Introduced to the public by Zecharia Sitchin, an expert on ancient civilizations, Nibiru is sometimes called Planet X or the 12th planet. Its 3,600-year orbit was due to overlap with Earth in 2016.

The arrival of Nibiru could mean the fulfillment of the prophecy told in Zechariah 13:8, that two of every three people will die. “And it shall come to pass that in all the land saith the LORD two parts therein shall be cut off and die; but the third shall be left therein.” Zechariah 13:8

After thinking about how best to introduce the subject of Nibiru, I decided to begin with this quote from a high-ranking Luciferian who invited people to ask him questions online in 2008:

"Can you elaborate on the coming harvest, and what exactly you mean by harvest?" Yes, the noonday winter solstice sun of December 21st, 2012 is the time when the Lord of The Harvest shall return. You might know him as Nibiru. Read up on the Maya prophesies and calendrical events for more detail upon how the actual galactic and universal cycles work. The “travelers" who gave them this information were the same ones who visited Atlantis. Your planet abides by the laws of the creation of your galactic logos. The galaxy runs on cycles of time, known as the precession of the equinoxes. As I said, seek the Maya calendar for a deeper insight as to how the galaxy runs (it is highly accurate), but for the purpose of this discourse, I will give a brief overview. The Maya use an astrological cycle called the precession of the equinoxes. This is a 26,000-year cycle. This Maya cycle also corresponds to a 26,000-year relationship of the sun (solar logos) orbiting Alcyone, the central star of our Seven Sisters Pleiades constellation. The end of this cycle heralds a new world age and a new creation, “a new heaven and a new earth,” and is the time of the great harvest. Smaller cycles yield a harvest, and then life continues on the planet as normal. Great cycles yield a great harvest, and the end of current life on the 3rd density. When this life-cycle ends, "All things will pass away, and all things shall be made new.” https://www.wanttoknow.info/secret_societies/hidden_hand_081018

To summarize Hidden Hand, Nibiru has a connection to the final harvest of souls from Earth, which he predicted would take place on winter solstice in 2012.

Furthermore,

The 26,000-year cycle is comprised of 5 lesser cycles, each of which is 5,125 years in duration. Each of these 5 cycles is considered its own world age or creation cycle. Our present cycle (3113 B.C. – 2012 A.D.) is called the Age of the Fifth Sun. - Hidden Hand

Regarding the contradiction between Nibiru’s 3,600-year orbit, which was established by Zecharia Sitchin, and the 5,125-year creation cycle of the Maya calendar, I invite your thoughts in the comments.

Description of Nibiru

In 2018 or 2019, the people of an Inner Earth civilization named Apellos invited an employee of the Romanian Intelligence Service, Radu Cinamar, to use a device that presents the akashic records in a form that the user of the device can best understand. Over the course of two days, he was shown how mankind was created. The following account is from Forgotten Genesis (2019):

An image of a huge alien ship appeared on the screen. It was spherical and amazingly large, like a planetoid. I could make this comparison because it was close to Earth. There were then some quick flashes from different areas of that colossal structure before the image stabilized and focused on the central control area of the ship. We saw a large room where humanoid beings were present, taller than our present average. The image stopped and focused on the man who seemed to be the master of the ship who was in front of a large holographic screen. At that moment, I was shown how the ship’s master decided to emit an electromagnetic signal, which was blended with the gravitational influence of a star. I noticed that if I imagined a line from that ship passing through the center of Earth, the star was in the diametrically opposed area. On the holographic screen in the giant ship’s control room, we saw a linear assortment of lines and symbols that resembled stars that we can now see on astronomical maps, but with an astonishing accuracy of details. I received telepathic information that the ship’s commander actually looked at the screen towards the possibliity of creating a change in the DNA of primates on Earth [by] supporting the modification of the carbon atoms in the DNA helix chain. (p. 100)

“The Neiberau was beyond the Moon, perfectly round and slightly smaller, shining brightly in the sky, but it was different in this respect from the Moon by its light blue color, as seen from Earth.” (p. 110)

To summarize Forgotten Genesis, mankind was created by Sirian beings, by first accelerating the evolution of primates, and then combining primate DNA with that of more spiritually evolved ET races.

The Sirian beings began working on Earth’s primates in 432000 B.C. In 372500 B.C. the moon-sized Sirian ship arrived, and its master, Tenekau, personally observed the primates, who were by then at the stage of homo erectus. With the authorization and support of his leaders, he began working on them with the goal of creating mankind.

Artistic conception of a Sirian

The Creator Council

This is where the story of mankind gets complicated. We are told by the Torah that we were created by a coucil called the Elohim. We are told by Stewart Swerdlow that a council met on a planet called Hatona, and that they agreed to combine the DNA from several different species to create the Terran race. This version was confirmed by Apollymi Mandylion.

(7:00) The Fifth Era of Man [after the flood — the fifth 5,125-year creation cycle] is a new genetic anomaly that they created that houses more than one type of species’ souls. This allows multiple species that have never been able to incarnate as a human to be able to do so and have a different experience. Another rule came about because the Fourth Era of Man had so much war stemming from having their ET creators there. They did not want a repeat of those events, so, the creator deities were not allowed to live among us. (See Zecharia Sitchin, The Wars of Gods and Men) And so they took that away, and the amnesia. And all we have available to learn about the past is oral history and written histories. Because by Star Seed Council law—the council from Source—every seed planet has to know about the evaluation and ascension of one’s mind, body and spirit to become part of the galactic community. (15:00) You have the choice of ascending or not ascending. It’s a choice, because that’s just part of evolution. Some people just aren’t ready; they want to live in a 3rd-dimensional or 4th-dimensional existence. (https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.blog/2023/07/25/merrily-milmoe-apollymi-mandylion-parts-1-2/)

To summarize Stewart Swerdlow and Apollymi Mandylion, mankind is a experimental race created by a council using the DNA of several different soul families—probably 22. Thus, there is a wide diversity of souls who have incarnated as humans.

Which Sirians?

The Sirian race that accelerated the evolution of primates appear to have cooperated with other groups to create hybrids — forming first the E-N-K genetic line, then the E-N-L genetic line, and then many variants. But this wasn’t the kind of gross, inept, deformity-producing genetic engineering that ETs began doing on humanity in the latter half of the 20th century. Rather, this was sublime work carried out by highly evolved beings working within the laws of creation.

Who were these wonderful beings?

To answer this question, it must be understood that all races that originated on Sirius A are called Anunnaki, even races that are nothing like the beings on Sirius A. (See “Who Are the Anunnaki?”) My working theory is that three Sirian races have been involved with mankind: positive Anunnaki from the Orion constellation, negative Anunnaki (known in Sumer as ENKI); and the Anunnaki from Sirius A (known in Sumer as ENLIL).

Furthermore, the positive Sirians are also known as the Huvids, as they come from Yehuvah (See The Only Planet of Choice).

Cinamar asked the man from Apellos where the beings were from.

I then asked which alien civilizations those beings belonged to, and I immediately received the response in my cortex that it was one of the civilizations derived from the Sirians, which originated from a system in the constellation of Orion’s Belt. The images then suddenly chaged and I saw a multi-planet system around a relatively small star located in the vicinity of the main stars of Orion’s Belt. (p. 104)

Orion’s Belt and the M42 cluster, home of the Nebu

Cinamar (2019) also describes the Sirian commander as spiritually evolved.

“In the images I saw, Tenekau was a being that emanated a lot of bliss and deep respect for cosmic laws. I could tell from his outfit and the features of his face that his vast experience had revealed many spiritual mysteries and shaped his formidable destiny, linked to that of the future of humanity.” (p. 115)

Yet, the Anunnaki “gods” that we are familiar with are reptilian slavers who love human suffering and human sacrifice.

“The Israelites would only call on God the Creator in the midst of a crisis and worshipped Baal for everyday life. The worship of Baal was carried out by imitative magic and sexual acts by both male and female temple prostitutes. This involved orgies as well as the offering of children for sacrifices. It was understood that these things aroused Baal. Because of this, he would cause it to rain and make the Great Mother fertile. The myth was also represented by a female consort, Ashtaroth, Queen of Heaven, which is where Easter is from.” “The Goddess Diana”

Clearly, the being who came to Earth in the Neiberau, Tenekau, can’t belong to the same group that created bloodthirsty reptilian “gods” such as Inanna (Ashtaroth), Nimrod (Gilgamesh), Baal and Marduk.

The only explanation is that there are different races of Anunnaki, and one works with the Luciferians. This was suggested by a statement made by Commander Val Nek, of the Galactic Federation, on August 1, 2022:

“The Anunnaki are not members of the Federation, and they made an alliance many years ago with the Draco reptilians to experiment on the human race genetically. He’s saying, ‘This is correct.’ He’s saying, ‘Make them into a slave race.’ ” (Who the Anunnaki Really Are)

Enuma Elish - The Babylonian Story of Creation

Tablet V

1 He fashioned heavenly stations for the great gods, 2 And set up constellations, the patterns of the stars. 3 He appointed the year, marked off divisions, 4 And set up three stars each for the twelve months. 5 After he had organized the year, 6 He established the heavenly station of Ne-beru to fix the stars' intervals. 7 That none should transgress or be slothful 8 He fixed the heavenly stations of Enlil and Ea with it. 9 Gates he opened on both sides, 10 And put strong bolts at the left and the right. 11 He placed the heights (of heaven) in her (Tia-mat's) belly, [Inner Earth?]

Tablet VII

122 (48) Aša-ru, who, as his name says, mustered the Divine Fates 123 He indeed is the warden of absolutely all peoples. 124 As (49) Ne-beru let him hold the crossing place of heaven and underworld, 125 They should not cross above or below, but should wait for him. 126 Ne-beru is his star, which he caused to shine in the sky, 127 Let him take his stand on the heavenly staircase that they may look at him. 128 Yes, he who constantly crosses the Sea without resting, 129 Let his name be Ne-beru, who grasps her middle, 130 Let him fix the paths of the stars of heaven, 131 Let him shepherd all the gods like sheep, 132 Let him bind Tia-mat and put her life in mortal danger, 133 To generations yet unborn, to distant future days, 134 May he continue unchecked, may he persist into eternity. 135 Since he [Ne-beru] created the heavens and fashioned the earth, 136 Enlil, the father, called him by his own name, (50) 'Lord of the Lands'. 137 Ea heard the names which all the Igigi called 138 And his spirit became radiant. 139 "Why! He whose name was extolled by his fathers 140 Let him, like me, be called 'Ea'.

To summarize Enuma Elish, the creator “established the heavenly station of Ne-beru to fix the stars' intervals.” This is in accord with what Radu Cinamar describes in Forgotten Genesis:

“What amazed me was the fact that this ship occupied different positions in the galaxy, filling the corresponding “empty” place of another star in the essential configurations I was shown. I understood then that it was placed in an area of the galaxy so as to create the structures necessary to implement, in successive phases, the appropriate frequency to cause some change in the DNA of primates on Earth.” (p. 109)

Forgotten Genesis, p. 110

Forgotten Genesis, p. 111

The Enuma Elish continues: “That none should transgress or be slothful, He fixed the heavenly stations of Enlil and Ea with it.”

From this verse we learn that whoever created Earth — the scripture states it was Marduk, but then states it was Ne-beru: I believe it was the Elohim — gave to Enlil and Ea (Enki) “heavenly stations,” and this was so that “none should transgress or be slothful.”

Which law must we not transgress?

By sloth, does it mean the failure to work on one’s spiritual evolution?

As I said above, my theory is that Enki is connected to Lucifer, the deceiver, who shows mankind what is wrongful, and Enlil is connected to YHWH (Yehuva), since Enuma Elish calls Enlil “the father.”

We also read in the Enuma Elish that Enki — probably in order to confuse mankind — decreed that Ne-beru should be called by the same name by which he was called — Ea.

Who goes aboard the Nibiru?

Some wicked characters (Elena Danaan and Richard Williams) have said that “Prince Ea” is someone we should revere, and Danaan describes the Nibiru as a ship we should wish to be on. According to Danaan, the Nibiru arrived in 2022 (https://www.youtube.com/live/PU-myup7KCU?si=Zz_rNiaazhyxFoGs)

Satanists Oprah Winfrey and Richard Williams, whose stage name is Prince Ea

We know for a fact that Earth is ascending to the fifth dimension; therefore, everyone who raises his consciousness would logically stay on Earth, right? This means that Nibiru has something to do with transferring souls who choose to remain in the 3rd density to Tribulation Earth. Furthermore, according to Hidden Hand, these souls will be given amnesia. In other words, they will undergo a kind of death.

Another interesting thing the Enuma Elish says is that Ne-beru shepherds even the gods:

131 Let him shepherd all the gods like sheep.

If Ne-beru judges even the gods, then he is the highest judge of souls. This means that there is only one way to remain on Earth, which is to satisfy Ne-beru that one is devoted to the supreme creator (Source) and not to one’s ego.

