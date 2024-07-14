Anunnaki (El Ka, Cosmic History of Us Galactic Humans Vol. 2)

Megan Rose – August 1, 2022

He’s bringing up the Anunnaki. He’s saying, “They are not members of the Federation; they are not part of the seeder race. He’s saying, “They come from a Planet Nibiru,” and he’s showing me what they look like. Uh, tall, almost like a tall grey alien, right? So, they’re bald. They have a different type of texture of skin, almost like a dolphin or like— but a little bit rougher. Different type of texture of skin. He’s saying, “They come from a different planet”—he’s talking about Nibiru. And they kind of look like humanoids, like a human face, but bald. He’s saying, “male and female genders.” He’s saying, “They have many, many practices of genetic research in the human race.” And he’s saying that they’ve come back through the centuries. Many, many years ago, they made an alliance with reptilians. (He’s showing them shaking hands, but they don’t really shake hands.) Uh, many, many years ago. He’s showing me them experimenting on the human race. So, the Anunnaki are not members of the Federation, and they made an alliance many years ago with the Draco reptilians to experiment on the human race genetically. He’s saying, “This is correct.” He’s saying, “Make them into a slave race.” He’s showing me our brains—humanoid brains—the left brain, the right brain, and he’s showing them rewiring the brain. It’s a symbolism, but rewiring the brain using genetics. He’s saying, “They are master geneticists.” He’s saying, “Make no mistake: they did not create the human race.” And he’s talking about ancient Lyra, and he’s showing me different types of humans. So, we’re human, [and] there are humanoid extraterrestrials in 5-D. He’s saying, “Yes this is correct.” He’s saying, “All come from similar genomes or the same genome, not known to this galaxy.” He’s saying, “The seeder race seeded the humanoids from a different galaxy not known to this world”—our world. He’s explaining the battle between the dark and the light. He’s saying, “This is why we’re so powerful, why races like that are so interested in us.” (https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.blog/2022/08/01/galactic-federation-the-star-seed-program-the-seeder-race-and-the-anunnaki/)

Ea (Enki) is on the Nibiru mothership now in orbit around Jupiter. I’ve had the privilege to be on board the Nibiru ship as it was moving from Saturn to Jupiter. It was a formidable experience. – Druidic witch Elena Danaan on May 29, 2023 (24:30)

He’s a great guy, you know. Enki’s a great guy. He’s lovely. He’s— well, I wouldn’t say lovely: he’s very impressive. He’s scary, but he is lovely. He’s nice. He’s a good heart. – Druidic witch Elena Danaan on May 16, 2022 (1:56:00)

The noonday winter solstice sun of December 21st, 2012 is the time when the Lord of The Harvest shall return. You might know him as “Nibiru.” (Hidden Hand – https://www.wanttoknow.info/secret_societies/hidden_hand_081018)

Britannica

Anunnaki: a class of gods within the ancient Mesopotamian pantheon. The precise meaning of the term (“princely seed” in Sumerian) remains ill-defined, as the number of these gods, their names, and their functions vary according to the limited historical texts that have come to light. Among the gods named in some texts as Anunnaki are Enlil, Ea (Enki), Ninhursag, Sin (Nanna), Shamash (Utu), and Ishtar (Inanna). Enlil, the god of air who separated heaven and earth, is generally regarded as the most prominent of these. The ancient Hittites and Hurrians, whose mythologies refer to a set of “former gods” banished to the netherworld by a newer generation, eventually identified the former gods as the Anunnaki. In treaties they were invoked as witnesses to ensure that oaths were kept. The Anunnaki had several functions in Mesopotamian mythology. The Sumerian myth, Enki and the World Order, suggests that one of their main functions in early history was to decide the fates of human beings. They were initially associated with the heavens, but over time both literary and administrative texts reflected an increased role for the Anunnaki in earthly affairs. In the Babylonian creation epic, Enuma Elish, the chief Babylonian god, Marduk, has authority over some 600 Anunnaki gods. He directs 300 of these gods to reside in the heavens and 300 to reside on earth. [“Marduk was later known as Bel, a name derived from the Semitic word, baal, or “lord.”]

Cylinder seal depicting a portal guarded by two tall winged individuals holding purses. Within the portal the goddess Ishtar (Inanna) is surrounded by 5 stars, holds 6 planets in her left hand next to a planet and a star, and is performing magic on a kneeling figure.

However, other texts seem to place the Anunnaki as gods of the underworld. This is the case in the Epic of Gilgamesh, in which the Anunnaki are described as judges of the dead. The idea is echoed by the Sumerian myth, Descent of Inanna to the Underworld, in which the goddess Inanna crosses into the realm of the dead, seeking to overthrow her sister, the queen of the dead. The Anunnaki step forward to judge her for her audacity.

Clay relief believed to be of Inanna, 19th – 18th century BC, Southern Mesopotamia. Note reptilian feet and wings, lions and owls — all standing/lying upon a serpent, the defeated Tiamat.

To date, archaeologists have not uncovered any indication that the Anunnaki were worshipped collectively. Rather, each of the gods had an individual cult, and different cities had temples dedicated to individual deities as a city patron. For example, Marduk is mentioned the most because he was the king of Babylon, where most of the stone tablets of the creation epic, Enuma Elish, were found. (https://www.britannica.com/topic/Anunnaki) (https://www.thecollector.com/ancient-sumer-civilization/)

* * *

I would like to make an observation about the cylinder seal. If you take the spears which serve as the sides of the portal and lay them horizontally above and below the roof, you get the ancient E-I symbol.

From Radu Cinamar,, Forgotten Genesis (Cp. 4)

Radu Cinamar explains in his book, Forgotten Genesis (Cp. 4, “Humanity’s Origin on Earth: From the Cosmic to the Quantum Level”) that these symbols connote types of atoms which form the basis of DNA. The E symbol is three horizontal lines, like the Greek Xi. If the semicircle is below the middle line, it is symbolized by E-U; if it is above the line, it is symbolized by E-I.

I suspect that in the cylinder seal, Inanna, has claimed possession of the kneeling man based on the fact that her Anunnaki father, Enki, has manipulated the man’s DNA. The creation of the reptilian-human ruling class in Sumer was a fairly recent event—perhaps 5,000 B.C.—and the first human, Adam, was created from the E-N-L genetic line in 368,000 B.C. (See Chronological History of the Terran Race)

Supporting this evidence, a woman named Anna—who was owned by a “family” member Ewen Cameron—told Peter Moon that she was a descendant of Inanna. Ewen Cameron had told Anna that Inanna was the first reptilian-human hybrid created in ancient Sumer. (See Joseph Kennedy and Ewen Cameron – https://wordpress.com/post/inscribedonthebelievingmind.blog/25503)

The bloodline family members have demanded (through the Luciferian Brotherhood) that humanity offer blood sacrifices to these hybrids to the present day. Inanna was called Ishtar in Akkadia, Isis in Egypt, Astarte in Phoenicia and Aphrodite in ancient Greece. The figure of the owl in the clay relief of Inanna was at the center of an annual human-sacrifice ritual that took place until fairly recently at Bohemian Grove in California, which was called “the cremation of care.” (See Decoding the Taxil Hoax, part 1 and part 2)

40-foot-high owl at Bohemian Grove in California

Non-controversial claims about the Anunnaki:

Live 1,000 Earth-years

Are 2.5 meters tall (7 1/2 or 8 feet)

Humanoid with reptilian genetics

From a planet-sized ship called Nibiru

Are master geneticists

Controversial Claims

The Anunnaki came to Earth to advance humanity genetically (Elena Danaan)

The Anunnaki tampered with the black race (the E-N-K genetic line) in order to create a slave race (Commander Val Nek, a Taygetan officer in the Galactic Federation of Worlds)

The Anunnaki (Abbennakki) were represented on the Hatona Council (a creator council that met on Planet Hatona c. 78,000 years ago), which decided the parameters for the spiritual evolution of the Terran race. The Anunnaki tampered with the black race (E-N-K genetic family) in Africa. They live on a planet-like vessel called Marduk. (Stewart Swerdlow, Blue Blood, True Blood, p. 151)

In 372,500 B.C. a moon-sized Sirian ship named Neiberau arrived in Earth’s orgit and sent down a shuttle to mine gold. The commander of the Neiberau, Tenekau , decided to begin to subtly accelerate the evolution of the primates he encountered north of the Persian Gulf. Tenekau was 2.5 meters tall and his head was hairless and slightly elongated at the back. The beings were from Orion’s Belt, but their civilization was derived from the Anunnaki of Sirius A (Planet Khoom). (Forgotten Genesis pp. 104, 128)

The Anunnaki ruled on Earth in the distant past and created a slave race to serve them. Eventually they left Earth, but before leaving they created a group of hybrids to rule Egypt. These hybrids became the pharaohs. (El Ka, Cosmic History of Us Galactic Humans vol. 2)

* group of hybrids: The half-reptilian aristocracy we know variously as the black nobility, the Khazarian mafia, the Illuminati, the 13 bloodline families and the Committee of 300.

* * *

Elena Danaan

Danaan has claimed in interviews with Michael Salla and Dani Henderson that Enki originally came to Earth to advance humanity genetically. She says he returned with the 24 seeder races in 2021, and is orbiting Jupiter on a mothership called Nibiru. Danaan claims she has been on Enki’s ship and refers to him as Prince Ea (May 16, 2022, at 24 min). She has also claimed that Enki brought the original 12-species genetic template in order to repair damage done to people’s DNA.

(1:53:46) DANI HENDERSON: Will Enki stop by Earth? ELENA DANAAN: Ah, I hope so. Enki’s back, you know. He’s back in in our star system. Uh, he’s back in our system since October 2000— no, September 2021, and, uh, he’s around, he’s around. So Enki, he’s back with Intergalactic Confederation, because he’s back when the— his children are being liberated from slavery. They have stand up against the enslavement that has, uh, lasted for so long. So he’s coming back now because he can, and he’s cool. I think I’ve spoken about that. Enki is bringing back samples of the original human DNA. At the time when the Anunnaki arrived on Earth, you know, uh, there was this, uh, pure primitive human who was already having, um,12 different genomes from intergalactic species. But they were really, you know, pure, promising genetic, uh, humanoids. And then it has been altered by Enlil. And Enki preserved this first sample of this unaltered human, and he’s brought it back. So that is great because it’s going to repair all the damages that have been done to the human DNA by re-imprinting, imprinting. But that that is going to have to be done at an individual level, you know, but it’s going to happen. Re-imprinting the pattern, the original template of the human original DNA into the altered one. And you know the universe stands towards perfection and evolution, so the old damaged DNA is going to morph into the repair, the stronger one. That’s how it works. That’s how the med-beds work. That’s, uh, how it’s done. Um, they force, the template in, and it’s stronger, you know, than the altered. So that’s gonna happen. He’s brought it back. (1:56:00) He’s a great guy, you know. Enki’s a great guy. He’s lovely. He’s— well, I wouldn’t say lovely: he’s very impressive. He’s scary, but he is lovely. He’s nice. He’s a good heart. DANI HENDERSON: It was fun the other day. I know I’m sharing something private between you and I, but it was so interesting when you asked a question about, you know, support on the planet for everyone, and then you got a picture of an Egyptian image of Enki holding up a beautiful woman. And so, yeah, that was really— that was really cool. (May 16, 2022 - https: //youtu.be/PU-myup7KCU)

. . . and then you got a picture of an Egyptian image of Enki holding up a beautiful woman.

Stewart Swerdlow

The creators of the black race, the reptilian beings of Marduk known as the Annunnakki, whose planetoid travels in an elliptical orbit of this solar system every few thousand years, are due to arrive in 2003. The Annunnakki genetically designed blacks to work in hot, humid conditions with a limited life span. Diseases were programmed into them to prevent development of culture and cause them to become dependent on their creators for existence. This is why in the genetic memory of all other races, the blacks are slaves. (Blue Blood, True Blood: Conflict and Creation, p. 41)

Radu Cinamar, Forgotten Genesis

According to Radu Cinamar (2019), the person responsible for accelerating the evolution of homo erectus (as part of the plan that began in 432,000 B.C.) was the commander of a moon-sized Sirian ship, the Neiberau, which arrived in around 372,500 B.C. The commander of the ship was Tenekau (pp. 112-113). Tenekau stood approximately 2.5 meters tall, wore a blue jacket with lighter-colored strips, and his head was slightly elongated in the back (p. 128).

Information was given to Cinamar that Tenekau had been born and raised on the Neiberau so that his genes would be affected by the same astrological influences that were affecting the evolution of primates on Earth. When he met the primates, Tenekau felt a natural affinity with them, because they were celestial relatives. In addition, this genetic similarity allowed the Sirian scientists to later create a clone from the primate DNA and Tenekau’s DNA, into which Tenekau transferred his consciousness. Thus, he became an avatar.

“What you have seen here is very complex. As is the case with astrology on Earth, it is working with planets, the moon, the sun, and other heavenly bodies, but less often with other fixed stars. In the astrology known by those extraterrestrial beings, thousands of stars were taken into account, not just a few. When a birth occurs on a cosmic ship, the star influence is much stronger because it is in a place in space that is not related to the parents’ home planet. One such case was Tenekau’s. We were shown in the hologram image that, at the time of his birth, there were some star arrangements that had the same type of E and N structures which were found in primates on Earth. Tenekau grew up on the ship, was taught on the ship, joined the military on the ship and climbed the ranks. Throughout this time, he had the E and N-type stellar influences in his DNA that were also felt by primates on Earth over the previous tens of thousands of years. When Tenekau descended to our planet with a ship to extract ores, he felt something interesting in the primates who were looking curiously at the ship. He resonated with the subtle stellar influences E and N which had already poduced transformation in the DNA of those primates. “That was the reason that Tenekau was able to transfer his consciousness to the clone. It could be easily accomplished because its genes were compatible with the primates. He realized the importance of those issues and sent a long report to his superiors on the Neiberau.” (p. 129)

It’s important to note that Tenekau’s name isn’t accidental; rather, it is a group of symbols that combine astrology and DNA. One symbol looks like a T, and it represents the three stars in Orion’s belt with a line connecting Alnilam to the Orion Nebula (M42). The E-I symbol is like the Greek letter Xi with a semicircle on the middle line, and the E-N symbol has two vertical lines.

The Orion star constellation

In the images I saw, Tenekau was a being that emanated a lot of bliss and deep respect for cosmic laws. I could tell from his outfit and the features of his face that his vast experience had revealed many spiritual mysteries and shaped his formidable destiny, linked to that of the future of humanity. In a separate directory, he was depicted alongside the three distinct signs that characterized his name. (p. 115)

From the information presented by Cinamar in Forgotten Genesis, it’s clear the E-N-K genetic template began with Tenekau and his people. Tenekau’s arrival was described by the ancients as Enki’s descent to Earth, probably because the hybrid race created by the Sirians was represented by the symbols, E-N-K.

Tenekau then understood that, in reality, everything had ben arranged and rendered so that he could synchronize and determine those decisions and actions he had committed. Even if his intention at the beginning was only to create a being with superior possibliities from the existing primates in order to help exract the ore they needed, everything was now making sense on a much deeper level. The order he received was for him to stay with his ship around Earth and to support the necessary activities for the development and evolution of the primates that then existed in that area. (p. 130)

More evidence that “Enki” did not create the human race is the fact that Tenekau was also involved in the creation of the E-N-L genetic line. The Terran race today is based on the E-N-K line, but it has been interbred and subtly influenced by the E-N-L line, which left Earth around 26,000 BC . If “Enlil” created the E-N-L genetic line—as his name suggests—then “Enki” can’t take credit for the end-product.

The last chapter of Cinamar’s book is devoted to the Anunnaki, and it clears up the confusion. As it turns out, “Who are the Anunnaki,” is the wrong question, as it assumes there is only one Anunnaki race.

The people of Sirius A, the Anunnaki, are an ancient race, and over time, groups of them have left Sirius A to colonize other worlds. Whenever this happens, a new civilization develops. (See Appendix)

I suspect the real reason that we aren’t told the truth about the Anunnaki group who posed as gods and created the reptilian ruling class is that they are somehow connected to the Luciferians, who had a contract that required them to turn as many people as possible towards evil. (See Hidden Hand)

Cinamar, Radu (2019). Forgotten Genesis. Westbury, New York: Sky Books (https://skybooksusa.com)