We learned in a previous post, God's helpers, who created mankind, that in 432 000 B.C. a race of Sirians began accelerating the evolution of primates, and that in 372 500 B.C. the Sirians arrived in a Moon-sized ship to continue the project north of the Persian Gulf.

I then saw the flagship of that advanced civilization: huge and spherical, about the size of our moon the image then slipped inside the ship and was fixed in a room with white arches of huge dimensions. In the middle of it was what we might call a “round table” with several representatives of that civilization who were part of the leadership of the ship. Everyone present wore a silver-white suit with blue stripes along the arms and torso. Telepathically, through the inter-dimensional headset, I understood that they were discussing the possibilities of boosting evolution and terraforming our planet. https://dianabarahona.substack.com/p/the-moon-is-a-repurposed-space-ship-8ba

In my last post, The Cradle of Civilization was in Northwestern China, we learned that in 32,400 B.C., the Twenty-Four civilizations (seeder races) began to dramatically accelerate mankind’s evolution. This project took place near present-day Aksu, in Xinjiang Province, northwestern China, and lasted 4,200 years (32,400 - 28,200 B.C.).

Because the first landing of the Sirians took place 4,000 km away near the Persian Gulf, I think it’s reasonable to assume the people in Akesu weren’t the only humans; but they were the ones who were chosen to receive language and civilization.

Forgotten Genesis , by Radu Cinamar

The reason the people in the Tarim Basin were chosen was for their DNA. We may consider our DNA to be a mystery, and something no one is interested in, but it is neither. Not only do highly evolved beings know all about our DNA, so do the Luciferians, who have been exploiting humans like livestock since they arrived on Earth. (Now you know why Elizabeth Holmes tried to sell a machine that collected a drop of your blood: the Luciferians wanted to monitor people’s DNA, probably to gauge the changes they were already making to the genome.)

Just consider this exchange (The Only Planet of Choice) about the people who migrated from Akesu towards the east:

JOHN: I’m trying to determine which ones went in which direction. The ones that went to China, were they of Huvah? Tom: They were of Ashan in combination with Huvah. JOHN: I see, they mixed before they went? Tom: There were those that were mixed [genetically engineered], and those that were colonists from other planets. In Akesu, there were those that were of pure strain [from other planets]; those who were a mixture of one civilization with people of Earth [E-N-K]; and there were those who were mixed strain, mixed again with those of another civilization. We will use your solar system as an example. Suppose that you had a colonization from Venus . . . , then it was mixed with [the DNA] of Ashan: that would be one strain. Then, if that of Venus mixed with Ashan then mingled with Huvah, that would be a second strain. JOHN: Yes. So they also travelled overland when they split up from Akesu, is that correct? Tom: Yes.

Aksu delegates in Beijing in 1761

From this we can infer that the Twenty-Four not only knew which combinations of DNA they wanted to create, but had a role in the migration of each combination. They wanted to populate China — and India and the Near East — with groups with a specific DNA.

The Twenty-Four also had a timeline. As we learned in The Great Planetary Council of Teotihuacan of 26,000 B.C. the “new race of beings” had by that time “spread all over the globe.” As the Council of Nine said,

Akesu was a seeded colony, arranged for the evolution of your planet Earth and for teaching the process of progress, for a leap forward of humankind. There had been a realization that if we waited for humankind to evolve of its own accord, it would still be in its own state of six toes.

Six is the number of toes that a sloth has.

I think it’s reasonable to assume that the Twenty-Four civilizations chose 32,400 B.C. to introduce civilization so that mankind would be ready for the last major evolutionary cycle, which began 25,640 years ago, and which was coordinated at the Great Planetary Council of Teotihucan of 26,000 B.C.

