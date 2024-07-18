First of all, MK doesn’t stand for Mind Kontrol. It stands for Manufactured Killer. Manufacturing Killers Utilizing Lethal Tradecraft Requiring Assassinations I should know—I was one of their victims used during the Reagan and Brady assassination attempt. - Randy S. Turner

16-year-old Randal S. Turner (L) was programmed to shoot Reagan. He was knocked to the ground when Hinkley shot the president, and this snapped him out of his trance. The nuclear suitcase is by his left arm.

Brutal Truth · JANUARY 14, 2020

This is part of the actual programming done to Randal Turner as a teenager.

This occurred in the late 70s; Jimmy Carter was president at the time.

[When Reagan was shot on March 30, 1981, Randal was 16. If he was 13 or 14 when he was MK-Ultraed, that would be in 1978-1979.]

George Bush Sr. was CIA director or running for office at the time. They came into the bedroom of the house I was staying in with Marcheline Bertrand. I had went on a White House tour about a week prior and had to defend myself from Bush Jr. for telling him to get away from some kids in our tour group that he was perving out on. Bush Jr. (32 or 33 years old) had grabbed two of them and rubbed their heads against his crotch. I told him to get away from the kids, and he said, “Randy, I like you, boy,” as he walked over and placed his arm around my shoulder. Then he sucker-punched me in the gut. I bent down from the punch to my gut, then stood up, hitting him with an upper cut to the chin, knocking him down. A kid named Paul Bonacci was with Jr. Our tour was passing through the kitchen at the time where George Jr. and Paul were getting something to eat.

[What was George Bush Jr. doing in the White House kitchen? How did Randy and Bush already know each other?]

Bush Jr. stood up after I punched him and said, “Oh! Randy’s a fighter!” Then he came at me and I rabbit punched him about five times in the face before he could throw a punch, and he went down. I grabbed the kids and told Jr. to stay down or he would end up in the hospital. He stayed down till I left with the kids, and we caught up to the others in our tour group. Jon Voight was part of the group ahead of me and found out what happened. He was afraid Bush Sr., who was CIA at the time, would be mad at him. He invited me to the billiards room, and as I opened the door I was hit in the face with a beer mug, cracking one of my teeth. I got up and started going towards Jr., but Voight stopped me and said it was over. “You got Jr. and now Jr. got you back, so it ends here!” Voight set the whole thing up so the little punk could get a cheap revenge shot in, which ended up cracking my front tooth at the root leaving me with a dead tooth.

[Jon Voight was born in 1938, so he was 40. Was he a mind-controlled slave, programmed by “Daddy G”?]

California tumbles into the sea

That'll be the day I go back to Annandale

Tried to warn ya

About Chino and Daddy G

But I can't seem to get to you through the U.S. Mail Steely Dan, “My Old School” (Countdown to Ecstasy, 1973)

Randal Turner explaining the torture and how they created one or more of his mind-controlled alternates. . . . Randal says he was held down and tortured by photojournalist Bill Day, George Bush and President Jimmy Carter. He says that all these people were a bunch of sadistic psychopathic perverts.

Randy Turner’s Account of Sexual Abuse by Bill Day, Jimmy Carter and George Bush when he was around the age of 14.