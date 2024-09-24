(L) Shawn Taylor; (R) Mark Finchem

There are multiple scandals emerging from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s raid on the Millersville Police Department and the home of Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor.

One scandal is that employees of a private security company have been impersonating police all over Nashville. Jack Byrd is the owner of the security company. Byrd (who bears the surname of U.S. Senator Robert Byrd, a Satanist) was issuing cards to employees that identified them as sworn police officers, and he was doing it with the knowledge of Millersville officials. Byrd even impersonated a police officer himself. (https://www.wsmv.com/2024/03/08/how-small-town-turmoil-led-big-city-confusion-about-who-is-isnt-police-officer-nashville/)

The former Millersville police chief whose name is on Byrd’s card, granting him the police officer status, is Dustin Carr. https://www.wsmv.com/2024/03/08/how-small-town-turmoil-led-big-city-confusion-about-who-is-isnt-police-officer-nashville/

Another scandal is the fact that Millersville City Commissioner Cristina Templet rushed to the defense of the former mayor when he was arrested for corruption. She and her husband, Winston Templet, have also waged a campaign of harassment against the current mayor. The Templets are homebuilders.

Investigators have now discovered that dark money was funneled into Templet’s election campaign. Since she took office, Templet and her husband have “engaged in a money-laundering scheme,” according to Mark Finchem (3:00 minutes).

What has emerged, according to Finchem, is evidence that transnational cartels have been laundering money—vast amounts of money—derived from human and drug trafficking by buying homes for cash. We have already heard about this going on in Arizona, where Finchem now lives. The proceeds from the resale of homes are then distributed to political campaigns.

Why would foreign crime cartels be interested in political campaigns?

Because the cartels were created by the CIA, and they and make money for the CIA.

Our team identified abnormal large-scale election campaign funding that was greater than what even billionaires can afford to spend. We found massive amounts of money injected into the political system unlawfully. It has spanned multiple decades. In the coming weeks we will release evidence showing that Millersville is not uniue or isolated. This sophisticated political system operates in every jurisdiction in this nation, with crimes overlapping into a complex matrix of money laundering and human trafficking. - Mark Finchem (5:00 minutes)

The raid on the Millersville Police Department

TBI agents raided Millersville police HQ and home of assistant police chief Shawn Taylor

Sept. 4, 2024 MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two search warrants reveal TBI agents sought evidence in connection to three alleged crimes in their raids Wednesday connected to the Millersville Police Department. TBI agents raided the headquarters of Millersville Police as well as the White House home of Shawn Taylor, the assistant chief of the police department, hauling out cases and boxes. Two search warrants were served at Millersville police headquarters at 1246 Louisville Hwy in Goodlettsville. According to the warrants, the items sought by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) agents include the computers and hard drivers of Police Chief Bryan Morris and Deputy Police Chief Shawn Taylor, the department’s record management system and body camera footage of an arrest. Sumner County District Attorney Ray Whitley said the raid focuses on the actions of the current police department, but if other misconduct is uncovered, it, too, will be investigated. The first search warrant seeks evidence of official misconduct at the police department. Cristina Templet The warrant sought all files, records, documents and data, including emails, of the Millersville mayor, Tommy Long, former mayor Tim Lassiter, City Commissioner Cristina Templet, her husband, Winston Templet, former city manager Scott Avery, security company owner Jack Byrd, as well as former interim chief Dustin Carr and reserve officer Mark Loy. The warrant also seeks documents and data on former assistant police chief Glenn R. Alred. That warrant seeks the same records on Jack Byrd’s company, Solaren. Many of the names associated with the files seized have been at the center of WSMV4′s Thin Blurred Line Investigations, which revealed that Jack Byrd allowed imposter police officers to work in various locations in Nashville. Mayor Tommy Long and Commissioner Cristina Templet have clashed politically after the mayor accused the commissioner of election fraud. Cristina Templet Our investigation also revealed how the former administration of the police department, including former assistant police chief Glenn R. Alred and former interim chief Dustin Carr, were tied to Jack Byrd’s company, Solaren.

Dustin Carr was only police chief in Millersville for 116 days, but he resigned abruptly after a picture emerged of him exposing himself while in uniform. Jack Byrd

From left to right: former city manager Scott Avery, former Millersville police chief Dustin Carr, Solaren owner Jack Byrd, and former Millersville assistant police chief Glenn Alred

Jack Byrd

The Sumner County D.A.

