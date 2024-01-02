There was such a state of positivity, when all the birds sang, and all the animals loved, and all the flowers bloomed, and that was during the period of Adam and Eve, the period of Akesu.

The Only Planet of Choice , by Phyllis Schlemmer

(p. 58) JOHN: If people were left alone and there were no opposing forces, would they tend to do the right thing?

Tom: Yes. Humanity could overcome its own weaknesses, but these are exploited and increased by the opposing forces. There is temptation, greed and desire.

JOHN: How did this problem start in the first place, and how was it not checked earlier?

Tom: It happened because we were not aware of the problems that the physical would create, and we were unaware of the implications of [the] feeling of heaviness and pleasure. We never interfere in free will, so we choose not to intervene, if possible, in what has developed. We were not aware of this because this is the only planet in the universe that has the physical qualities that create this problem. It does not have a sister planet nor a brother planet.

The problem is created within the soul of the individual. The planet is a dense planet, and it in turn then gives a different feeling to the body, but it is actually within the soul of the individual. It feels pain, it feels pleasure, it feels sorrow, it feels happiness. The physical body has different feeling than in all the other planets and in all the other souls that exist. In other systems, other galaxies, there are other physical beings that do not have the density of this planet. Here the soul begins to feel in a different way from the way it felt before, and it has the feel[ing] of desire. It has pleasure and pain. Yet this has become very important for the evolutionary growth of the planet, because it was originally the planet of balance.

We first created the causal body. And the moment we had a idea, a thought, a wish, it was immediately fulfilled. Then we tried playing more limited through an astral body, which to those of us who are now in the physical is a heavenly life. In the astral body, whatever you think is immediately effected. We’re not limited by time there. Then we moved from the astral into the physical, which is the slowest, the most dense realm possible to any being in the universe. This is the lowest state possible — the physical. - Lester Levenson

(p. 95) JOHN: I’d like to ask about what we know as the Adam and Eve story.

Tom: The first being [the Hawk] came to give knowledge about plants and animals to the natives that existed upon Earth. Then the second space being came, and he had great sadness, for he saw the mating of the natives and the animals of Planet Earth. His sadness was not for the mating, but for [man] not having a companion to communicate with. So then, one was given to him to communicate with.

At that time it was asked that he [mankind] not become involved in the ways of the planet Earth, for at the level to which he was evolved, it would have been disastrous for him to become involved in physical mating without adapting, without his body adjusting to a new equilibrium. So he was asked to refrain from this, to adapt him to pressures within his body, and for him to understand the functions that would come within his body, and also as an example to those that existed, so that mating would be utilized only for the highest purpose.

Then the One that Fell came upon him and his woman companion, and placed within him a sense of the true knowledge, which gave him the desire to be equal to God. The tragedy of this is that he originally came from the Creator and forgot this. So there was no need to attempt to be equal to God. But while on Earth he found the need for this.

JOHN: I would just like to understand about the One that Fell in this context.

Tom: It was the Archangel of whom you know: we wish not to use the name. In your Adam and Eve story, he was the serpent. You see, it was never meant to be of two sides; it was all meant to be in equality.

JOHN: Do you mean the male and female or negative and positive?

Tom: Negative and positive.

* * *

(p. 66) IRENE: One of the questions that I wanted to ask had to do with this notion of human suffering, and how it came about. I understand that when humans first walked in innocence, there was probably no human suffering. How did it come about; what has its purpose been? Is its purpose tied to the fear that man has of evolving? Why does it exist?

Tom: First know this: Earth is the only planet of choice in the entire universe. Humankind first walked with the gods. And you know the story of the temptation of the tree of life: they were tempted to experience the joy of unity with the oneness of creation. Then the Creator said, ‘That is forbidden to you.’ Nevertheless, he permitted the choice to be made if humankind so chose. They did that choosing. From that day forward, it is not the Creator that has punished, but humankind has punished itself, for they touched in truth the knowledge of who they were, and it frightened them; for they knew that they were not in the state to comprehend completely.

It became necessary then to populate Earth, so that all the cells of the Creator could become individuals and free souls, in order for them to become one in unity and harmony by choice. Therefore also Earth is the only planet of conscience, and people chose to feel the emotion of sadness that they had destroyed that trust that was placed in them, and they began then to sacrifice self and their children. It is time to end this farce of sacrifice, for that is what it is. It keeps them in bondage. Release humankind!

IRENE: So some religious leaders then exploited this guilt?

Tom: Exactly. They exploited, for it was a means of holding people in bondage. Listen carefully: when there is one who understands the energies of all the created and how they may utilize those energies to make themselves a god, then they keep people in bondage.

IRENE: In the beginning, why did the Creator forbid man from the knowing?

Tom: What was important was for humans to begin without being forbidden to know, but with choice and trust.

IRENE: So the idea was not ‘You can't have the knowledge.’ The idea was ‘All right, here's your first choice. I'm saying you can't have it: now you may choose whether to obey or to disobey.’

Tom: That is correct. And also understand that when you obey, it is an exercise. Then you no longer need to obey.

IRENE: The idea being that obedience doesn't sacrifice free will; in fact, it promotes it, because you don't give obedience that importance.

Tom: That is the great truth. Yes.

* * *

(p. 96) IRENE: When Adam and Eve chose not to understand the definition of obedience, which was part of the dialogue in paradise between you and them, and when they saw the truth of what obedience meant, and turned away from the responsibility of that, then humankind was set forth on a path where we had to define good and evil for ourselves in the context of bondage.

Tom: That is correct.

IRENE: And the time before the Fall is where the purity lies within humanity. It is on that purity that the transformation of the modern world will take place.

Tom: That is correct. This modern world is the result of that contamination, and therefore transformation would be the result of decontamination.

IRENE: Yes, and that’s why reality is changing in our modern times, and the process now is the piercing of that veil, because all reality does is continue to mirror where we were since the Fall.

Tom: That is correct. It is the illusion that you humans are equal or superior to the Creator and creation. The reality you take to be real is illusion.

(p. 96) STEVE: Considering the question of balance of the positive and negative in Earth history, has there ever been a time when an excess of the positive has been the problem?

Tom: Yes. I should relate to you the time. There was such a state of positivity, when all the birds sang, and all the animals loved, and all the flowers bloomed, and that was during the period of Adam and Eve, the period of Akesu. That was a time of paradise, but also a time when the nature of the positive was out of balance. It was our error.

STEVE: So there had to be an introduction of the negative in order to promote further evolution?

Tom: In a form of speaking, yes. We had not anticipated the results of desire. When humanity has no challenge for growth, then they can dissipate energy.

STEVE: How did the mythology of paradise and the Garden of Eden arise?

Tom: Earth is the most beautiful of all that exist in the universe. It has variety that no other planet has. It has a varied climate that no other planet has. In truth, if the souls on Earth were of the highest evolution, it would be considered a paradise.

This planet Earth may be a paradise when the density is removed. But when we say that, we speak of a paradise of creativity, a paradise that brings knowledge, a paradise that brings joy and love, a paradise in which humans may heal themselves or may experience, if they so wish, pain. But it is not a paradise where all challenge will be removed, all growth will be removed, all pain will be removed. It will be a paradise that humans can create, through their own evolution, their own understanding of their connection with the universe, and their accepting of responsibility for themselves, for their fellows, for Planet Earth. All will be brought into perfection.

Schlemmer, Phyllis and Jenkins, Palden (1993). The Only Planet of Choice: Essential Briefings From Deep Space. Gateway Books. https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.files.wordpress.com/2018/09/the_only_planet_of_choice.pdf

