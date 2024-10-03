WITCHES & WARLOCKS OF THE SYSTEM with JESSIE CZEBOTAR

Oct. 2, 2024

This excerpt of the video deals with two subjects. One is the governing structure of the underground cities, and the other is the way the Luciferians attack men in particular so as to be able to exploit women and children.

For example, Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy Magazine, was a CIA asset, and the CIA is accountable only to the Luciferian Brotherhood (see article below about a homeless former Playboy “model”).

35:00 JESSIE CZEBOTAR: Now, wizards have kind of a dual placement. Most covens are going to be connected at least to one wizard.

Now, the wizard is going to be connected to the underground, and primarily in the regional underground city closest to that coven.

For example, under the Pentagon you have Emerald City, which we all see in The Wizard of Oz.

When Ozma was born, the wizard of Oz had a witch transform her into a boy and be his guardian. The boy ran away, a good witch forced the wicked witch to restore his sex, and Ozma took her place as the rightful ruler of Oz.

How are the underground city structures set up? You have four women that will be represented by the four directionals; so, you've got the north, south, east, west. Each of those women will have the title of queen.

So, if above ground your goddess is called a queen, that means she also is connected to whatever your closest underground city is, and she's part of that hierarchy structure within the city.

So, in the underground cities, it's going to be your queens who have most of the authority. But along with those queens, you're going to to have one of those queens who's seen as the top authority and have three wizards connected to her: a white, a gray and a black, and that's going to be the [underground] government structure.

They can also get into the underground secret cities, like ASGAARD, which is under Yellowstone; or VALHALLA, which is in Valhalla, Kansas; or MARS, which is beneath Area 5;, or RAGNAROK, which is in Alaxka. So, these symbols show their permissions to go certain places and not be stopped or hindered. [See Jessie Czebotar Talks About Underground Cities]

Those wizards, if they're coming up, usually are connected to whatever that closest underground city is. So, we see that even in the movie, The Wizard of Oz—you have four witches of the different directions. Two are considered evil; two are considered good. That's how they'll classify them: you've got the wicked and the good. And those will be their titles: wicked versus good.

Why do they have these [witch-warlock] interfaces? It's because they have to work together for rituals, for different things that they have to do.

Now, these individuals who govern over their areas are also in charge of the witchcraft paraphernalia that's used in the rituals. So, underground, you have the queens and the the wizards who are going to be overseeing the underground markets.

Within those markets, as we've brought out on some of our Mormon shows, you're going to have a good side of that market, which, you're going to have a lot more of your ligh-side shopping there. They're going to be looking for herbal things, apothecary-type things, your plants, your different things that they can use in making potions, tinctures, all of that stuff for health, right? You're also going to get your love potions, things like that.

On the other side, you have your dark side, which is going to be your specialty items, your organ harvesting, transferring, your dark-side stuff—even to the cannibalism meat markets. So, they're going to be overseeing those markets.

Your high priests, high priestesses are going to oversee the above-ground markets, which also can include your witchcraft paraphernalia stores. So, they'll be overseeing those, as well, seeing who's providing the daggers, altar items, candles so they can burn their intentions, the different spell books. Each of these people as well is going to have his own grimoires and spell books that they will make by hand. [grimoire - A manual of black magic for invoking spirits]

Usually the Druids are going to have more of theirs memorized, and sometimes, if they have any special spells or things that they do, it will be imprinted right on their rods with different markings up and down the staff or the rods.

So, how are they going to operate in the area? What is the whole purpose? Their connection with the spirit world is in order to be engaged with spirits. And in those communications, you have them primarily engaging with what we would consider the mid-level authorities, and those that I call the little chickens—the unclean spirits.

So, whether they're light- or dark-side, this is the truth: they deal in uncleanliness. That uncleanliness is meant to attack us physically at a personal level, as well as to make our community, the body of believers, unclean, as well as to affect the land and to keep the land in a state of uncleanliness—even though they may be very much engaged in green efforts to preserve the land. But the truth is is that they're keeping the land bound in an uncleanliness: making it receive blood, making it receive sins.

The biggest uncleanliness that they deal in is sexual, so that's where you get the orgies. And so the blood and the the sexual orgies are their biggest uncleanliness.

But you can get other things, like sloth, that goes over the land. They primarily like to attack the men, the heads of the household, because they know that that's the hierarchy structure as God designed it—that the men would lead their homes in righteousnessa.

If they can keep them men in sloth, put them in front of the TV, not doing anything besides going to work every day, coming home, sleeping, resting, not leading their families in righteousness, that's what they want; because then it leaves your local coven and your hierarchy structure regionally as the heads of your household, and they're able to bring whatever unclean spirits they want into your household to destroy your family structure.

