrial-ET complex.

Harry S. Truman was the 33rd president of the United States of America

President Truman exchanges the Masonic handshake with Billy Graham as the preacher makes a “devil’s claw” with his left hand.

Agreements between aliens and the U.S. government

James Casbolt MI6: Agent Buried Alive (2008)

On July 11th, 1934, the first treaty between the beings, which have become known as the small greys (see What is a Grey Alien?) and the U.S. government, under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, occurred aboard a naval ship at the port city of Balboa, Panama. This was one of the most important events in human history because it thrust us into a role we were not prepared for as regards becoming host to a malevolent extraterrestrial race. [Two different agreements were negotiated in 1934—one by Roosevelt and one by intelligence officials. See endnotes.]

Greys who negotiated with U.S. were under the control of the Draco Empire

Although there are benevolent Zetan greys, these entities did not have humanity’s best interests at heart. The U.S. government completely disregarded the Constitution of the United States by doing this and not telling the American people. It was here that the agreement was first made between the greys (who were actually representing a race of reptilian beings from the Draconis star system) and representatives of the U.S. intelligence community. The treaty stated that in return for the greys providing highly advanced technology, the U.S. government would allow the greys to proceed unhindered with human abductions for use in an ongoing ET genetic program. The Americans stated they would only agree to the terms if a list of abductees was provided to the government and the abductees were returned unharmed with their memories of the event erased. In return for this, the greys provided anti-gravity devices, metals and alloys, environment, free energy and medical technology.

World leaders replaced with clones

These greys basically said they would provide this hardware in exchange for being allowed to infiltrate human society on all levels. This they did, and they started to replace important world leaders with clones under their control. Seven years after this treaty, in 1941, the greys approached the German government and Hitler. A treaty was then arranged with the Nazis (see The Omega Project). The greys offered mind-control and other technologies to the Germans, and in return wanted human subjects on which to conduct their genetic experiments. The information I have is that Hitler told the greys they were not to touch the German Aryan people but could do what they wanted with the people in the concentration camps. In the last century, Germany and America have been the main areas of grey and reptilian invasion, as you can see by the vast amounts of people going missing in America lately. This is why the Nazis were so involved with cloning technology and experimentation on twins. Approximately twenty people in the U.S. and Germany at the time would have been directly involved in the grey-human treaties. The information was kept on a strictly need-to-know basis within the governments and secret services.

Underground concentration camps

Little has changed regarding grey, government, and concentration-camp issues. We now have the grey, Draco reptilian, and government sell-outs in Britain and America, who as we speak are torturing test-subjects installed into underground concentration camps. Many missing people end up in these facilities and are used as slave labour and test-subjects. There is a large underground concentration camp under Salisbury plain in Wiltshire. Most of these evil places are built on sacred land, such as Stonehenge, to distort the vortex centres. I went to this facility in 2006 (taken there by a Delta special forces team by plane) and witnessed some of these martial-law experiments.

Obama at Stonehenge making the sign of the devil’s horns

One of my former NSA/DOE contacts was named Dean Warwick (who died on stage in suspicious circumstances at the Probe International conference in Blackpool). Dean worked at the Los Alamos and Alamo Gordo underground facilities in the New Mexico desert. Dean also worked at an underground facility in Hawaii. He saw greys and reptilians walking around at the Los Alamos facility, and also witnessed human test-subjects in cages there. Employees at these facilities go through a process known as “desensitisation” before they are allowed in the high-security areas, where they may come across ETs and disturbing tests going on. In desensitisation, the employees are injected with such drugs as scopolamine (an accelerated learning drug) and shown video footage of ETs and horrific scenes of torture and death to enable them to withstand the things they will see. It is mostly the short greys that employees of underground bases will come across, as the Draco reptilians keep themselves away from human interaction most of the time. Sometimes, however, an employee will wander down a wrong corridor and see a reptilian. This happened to Dean Warwick, Barry King and Lincoln.

4000 underground bases worldwide controlled by the NSA

Dean was subcontracted by the NSA in the late 1980’s and worked for them until 1992. He was a senior electrical engineer at the Los Alamos facility. He told me there are now over 4000 underground bases worldwide, and many of them have ETs in the high-security lower levels. X5 also said the underground concentration camps in America and Britain are known as D4 facilities (deep underground military prisons). The major bases worldwide are mainly under the control of the NSA and are classified D1—Deep underground military bases, D2—Deep underwater military bases, D3—Deep under-mountain military bases, and D4—Deep underground military prisons. (Casbolt, pp. 17-18)

Freemasonry

The grey and Draco reptilian ETs working together with the upper levels of different countries’ governments is known by intelligence insiders as MIEC (military-industrial-extraterrestrial complex). Another NSA contact, X3, told me that a global Masonic apparatus above the 33rd degree is controlling upper levels of many governments of the world. The 33rd degree is officially the highest Masonic degree, but in reality, there are many degrees above this. This Masonic degree (33rd) is the first real level of trust, and most Freemasons never get above the lower Blue degrees. You are either born into a certain bloodline, or you do something that sets you apart from Joe Public and are brought into the Elite inner circle. On level 33, a Mason often gets access to the highly classified areas of the MIEC. This Masonic degree is known as the first level of “Illumination.” George Bush Sr. is reported to be above the 42nd degree and is deeply entrenched in the MIEC. Insiders also refer to the MIEC as “The Octopus.”

The Octopus Spreads Its Tentacles

As the MIEC began to expand in the early forties, the second extension of the 1934 grey and U.S. government treaty was signed in 1944. This treaty was renewed every ten years from 1934 to 1964 and the treaties still are being renewed today. Lincoln has just recently visited the Chrysantheum [sic] bio-genetics facility in Dulce, New Mexico, as a new archive system is being set up there. A scientist who has worked there since the 1970’s informed him that a new treaty has just been signed. (Casbolt, p. 18)

Information warfare

After 1944 much infighting and chaos broke out in the human government factions of the MIEC (military-industrial-extraterrestrial complex). Factions that were loyal to the people of the planet were battling it out with factions that didn’t care about the people and just wanted as much technology as they could get their hands on. Besides assassinations and cover-ups, the most important part of the battlefield was information warfare. Positive MIEC factions would leak information into the public about the true ET situation, and then negative factions would come behind them and cover it up with damage containment and psychological warfare programmes for the public, known as “chickenfeed.” Chickenfeed still goes today and has become more complex and confusing. Without “wires” (inside connections), it is almost impossible to know what is really going in the world. The NSA is all over the Internet. They are buying up independent journalists, who are not part of controlled mainstream media, to spread their disinformation campaigns. Hollywood is a major vehicle for this, and the protocol seems to be this: any details of covert projects leaked out are made into a film or included in films so the uneducated public dismisses all the information as science fiction. (Casbolt, pp. 18-19)

Greys abducted people without informing the government

By 1944, the grey-government treaty was showing signs of stress, as it was discovered that greys were abducting more people than they were putting on the government lists. In May 1954, under the Eisenhower administration, the third extension of the Grey and U.S. government treaty was signed—the Greada Treaty. The Orion greys and Draco reptilians blatantly broke the terms, as we shall see later in the book. The Greada Treaty was agreed upon under the Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico by the greys and the ULTRA unit of the NSA. The name of the facility under Holloman AFB was code-named DANDELION, although this may have changed now. The ULTRA unit was one of the most elite and super secret of the NSA factions at the time and was run by Project Paperclip Nazis, who were part of the NSA after 1945. All ULTRA members were cloned humans. (Casbolt, p. 20) The original documents of this treaty and the original ET materials from it can be found today in the NSA facility called Blue Moon. Blue is a code word meaning extraterrestrial-related. Blue Moon is an underground facility beneath Kirkland Air Force base in New Mexico. The entrance to the base is in the Manzano Mountains. Inside Blue Moon is the technological headquarters of the very secretive Department of Energy, which Lincoln and Dean Warwick worked for.

The military has spent trillions of dollars on off-the-books research and development

Today, the DOE at Blue Moon is building free-energy devices, developed from Grey and Draco reptilian technology for use in space. Many advanced space-based weapons have been built as well. MIEC insider Dr. Bill Deagle was told by the director of the U.S. Space Command that they control every cubic centimetre of space between here and Mars. The director also told Bill that they have weapons that would make George Lucas drool if he knew about them. Trillions of dollars have been spent on this technology over the decades since the first modern grey and human treaties were started. (Casbolt, p. 20)

Olivia James

When I was very young, probably five, I had an incident in my bedroom where I had these greys come. And it was just a basic hybridization program—they wanted eggs. And they literally asked me if they could have them, if I could help them, and I said, yes. And during a hypnosis session, I wanted to look at that, and I talked with these beings. And they say that the overall consent is from– because we have appointed people to speak for us in the government. So, whatever they say goes, because we’ve appointed them; we’ve given our consent to them to speak for us, in a way. And I think it’s bullshit, but that’s what they say. So they’re saying we’ve consented already to many of the things that are going on in the world. And it’s total bullshit . . . – Olivia James, Grey Mouse: Sex, Space & Mind Control (2022)

Additional information since Agent Buried Alive was published

Al Bielek has said in multiple interviews that the first agreement with extraterrestrials (in linear time) was negotiated by President Roosevelt in 1934, and that it was with humanoids, not small greys, who are insectoid.

So far as deals are concerned, Roosevelt made the first one in the U.S. in 1934; not with the Pleiadians, who offered to help the U.S. get out of the doldrums of the huge depression we were in, but he chose a different group for whatever personal reasons we don’t know.

They made an offer to provide a whole new technological base for the United States atomic energy in 1938. Roosevelt at first approved it and then he turned it down, because the military told him, “Uh uh. We can’t control it from beginning to end. We don’t know what they are going to do with it and how they may manipulate us in the end.” (http://www.bibliotecapleyades.lege.net/montauk/esp_montauk_7a.htm)

According to Bielek, the meeting between the president and these aliens was in the mid-Pacific, and he suspects it was on-board the Pennsylvania. This was Roosevelt’s favorite ship, and Bielek himself had served on it. Furthermore, he is certain that this agreement wasn’t with small greys, but with a humanoid race. (Steiger, p. 74)

This, of course, is a different meeting from that described by James Casbolt:

On July 11th, 1934, the first treaty between the beings, which have become known as the small greys, and the U.S. government, under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, occurred aboard a naval ship at the port city of Balboa, Panama. . . . It was here that the agreement was first made between the greys and representatives of the U.S. intelligence community.

Casbolt doesn’t say that Roosevelt signed the Balboa agreement, but that it was signed by intelligence officials “under” the Roosevelt administration. The logical conclusion is that traitors in the Roosevelt administration signed a humans-for-hardware agreement in Balboa, Panama, and that President Roosevelt signed a different agreement with a different group on the open sea.

Given that the Illuminati were actively changing history, it’s difficult to say which events were “original” and which were post-hoc. After the successful time-travel experiment at Montauk in 1983, the NSA could have had traitorous agents in the Roosevelt administration sign an agreement with small greys. This would be used as a quasi-legal justification for the subsequent invasion of the planet by predatory races and the massive human-trafficking operations that followed.

President Truman was an Illuminati puppet who “sold the world” when he created the CIA, the NSA and The Majestic Twelve. By the time President Eisenhower took office in 1953, the Cabal was already running a shadow government beyond the control of the presidency.

Furthermore, new information has been disclosed by Laura Eisenhower and John Whitberg that the United States in 1952 surrendered to the Nazis.

In 1952, a delegation of Breakaway Germans returned to Earth and approached the American government. They signed a treaty that the Nazis would leave Earth alone, so long as the American government gave them 150,000 children every year, in exchange for some technology. The Americans agreed. In 2007, I was one of those children. The Germans also signed similar treaties with various governments in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and East Asia. – John Whitberg https://supersoldiertalk.com/general-overview-of-the-breakaway-society-2/

I suspect that any agreement made between Roosevelt and Tesla’s aliens was set up by white-hats after 1983, as a counter-move against the Illuminati. Tesla must have met with people from the future who apprised him of the situation and advised him on how he could help, given his friendship with Roosevelt.

Bielek reflected that FDR had been “mildly psychic” and quite interested in other-worldly subjects. On occasion, the first lady, Eleanor Roosevelt, was known to have sought the counsel of astrologers.

“The meeting between FDR and the aliens had been set up by Nicola Tesla, who had himself been in contact with alien intelligences since the late 1920s and the early 1930s, ever since he created the huge radio receivers for RCA,” he said.

Bielek commented on the peculiar fact that although Tesla had been communicating with entities from the Pleiades, who looked just like humans on Earth, the meeting arranged for FDR was with a Pleiadean group first, and afterward with the “K-Group,” a nearly human species. (Steiger, p. 74)

Bielek remarked that there were rapid advances in the sciences following the agreement Roosevelt made with the aliens: “Almost immediately after the president signed the treaty of mutual noninterference, our sciences enjoyed a remarkable acceleration of theory and application on nearly all levels.”

In 1956, Valiant Thor, a Pleiadean commander who had unlimited access to the Pentagon for three years under Eisenhower, offered the president all sorts of technology beneficial to humanity—presumably to eliminate diseases and produce free energy. Unfortunately, Eisenhower rejected the offer (Stranges, 1967).

