The Great Spokane Fire destroyed the 32-block business district in Spokane Falls on August 4, 1889. It began just after 6:00 p.m. Due to technical problems with a pump station, there was no water pressure in the city when the fire started. In an attempt to starve the fire, firefighters began razing buildings with dynamite. Eventually winds died down and the fire extinguished itself. One person was killed.

Beginning in 1903, construction began on four landmarks in what was then called the Civic Center: the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes, the Masonic Temple, the Spokane Club and the Civic Building.

The Spokane Club Building (1910)

Located at 1002 W. Riverside Ave., the Spokane Club Building was built in 1910 and opened in 1911 as the clubhouse for the members-only Spokane Club. This Georgian Revival building has four stories in addition to three basement levels that are above the ground on the north facing the Spokane River.

Civic Center in 1945. At left is the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes. At right are the Masonic Temple and the Spokane Club. https://www.bygonely.com/spokane-20th-century/

Masonic Temple (1904-1905)

Located at 1108 W. Riverside Ave., the landmark Georgian Revival Masonic Temple was designed by John K. Dow in collaboration with his former partner, Loren Leighton Rand. Over the years, the facility had been occupied by the Scottish Rite and York Rite affiliate groups, but due to dwindling membership, the Masonic Temple Association put it up for sale in October of 2012. In November of 2013, an Australian businessman, Greg Newell, president of the Spokane-based equipment manufacturer, Power Handling, and his family purchased the center for $1.1 million. (https://pcad.lib.washington.edu/building/13352/)

Masonic Center, 1108 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane

Masonic Temple Auditorium in Spokane, Washington

Civic Building (built 1931)

Located at 1020 W. Riverside, the Civic Building, known later as the Chamber of Commerce and as of 2022 as The Philanthropy Center, is a Renaissance Revival building designed by Waterhouse and Price. It has three basement levels that are above the ground on the north side facing the Spokane River.

Civic Building (Chamber of Commerce) in the 1940s

Civic Building (Philanthropy Center) in 2024 with pride flag and Black Lives Matter flag

Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes (1906-1913)

In August of 1881, Jesuit Father Joseph Cataldo converted a carpenter's shop into the Church of St. Joseph, the first Catholic church in the Spokane Township. The cornerstone for the present church was laid in 1903. In 1906, the new school was completed. In 1913, Our Lady of Lourdes became the Cathedral for the newly created Diocese of Spokane. (https://spokanecathedral.com/cathedral-history)

Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes in Spokane, Washington

Images from face and doors of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes in Spokane

Notice that on the face of the cathedral, there is a large occult seal (a window in the shape of an open flower, a reference to the Temple of Solomon). Beneath the seal is a statue of the Queen of Heaven, which directly faces the door of the Masonic Temple across the street (started in 1904 and finished in 1905). The Queen of Heaven—which is a title the Luciferians use for the Queen Mother of Darkness, the vehicle of the goddess Ashtoreth—is positioned above a relief of Jesus over the middle door. It is blasphemy to place anyone above Jesus. In addition, Jesus is holding his hands in a Masonic position called “in the presence of the master,” meaning that he is demonstrating submission to Lucifer across the street. Over the left-hand (east) door is a relief of Mary and the baby Jesus, another blasphemy, as the figures represent Semiramis and Nimrod, and baby Jesus is again placed in an inferior position to Mary.

Historic photographs of Spokane:

Civic Center in 1930s. Riverside Avenue at Monroe Street in downtown Spokane. At far left is the statue of John Robert Monaghan, and the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes. At right are the Masonic Temple and the Spokane Club. https://www.bygonely.com/spokane-20th-century/

Spokane County Courthouse in 1900s

Compare this castle-like county courthouse to the Mothers of Darkness castle in Belgium known as Château des Amerois.