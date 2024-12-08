George Herbert Walker Bush and Barbara Bush (formerly Barbara Pierce) celebrate Bush’s election as U.S. representative in 1966

I learned about Project Omega from James Rink’s book, Lone Wolf (2021). Rink is a super soldier who has interviewed many SSP veterans on his media platform, Super Soldier Talk. The other sources used for this article are Erik Berman’s The Bush Connection (2003), and Ken Adachi’s two-part article, “The Revelations of Otto Skorzeny.” – The Editor

Project Omega

It was at this point (around 2005) that I came across the story of Michael Andrew Pero, who claimed to have been plugged into a Montauk-type consciousness chair. This chair could open time portals for physical time travel as well as manipulate consciousness energy. It also allowed those running the project to use him as a genetically enhanced super soldier. I first learned of him on David Icke’s web site, which exposes conspiracies and the Draco reptilian agenda. David Icke explains how some of the predatory ET factions have made alliances with governments all over the world. This conspiracy seeks to consolidate all governments into a global superpower ruled by an elite cabal that receives orders from malevolent ETs. At the top of the Cabal is Lucifer. Below him are the Jesuit Black Pope, who resides in the City of London, and the White Pope of the Vatican, who controls the Roman Catholic Church and the Masonic orders. Below this network are the bloodline-family members of the Satanic Council/Committee of 300 and their organizations, which include the Club of Rome, the Trilateral Commission, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderberg Group, the United Nations, NATO, the Federal Reserve system, and so on, right down to your local chamber of commerce and churches. The Cabal’s goal is to create a New World Order, and the project is code-named Omega. The head of Project Omega was George Herbert Walker Bush. – James Rink

The Otto Skorzeny Bombshell

SS officer and OSS/CIA officer Otto Skorzeny

In 2003, a Florida real estate agent named Erik Berman published a book titled The Bush Connection: Hitler’s Bodyguard Commando Otto Skorzeny Tells All. In his book, Berman reveals several aspects connected to the Nazi takeover of the United States, which he learned from a man he befriended in 1998, Otto Skorzeny.

Researcher Ken Adachi published two articles in 2007 in which he discussed Skorzeny’s revelations. Adachi writes:

In 1998, 29-year-old Erik Berman of Florida began dating a local girl whose ninety-year-old father possessed “the largest hand I’d ever shaken.” Over time, “Big Ed,” as he was known locally, revealed to the younger man that his real name was Otto Skorzeny, legendary SS (Schutzstaffel) commando of World War II fame, personal bodyguard to Adolf Hitler, and subsequent life-long CIA operative. But that was just the beginning. Before he died in 1999, Skorzeny revealed to Berman that President George Herbert Walker Bush was German, and that his real name was George Scherff Jr. He claimed that President Bush’s father, Prescott Bush, was really George Scherff Sr., and that he was a high-ranking member of the Nazi Party.

Adachi has summarized Skorzeny’s revelations as follows:

Skorzeny published books about his World War II exploits in varied editions starting in 1950 (My Commando Operations: The Memoirs of Hitler’s Most Daring Commando). Some of the more explosive highlights of Skorzeny’s revelations to Berman include: 1. The true identity and Nazi-planned subversive mission of George Herbert Walker Bush, 41st President of the United States, alleged to have been brought to America at 14 (with Skorzeny as his bodyguard) and covertly adopted by Prescott Bush. Skorzeny claimed that George H.W. Bush was born George H. Scherff Jr., and that he was the son of George Scherff, the German accountant of inventor Nikola Tesla. Berman claims George Scherff stole both Tesla’s money and his inventions. Young George Scherff allegedly spent his first years in America snooping around Tesla’s lab, helping his father in the 1930’s steal or glean whatever they could of Tesla’s work and transfer it to Germany. Tesla had casually remarked to a couple named H.A. and Margaret Rey, recently emigrated to the United States, of the mischievous prying nature of a “little monkey” around his lab whom he had dubbed “Curious George.” This character would later become the basis of the children’s book series, Curious George.

Co-author Alan Shalleck, murdered on Feb. 5, 2006, by the CIA

2. Skorzeny’s role (with Reinhard Gehlen) in the assassination of Nikola Tesla by suffocation on January 6, 1943. The pair tricked Tesla into revealing the details of his most important discoveries. After killing him they stole his inventions, along with the contents of his safe, which were delivered to Hitler. (These allegedly included anti-gravity technology, stealth technology, portal technology, scalar weapons and free energy.) 3. The faked April 1945 suicide of Hitler in the Berlin bunker. 4. Skorzeny’s pivotal role in consolidating the intelligence assets of the Nazi Gestapo and the Nazi-infiltrated Office of Strategic Services (OSS) into the CIA in 1947, working with George H.W. Bush, Nazi SS spy master Reinhard Gehlen, “Wild Bill” Donovan, and fifth columnist Allen Foster Dulles. Skorzeny claimed responsibility for setting up the Odessa operation to surreptitiously relocate 50,000 (fifty thousand) Nazis into North and South America. 5. Skorzeny’s claim that Reinhard Gehlen, Josef Mengele, and George H.W. Bush carried out the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy.

Hitler and Prescott Bush set up the Office of Strategic Services (O.S.S.) with young George Herbert Walker bush and Schutzstaffel Commando Otto Skorzeny as its leaders. O.S.S. really stood for “Other Schutzstaffel.” (Berman, p. 27)

The Germany “Christmas Time” Photograph

Otto Skorzeny told Erik Berman that Prescott Bush had adopted George H.W. Bush, who was in reality the son of Tesla’s German accountant, George Scherff.

Skorzeny gave Berman a “shoe box full of photographs,” one of which clearly shows Prescott and George Bush in Germany with men who would, after the war, help set up the CIA, the NSA, and run Luciferian military/intelligence projects such as Phoenix and MK Ultra.

Christmas time group photo taken in Germany in 1930s

Left - Germany 1930s; Right - George Bush, Dorothy Walker and Prescott Bush disembarking a plane in Midland Texas 1950

According to Berman, George Bush was born in Austria as George H. Scherff Jr., and came to the U.S. in 1938 at 14 (p. 22). His age, if not his nationality, agrees with Bush’s Massachusetts birth certificate, which says he was born on June 12, 1924.

In the undated photo taken in Germany, George Bush appears to be around 14. However, we don’t know when he was born, so his appearance can’t be used to date the photo. Josef Mengele was born in 1911—the same year as Skorzeny—which would make the men 24 in 1935 (to pick a year at random).

The really odd thing is that in the photo, Bush and Frank Wisner are wearing the same sailor uniform and appear to be the same age, even though Wisner was reportedly born in 1909 and Bush was born 15 years later, in 1924. On the other hand, Wisner’s biography could be a total fiction (just like the autobiography of Phil Schneider’s father). We also know that the Brotherhood had time travel, as portal technology was developed in 1983 at Montauk. Time travel could also be accomplished through occult means, according to Jessie Czebotar.

Bush left home as a teenager to attend Phillips Academy Andover, an exclusive boarding school in Massachusetts. At Andover, Bush was captain of the baseball and soccer teams, and the senior class president.

Regarding the identity of Tesla’s accountant, George Scherff, he appears in only one photo from 1915, taken at the Association of Radio Engineers Banquet. In that photo, the man who called himself George Scherff looks suspiciously like Walter Krüger.

Krüger seems to be a Nazi time-traveler. (In fact, Jame Rink says Kruger is from a different world line, in which the Nazis won WWII. This world line may even have been created by Project Phoenix.) Kruger was an important WWII general who commanded both the Wehrmacht and the SS, but at the same time! According to James Rink, after the war, Kruger founded Krüger Corporation, a large mercenary corporation in outer space. It was taken over by his son, Gabriel.

General Walter Kruger; George Scherff in 1915

Nikola Tesla and assistant George Scherff, Association of Radio Engineers banquet 1915

In his youth, George Scherff had befriended Tesla and he worked for him for the latter half of the inventor’s life. When interviewed after Tesla’s death, Scherff claimed that he began work for the scientist after the suspicious South Fifth Avenue laboratory fire of 1895, working full–time until 1905 and then one day per week thereafter. Biographer O’Neill’s inquiries were effectively stonewalled: “Scherff, tight–lipped and businesslike, cannot be induced to talk of Tesla’s affairs… [and] refuses to permit any close questions or discussion.” One George Scherff Jr. corresponded with the FBI regarding his possession of sensitive Tesla papers as late as 1954, from a residence at 149 Seacord Road in New Rochelle, NY. – Alexander R. Putney, Veil of Invisibility

George Bush may have been the son of Tesla’s assistant, as Skorzeny claims, given that Walter Kruger, like Prescott Bush, was from a Luciferian bloodline family. Remember that only individuals with 50 percent reptilian DNA—families with seats on the Satanic Council—had the occult authority to be world leaders (See Ewen Cameron and Joseph Kennedy).

Another rumor about the Bush family is that George H.W. Bush’s wife, born Barbara Pierce, is the daughter of Satanist Aleister Crowley. Crowley carried out two important Satanic rituals for the New World Order: one in 1941 with Rudolf Hess and one in 1943 for the Philadelphia Experiment.

Going back to the photo taken in Germany, notice that Adolf Hitler isn’t in it. All of the men surrounding the Bushes in the picture ended up in the United States working on Project Omega, and Frank Wisner, Josef Mengele and Reinhard Gehlen were particularly influential. This is clearly a group of conspirators—the occult power behind the German regime—and two American blue-bloods are at the center. It is my opinion that American bloodline families were the puppetmasters of the Third Reich. They didn’t merely support Hitler and the Nazis: they created them in the first place.

