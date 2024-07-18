MK-Ultra asset set up by Bush to shoot Reagan speaks out
Randy Turner was tortured by Jimmy Carter & Bush at 14
First of all, MK doesn’t stand for Mind Kontrol. It stands for Manufactured Killer. Manufacturing Killers Utilizing Lethal Tradecraft Requiring Assassinations
I should know—I was one of their victims used during the Reagan and Brady assassination attempt. - Randy S. Turner
MKUltra Programming Via Extreme Torture & Sexual Stimulation Done By Bush Sr., Jimmy Carter and Bill Day
Brutal Truth · JANUARY 14, 2020
This is part of the actual programming done to Randal Turner as a teenager.
This occurred in the late 70s; Jimmy Carter was president at the time.
[When Reagan was shot on March 30, 1981, Randal was 16. If he was 13 or 14 when he was MK-Ultraed, that would be in 1978-1979.]
George Bush Sr. was CIA director or running for office at the time. They came into the bedroom of the house I was staying in with Marcheline Bertrand. I had went on a White House tour about a week prior and had to defend myself from Bush Jr. for telling him to get away from some kids in our tour group that he was perving out on.
Bush Jr. (32 or 33 years old) had grabbed two of them and rubbed their heads against his crotch.
I told him to get away from the kids, and he said, “Randy, I like you, boy,” as he walked over and placed his arm around my shoulder. Then he sucker-punched me in the gut.
I bent down from the punch to my gut, then stood up, hitting him with an upper cut to the chin, knocking him down.
A kid named Paul Bonacci was with Jr.
Our tour was passing through the kitchen at the time where George Jr. and Paul were getting something to eat.
[What was George Bush Jr. doing in the White House kitchen? How did Randy and Bush already know each other?]
Bush Jr. stood up after I punched him and said, “Oh! Randy’s a fighter!” Then he came at me and I rabbit punched him about five times in the face before he could throw a punch, and he went down.
I grabbed the kids and told Jr. to stay down or he would end up in the hospital. He stayed down till I left with the kids, and we caught up to the others in our tour group.
Jon Voight was part of the group ahead of me and found out what happened. He was afraid Bush Sr., who was CIA at the time, would be mad at him. He invited me to the billiards room, and as I opened the door I was hit in the face with a beer mug, cracking one of my teeth. I got up and started going towards Jr., but Voight stopped me and said it was over. “You got Jr. and now Jr. got you back, so it ends here!” Voight set the whole thing up so the little punk could get a cheap revenge shot in, which ended up cracking my front tooth at the root leaving me with a dead tooth.
[Jon Voight was born in 1938, so he was 40. Was he a mind-controlled slave, programmed by “Daddy G”?]
California tumbles into the sea
That'll be the day I go back to Annandale
Tried to warn ya
About Chino and Daddy G
But I can't seem to get to you through the U.S. Mail
Steely Dan, “My Old School” (Countdown to Ecstasy, 1973)
Randal Turner explaining the torture and how they created one or more of his mind-controlled alternates. . . . Randal says he was held down and tortured by photojournalist Bill Day, George Bush and President Jimmy Carter. He says that all these people were a bunch of sadistic psychopathic perverts.
Randy Turner’s Account of Sexual Abuse by Bill Day, Jimmy Carter and George Bush when he was around the age of 14.
Maybe a week after I had beat Bush Jr. up during our White House tour, I am lying in bed and wake up to Bill Day walking into the room.
He sat on the bed to my left and grabbed my left arm. Then G.H.W Bush walks in and then Carter walks in, and I was thinking, “WTF is the president doing in my bedroom?”
Carter gets on the bed and grabs my right arm, and I believe they shoved these long cardboard tubes on my arms, which were to make sure I wasn’t able to fight back.
Bush says, “I heard what you did to my boy, you son of a bitch!” Bush reaches down and grabs my testicles and starts crushing them.
I was begging them to kill me, the pain was so bad, and I must have passed out from the pain.
Bill Day was saying things into my left ear as Bush was torturing me, something about not trusting cops or authority, and at some point I passed out.
I recall coming to, looking down, and seeing Poppy sucking on my penis.
Carter was saying something into my right ear as Bush was trying to stimulate me sexually. He was saying something about sex with boys, girls, young or old, is all good, like he was trying to convince me nothing was wrong with sex with young kids, with older women and men. I don’t recall what-all they programmed, just the beginning of it, and the rest is a blur.
This continued for what seemed like an hour or more, but during one of my court trials, Bush claimed I popped within 15 minutes.
When being tortured to this extreme, 15 minutes can feel like and hour.
The (popping) is what happens when the brain is unable to deal with the pain. It makes a physical change, and when this occurs, you feel and hear a popping sound in your head.
I am no expert on how it works, but I do recall some medical professional explaining it during my court trial, saying the brain can physically alter itself to stop pain receptors in some people.
This popping noise is what the victims hear and feel in their head.
It is at this point the alternates are created.
These alternates are given names and have completely different personalities from the person being programmed.
The drug they use (adrenochrome) allows the programmer to feed information into the subconscious, and when the drug wears off, the victim will have no memory of what took place or a very vague memory of something, but usually will relate it to a dream or nightmare they had and not reality.
Hmm. Something about the "popping" sound. Wow.