On March 30, 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot by John Hinckley Jr. in Washington, D.C., as he was returning to his limousine after a speaking engagement at the Washington Hilton. Reagan was seriously wounded by a revolver bullet that ricocheted off the side of the car and hit him in the left underarm, breaking a rib, puncturing a lung, and causing serious internal bleeding. He was close to death upon arrival at George Washington University Hospital, but was stabilized in the emergency room; he then underwent emergency exploratory surgery. He recovered and was released from the hospital on April 11. White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy, and D.C. police officer Thomas Delahanty were also wounded. All three survived, but Brady had brain damage and was permanently disabled. Wikipedia

Brutal Truth - October 14, 2019 · Updated January 31, 2020

This is the true story of a CIA MKUltra victim who was set up at the age of 16 to assassinate President Ronald Reagan. Randal S. Turner has video evidence to validate his claim that he was used as a CIA mind-controlled assassin during the attempt.

White House turned into a brothel

When he was running for president, Reagan had sexually abused Turner at a party at his house in California, according to a statement that Bill Gates Sr. later made to the FBI. Gates said that after becoming president, Reagan used the White House for after-hours parties in which Reagan, James Brady and others would use teenagers for sex.

James Brady angers Bush

A couple weeks before the shooting Reagan and Bush Sr. were having a discussion at their secret society after hour party in the White House at which James Brady was present and intoxicated from liquor. James walked up to Reagan and Bush Sr. and said, “How are you ladies doing!” Bush told Brady to learn his place, to which James replied, “We are all equals at these events, Bush!” Reagan looked at Bush and said, “You know, he’s right, George: we are all equals during these parties.” James looked at Bush and said, “Yeah, you son of a bitch!” Then he staggered away in a state of anger over Bush speaking down to him. It was at this point I believe James ended up becoming one of George Bush’s targets.

[As Cathy O’Brien has testified, MK-Ultra victims are repeatedly tortured and threatened with death. The fear induced by this trauma produces a heightened state of awareness, so that they remember everything they see, hear, etc. exactly as it happened.]

Plan to lift restrictions on trade with China

Around a week after the Brady incident, Bush and Director of Central Intelligence William Casey planned Reagan’s assassination because Reagan rejected Bush’s request to lift restrictions on trade with China. At the time, China was not listed as a friendly nation, so trade was not allowed. This assassination would put Bush in the Oval Office just two months after Reagan’s inauguration.

Bill Gates made a deal to give 22.5% of Microsoft to Turner for a $275,000 investment, if he would convince Reagan to lift restrictions on trade with China, which would eventually allow Microsoft to manufacture in China. But Turner first brought his request to Bush, the real power in the White House, who rejected it.

[Bill Gates Sr. later told the FBI that Reagan was having sex with Turner. Evidently, Gates viewed Turner as Reagan’s Ganymede, and believed that the youth could sway the president.]

However, Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger overheard the request, and discussed it with Bush in private in his office. Weinberger convinced Bush to lift the restrictions, arguing that this would allow the administration to sell older weapons to China. Turner had been sent out of the room, but he placed a glass to the door and listened in on the conversation.

[This isn’t as unlikely as it sounds. The young man may have been trained to spy on everyone and report back to Bush. From the 1960s on, Kissinger had sent Sue Ford to have sex with men in high positions and report back to him. One of these men was Ronald Reagan, before he became president.]

Bush came out of Weinberger’s office and told Turner he had changed his mind and had decided to help him to get the restrictions removed.

Bush brought this request to Reagan, but the president rejected it. Turner then saw Bush as he was heading to CIA director William Casey’s office, and Bush told him that they had a problem with Reagan.

Bush walked into Casey’s office, leaving the door ajar, and Randal overheard Bush tell Casey, “If he doesn’t cooperate, we will do to him what we had done to the Kennedy brothers.”

The shooting

A day before the shooting, on March 29, Secretary of State Alexander Haig (who had been White House chief of staff under two other child rapists, Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford) had Randal’s hair cut and dyed, and gave him a uniform identical to that of Reagan’s regular aide, Lieutenant Colonel Jose A. Murrati.

Lt. Col. Jose Murrati, U.S. Army aide to President Reagan

Haig then told Turner that he was going to be carrying the nuclear football, a satchel with electronic equipment used to authorize the launch of nuclear missiles. He instructed him to stay close to the president at all times.

On March 30, when leaving the White House and boarding Marine One (a helicopter), Reagan noticed Turner was not Murrati. The president was told that Jose was sick or on vacation and Randal was taking his place for the day.

On board Marine One, Reagan realized the young man was Turner, and commented on his hair cut. It was Jerry Par who explained they were using Randal for the day because Jose had called in sick at the last minute and it wasn’t a high-risk trip.

Reagan probably didn’t think much of it, as he and others were using teenagers at their late-night sex parties. The administration already had the sobriety and decorum of the Playboy Mansion.

The assassination attempt took place on the sidewalk in front of the Washington Hilton hotel. Turner says many of those in the entourage knew what was going to happen.

Just before Reagan walked out of the hotel, somebody lead Turner to a waiting room and told him the plans had changed, and he was to stay out of Reagan’s photo op. “Walk to the left as you leave the building,” he was told.

Once outside, a woman shouted, “Mr. Reagan! President Reagan!” Turner believes those words were to activate him to turn and shoot, as he has a clear memory of somebody repeating those exact words to him prior to the shooting and saying, “turn and shoot.”

Looking at the video, Turner has determined that when John Hinckley began shooting at James Brady, the officer in front of him jumped back, knocking him and the nuclear satchel to the ground.

The fall caused Turner to snap out of his trance. Confused, he looked at Reagan’s limousine as it started to drive away from the curb. He got up and ran towards the limo, as the nuclear football was supposed to be at the president’s side at all times.

Seeing Turner, Jerry Par rolled down the window in a panic and told him that Reagan had been hurt and they needed to get him to the hospital. The limo drove off.

Turner then placed the satchel under his coat and ran up the driveway to the Hilton. This is shown in the video below, titled “running up drive wmv file.”

As Turner was running, he came across a patrol car heading down the driveway. He informed the officer he had the nuclear satchel and needed to locate Reagan.

The officer allowed Turner to get into the back seat and drove down to the scene of the shooting to try and find out where Reagan had been taken.

This is when law enforcement tried to place shooter John Hinckley inside the patrol car.

Turner tried to wave them away as they tried to open the door, but the officer wasn’t paying attention and he reached in, unlocking the door.

Turner reached over and re-locked the door, and pointed to the briefcase.

We can see in this video that Turner locks himself in the back seat of the patrol car that they want to put Hinckley in.

When the shooting did not go as planned, those involved had to figure out how to gain control of the White House and the nuclear launch codes, along with the nuclear key card Reagan carried on his person.

The FBI was in contact with Bush, who told them that Reagan kept the nuclear code card in his boot. The FBI retrieved the code card from the hospital and agreed to hold it and the nuclear football until Reagan handed control over to Bush Sr.

Less than two months after Reagan was discharged from the hospital, this happened.

The New York Times - June 6, 1981

The Reagan Administration has decided on a series of measures to lift trade restrictions against China imposed over the years because of its Communist Government, and also to hold extensive talks on possible sales of military equipment. State Department officials said that the National Security Council agreed yesterday on the measures, in advance of the June 14-17 visit to China by Secretary of State Alexander M. Haig Jr. The aim of the decisions, one official said, is “to treat China as a friendly less-developed country and no longer as a member of the international Communist conspiracy.”

Tom Brokaw did a news report (NBC, June 29, 1989) about the Carter and Reagan/Bush administrations using a call-boy ring. The truth is that this was not a call-boy ring, but a secret society that used young boys and girls for sex while using mind-control drugs on those who were not willing.

They sealed the trials and claimed it was done for reasons of national security, which they did in other trials Turner was involved in, all of which involved very high-profile figures or billionaires.

In a 2004 trial there was testimony that Turner had been drugged with adrenochrome. He remembers Jon Voight telling Reagan that he would not remember anything because he was on adrenochrome. Reagan was pleased to hear this and raped Turner for the first time.

Turner had been a victim of the CIA mind-control program since around the age of 10 or 11, from what he has recalled so far.

Turner was used as an assassin by members of the secret society in the government and in Hollywood. He was also used as a sex slave and drug mule to those in high society. He has spent his entire life being drugged and framed for crimes to keep him quiet and avoid paying him money that was owed to him.