Born on March 26, 1940, and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, Nancy Pelosi was the daughter of Baltimore mayor and U.S. representative (Maryland) Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. (1903 – 1987). She graduated from Trinity College in Washington, D.C. in 1962 and married businessman Paul Pelosi the next year.

Nancy Pelosi with John F. Kennedy at 1961 inaugural ball

There has been speculation that Pelosi was involved in trafficking children, and rumors about a San Francisco pizza parlor named Goat Hill Pizza. When Jessie Czebotar named former House speaker Newt Gingrich and his wife, Callista, as high-level Luciferians, it became obvious that all high-ranking politicians were Lucierians.

In Stewart Swerdlow’s book, 13 Cubed (2008, Expansions), a woman testifies that Pelosi’s brother, Tommy D’Alesandro III, participated in high-level Luciferian rituals involving children as far back as 1967. The witness was born in around 1955 and said she was initiated by D’Alesandro at age 12 or 13. This could only have occurred if their father, Anthony D’Alesandro Jr., were a Luciferian.

Journal of a Project Monarch presidential-model sex slave

“This woman accurately described herself as a Presidential Model sex slave. This is one of the highest levels of Monarch programming, as these women are used in sexual ritual with the highest-ranking government officials and religious leaders. This type of sex slave usually performs with the ‘god’ in ritual.” – Stewart Swerdlow (2008, p. 63)

On February 5, 2003, my whole belief system and sense of reality was shattered forever when I came to realize my life and the world as I had known it never truly existed. That was the day I first spoke with Stewart and learned that I was a programmed Monarch sex slave whose last name meant “from the rose” (possibly Dalla Rosa – editor). He told me the rose he saw at my pineal gland was a symbol of the Illuminati bloodline, indicating my importance as a hierarchy slave. I really didn’t know how important I was, or whose lineage I was from. I only knew I was in a state of shock over this revelation, and had not a clue what to do with the information I just received. At least it was an answer and one intuitively I felt was correct. According to Stewart, my daughter was also a Monarch sex slave. Born to highly programmed parents (her father is from a Committee of 300 family), she could not have escaped the same fate as her father and me. My blonde hair and blue eyes and my daughter’s red hair and green eyes made us perfect for programming, according to Janet’s article. Stewart continued the consultation, telling me there was an etheric ‘X’ on my upper left shoulder, placed there by my original programmer. It meant that I was very important to them and not to be touched or programmed by anyone else. To further emphasize my value and significance to the Illuminati, I not only had Monarch programming, I also had twinning programming. The double letters in my first and last name indicated this specific type of programming. It meant there was another child similarly programmed to carry out a specific function instilled in us from a very young age. Should one of us fail for whatever reason to fulfill the agenda, the other would act as a backup to take over the task. Stewart said I would meet this programmed twin of mine sometime this year. Going further with the information, he told me that my programming was implemented at NSA. This made sense, considering I live only an hour’s drive away from Fort Meade where the Agency is located. Conveniently, my mother worked there in the 1960s as a real estate agent, selling homes to soldiers returning from the war in Vietnam.

Using techniques taught to her by Swerdlow, Dalla Rosa began to deprogram herself. She experienced an immediate heightening of her consciousness, but her first memory contained a disconcerting detail: she had been in a sex-magik ritual with Swerdlow.

The next thing I realized, I was throwing back my head and opening my mouth to engulf a smoky white substance descending from the ceiling above. Immediately I realized this was an astral entity.

Dalla Rosa exited the memory at that point, but went back to it later.

I decided to try and obtain more information regarding the ritual, so again I used the “green spiral staircase” exercise to delve deeper into this experience. I was again in ceremony, although details were much clearer this time. An orgy was taking place with participants mostly in human form, though there were many shape-shifting reptilians present as well. Taking in the demonic astral entity as I had previously, I descended from the altar to address the ritual participants. The voice, however, was not my own, but that of a demon possessing my body. I announced in an unearthly voice, “It is time for the blood sacrifice to begin.” Immediately after uttering those words, a young girl around the age of six with shoulder-length blonde hair was brought into the room. She began to scream as she was raped and dismembered by the participants. After this occurred, I went on the alter, whereupon the entity exited my body. That ended the ritual, and as before, I ascended the staircase and concluded the exercise. I began keeping a journal of my experiences to help me assimilate and record all that transpired during my deprogramming. There was no set chronological order to the information I received. Some memories are very recent, while others date back to my early childhood. Through the use of the “green spiral staircase” and the “monarch butterfly” exercises, memories that were suppressed over a lifetime began to surface. From my early years to the recent past, I have recollections where torture and trauma split my consciousness into the fragmented pieces I know today as my programmed matrix. The more work I did, the clearer the memories became. I started to realize exactly how important I was to the Illuminati and their agenda, through the intense and often excruciating process of deprogramming. The more I released past issues and followed Stewart’s techniques, the quicker and more detailed the memories became, as evidenced by the following.

During a ritual that took place in the late 1970s, Dalla Rosa remembered that a man “shifted into a reptilian while throwing his head back and emitting loud gutteral noises.” In the next ritual she brought up, she realized why she was called a “presidential model.”

I descended the staircase and upon opening the door, I entered into an exquisitely beautiful room with very high ceilings. Dressed only in my ceremonial robe, I was escorted to a throne elevated in the center of the room by a finely dressed man. It was apparent this was a formal gathering in that all the men were very well appointed and impeccably dressed in tuxedos. There were no other women present than myself. I was treated as a queen holding court over her subjects. Upon being seated on the throne, a procession of elegantly dressed men began showering me with lavish gifts. One of the men actualy knelt before me to place a pair of beautiful high-heeled shoes upon my feet. Shortly thereafter I was lead into another room outfitted with a large bed.

In this room there were three men present. To my utter amazement, waiting for me were George Bush, George W. Bush, and Dick Cheney! The four of us began to engage in ritual on the bed, and as things heated up all three men began shape-shifting into reptilian form. I vividly remembered having sex with George W. as his father, the senior Bush, held one of my arms overhead and Dick Cheney held the other. All three men were in reptilian, not human form. During the ritual I again took in the demonic entity as I had previously, while the men began to emit deep guttural noises. During the height of the ritual, tiny babies were brought into the room and devoured by the men. That was enough for me. I concluded the exercise . . . This occurred on the last full moon prior to February 26, 2003, shortly before the [U.S. invasion of] Iraq.

Nancy Pelosi and brother Tommy D’Alesandro – Jan. 2007

I also began to recall participating in Satanic rituals with several past and present mayors of Baltimore at the Basilica of the Assumption, the Catholic Cathedral of the Archdiocese. My memories went as far back as the age of twelve and thirteen (c. 1967), to my initiation by former mayor Tommy D’Alesandro.1 The most recent of these memories took place on September 19, 2003, the night Hurricane Isabel damaged and destroyed many of the waterfront homes along the coastal waters of the Chesapeake Bay, including my own.2

Thomas Ludwig John D’Alesandro III is the son of Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. He was the president of the Baltimore city Council from 1962 to 1967, and mayor from 1967 to 1971. Listen to Jessie Czebotar’s YouTube interviews on Aquarius Rising Africa: the Luciferians always create a fire or a natural disaster right after important rituals. One reason for this is to provide an explanation for missing persons. Going further with the techniques learned from Stewart, I placed the date of September 19 at my pineal gland to access further information. I found my answers utilizing the “green spiral staircase.” Taking the date of September 19, 2003, and placing it at my pineal, I began concentrating on the time period. With that specific date in mind, I immediately envisioned myself in medium green. Descending the spiral staircase, I began to access the memory from that reference point, and much to my surprise, I was at the Basilica of the Assumption in downtown Baltimore.

Basilica of the Assumption, Baltimore

Walking down the aisle of the cathedral, I was naked and dressed only in a gold ceremonial robe with a very long train attached (similar to that of a wedding dress). Flanked by attendants on either side, I walked towards the altar, where Martin O’Malley, the current mayor, lay naked waiting for me. Behind the altar was a priest surrounded by people I could not identify, all of whom were dressed in white robes similar to that of the Ku Klux Klan. Joining the mayor upon the altar, we began the sexual ritual. Shortly into the ceremony, with knife in hand, I began cutting him (I found this a common theme in all such Satanic ceremonies) during the sexual act.

Martin O’Malley (b. 1963) was mayor of Baltimore from 1999 to 2007. After the Satanic ritual with Dalla Rosa, he became the governor of Maryland, an office he held from 2007 to 2015.

I first made an incision horizontally across his (Martin O’Malley’s) stomach, cutting deep enough to draw blood. Above the first incision I proceeded to carve a large “X” into his chest, again drawing blood as before. During this part of the ceremony I took in the demonic entity, whereupon I descended from the altar to address the audience. In a voice not my own, but of the demon entity, I uttered, “I am the Light, I am the Power; all who come here kneel before me”

Barack Obama and Maggie Nixon (“Rachel Chandler”). Note the bandage on his finger, evidence of Marina Abramovic’s blood rituals.

There were more words spoken, but after exiting the memory I could not remember what they were. Upon completion of the invocation I turned back towards the altar, and much to my surprise, there was the mayor suspended in mid-air. The altar however, was not empty, and even more of a surprise awaited me. There was a German man I had dated almost three years ago, now ready to take his turn. That was all I was able to remember, so I ascended the staircase and merged the memory. I couldn’t believe what I had witnessed! Here I was in a Satanic ritual ceremony with the mayor of Baltimore and a man I had dated three years ago. Even more amazing is that I had not seen nor heard from this man in all that time. A little over a week after the ritual, he appeared at my home totally unannounced, with the excuse that he wanted to survey the damage I had suffered from Hurricane Isabel. Stewart told me shortly after this that the man’s family had been involved in orchestrating Satanic ceremonies in Germany. Well, that didn’t surprise me one bit! He had a very cold and unemotional countenance when I had known him, and now I can see why.

Cardinal William H. Keeler was the archbishop of Baltimore in 2003. He hasn’t been accused of sexually abusing children, but almost every priest who ever worked in Baltimore has (see https://www.archbalt.org/child-and-youth-protection/priests-and-brothers-accused-of-abuse/ ).

As I began accessing these past memories of ritual abuse, the need to know who my programmer was became overwhelming. Using the “green spiral staircase” to help me identify this person, I repeatedly accessed a computer control facility where a man wearing glasses appeared. Dressed in a white shirt and dark pants, he had medium to dark brown hair, and was between 30-40 years old. I could not place a name to him, yet I knew him as one of my programmers.

The first real clue I had to his identity was given to me by a close girlfriend while celebrating her birthday in March of 2003. During dinner, she mentioned that her father had worked for the NSA. A man of German descent, he was a retired programmer at the Fort Meade facility whose duties were never divulged to her family because they were classified. As soon as she mentioned her father, I became very upset. Shortly thereafter I had my suspicions confirmed: my friend’s father was one of my original programmers, and the man I had seen in the computer control room.

What follows is a description of psychosexual programming, also known as trauma-based mind-control programming. Dalla Rosa remembered being in a cage, being stripped and beaten, electroshocks given together with sexual abuse, and a time her programmer casually shot two girls dead. She recalled that her maternal grandfather, a former Baltimore police officer and Freemason, had raped her at age four as her mother watched. She also recalled being raped by other relatives.

In 1998, Jack Eddinger, D’Alesandro’s former press secretary, wrote in The Baltimore Sun, “Tommy D’Alesandro was Baltimore’s first modern mayor. He not only presided over its emergence as a Renaissance City that it is today, but he gave it unmatched leadership. Much of what other mayors get credit for began in those tumultuous four years—from urban design and labor law reform to streamlined governmental administration and the flowering of the vital alliance between the city and the Greater Baltimore Committee.” Wikipedia

“The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) is the leading voice for the private sector in the Baltimore region, providing insightful economic and civic leadership to drive collective impact.” https://gbc.org/about-us/

