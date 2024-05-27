Megan Rose is what is called a star-seed. She is a soul from a higher frequency who volunteered to incarnate on Earth to help with the ascension of the Terran race. She has been in telepathic contact with Commander Val Nek of the Galactic Federation of Worlds for most of her life here.

I don’t believe that enough people have heard of Megan Rose’s book, Welcome to the Future. Part of the reason for this is because an archeologist named Elena Danaan, along with Alex Collier, carried out an outrageous campaign of defamation against her in December 2021, saying that she was working for malevolent interests. (see: “Protecting the Truth“).

Danaan’s unwarranted attack on Megan should have gotten her shunned everywhere, but covert Luciferians such as Dr. Michael Salla shunned Megan instead. Another reason to avoid Danaan is the fact that she’s a registered Druidic priestess. The Druidic Council is another name for the Satanic Council: it is the seat of power of the Luciferian Brotherhood.

I’m publishing portions of Megan’s book here because it is full of information that is important for humanity. She recently published a second book, Welcome to the Future Volume II: The Heart of the Galaxy, which I highly recommend.

Welcome to the Future

The Galactic Federation of Worlds

The Galactic Federation of Worlds is a benevolent galactic military alliance comprised of many different planets pledged to work for peace and balance in the galaxy. A large percentage of their military is comprised of Nordic extraterrestrials and humanoid beings. They are governed by a body of laws, called The Prime Directive. They have a Law of Non-interference; they do not interfere with a developing society such as Planet Terra. However, in the interest of balance and in accordance with the Prime Directive, they have a duty to intervene if a developing society has been invaded by a regressive extraterrestrial species such as the Orion Alliance or Ciakahrr Empire.

The Andromeda Council

One of the most spiritually evolved groups of benevolent extraterrestrials is the Andromeda Council or Council of Zenae. They are from the Andromeda Galaxy and are humanoid beings with blue skin. They possess technology that can see far into the future and predict future timelines. They foresaw negative repercussions for the galaxy if the Nebu were successful in conquering Earth, and requested the military intervention of the Galactic Federation of Worlds in our solar system.

The Council of Five

A benevolent group of five civilizations, also referred to as the Orion Council of Light, the Council of Five performs positive abductions and assists humanity in the starseed envoy program. They work alongside the Galactic Federation of Worlds and assist in spiritual evolution. The Council was originally formed to oppose the Orion greys, sometimes known as the Orion Alliance.

The Earth Alliance

Commonly referred to as “white-hats,” the Earth Alliance consists of Terran political and military leaders committed to fighting the Cabal, and is partnered with the Galactic Federation of Worlds.

The Q Movement

The Q Movement was a United States naval intelligence operation that emerged on the internet during the administration of President Trump. Many Terrans viewed this operation as the work of the administration; however, it was the work of the Earth Alliance and the U.S. Navy.

The U.S. Navy operated this program from secure naval intelligence servers, a simple fact that the mass-media ignored. The movement encouraged patriotism and family. It was the goal of the Federation and the Earth Alliance to reveal the truth about the Cabal. The operation revealed the existence of elite human-trafficking and child-trafficking networks that were serving the extraterrestrial infiltration on Earth. As this movement grew in popularity, counterintelligence operations worked to discredit it. The Q operation was a success. Even though many Americans were bitterly disappointed in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, it was all part of the plan. All past communications have been validated: future proves past.

