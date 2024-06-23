Draco reptilians and Nazis, from a video game

And so he’s bringing my mind to Ukraine, and specifically underground. And he’s saying, “It was very messy there. And he’s saying, “Members of the Dark Fleet stayed. They could not go back to their headquarters, Aldebaran.” And he’s saying, “Helping the Cabal; part of the Cabal. Helping the Cabal.” I can’t say this word on YouTube [Nazis], but if you look up what the Dark Fleet is and their connections, it is basically very obvious what has been going on there. He’s saying, “Some of them [Nazis] extraterrestrials.” - Megan Rose (https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.blog/2022/06/07/ukraine-australia-april-2022/)

There are two undisputed facts about the Nazis and extraterrestrials.

First, the 13 bloodline families, which are genetically 50% reptilian and worship Satan, backed the Nazi Party’s rise to power and continued to support Germany throughout WWII. Second, the Nazi Party from the beginning adopted symbols and a racial ideology that came from the Aryan ETs, who are from the Aldebaran star system. (For a description of one of their planets, Alderon, see Appendix What Is An Aryan ET)

I attempted to describe the Aryans in this post: What Is An Aryan ET?. In his book, True World History: Humanity’s Saga (2014), Stewart Swerdlow provides more information:

There are documents that indicate the Germans themselves admitted they were aided by beings from the Aldebaran star system. They are a Lyraen refugee group. They have extremely advanced technologies, are and known for their lack of emotion. They were responsible for the development of the German Teutonic tribes after the fall of Atlantis, and eventually for the creation of the Scandinavian culture. They mixed their genetics with what was already there, creating a technologically advanced people. They may be emotionless, but they are very human-looking. You can be sitting next to one without knowing it. They have bases in the mountains of Austria, Bavaria, Switzerland, Iceland and Greenland. (2014, p. 195)

Regarding exopolitics and the Nazis, Swerdlow writes, “The Fourth Reich people are descendants of the 3rd Reich people who escaped and built a new society” (2014, p. 194). By Fourth Reich, Swerdlow means the Antarctic Nazis. They made an alliance with the Draco Empire and formed the Nacht Waffen, the Dark Fleet, and proceeded to colonize thousands of planets and moons around the galaxy.

Swerdlow continues:

The original Illuminati creation of the Nazis was ultimately usurped midstream by the Aldebaran influences, causing a change in alliances. The Allies kept the war criminals that the Illuminati sponsored; the rest escaped to Antarctica. The 4th Reich in Antarctica is a major issue for the Illuminati. They have their own agenda and seek their own New World Order. (2014, p. 194)

By “sponsored,” Swerdow is referring to Project Paperclip, through which the Allies gave visas and a new life to 50,000 Nazi scientists, engineers, technicians, corporate managers and military/intelligence officers.

What is the relationship between Satanism and the Draco Empire?

This is the one question that no one is asking. We know that Satan is an angel, not a reptilian: these are two different species. Nevertheless, Satan leads the reptilian Luciferian Brotherhood (see Jessie Czebotar). The only hypothesis I can come up with at this point is that the Draco reptilians and Satan have a pact.

Schisms between Satanic factions on Earth are a deception

I disagree with Swerdlow’s statement about there being two rival Fourth-Reich factions. There is no evidence the Nazi leadership ever renounced their allegiance to the Luciferian Brotherhood for the Aldebaranians, although it’s possible that German leaders were told this because of how much Germans despise the Catholic Church. To the contrary, from the history of Prescott Bush and Pope Pius XII we know the Luciferian Brotherhood—the 13 families—backed the Nazis before the war and all throughout the war.

Moreover, given the extent of the Brotherhood’s political, economic and occult hegemony, it would have been impossible for the Nazis to turn their backs on them.

The Nazis committed many crimes against humanity, and the Aryan ETs were complicit in these crimes. However, the invasion of the Soviet Union, which took the lives of 26 million Russians, seems more likely to have been the idea of the Luciferian Brotherhood.

Operation Barbarossa was a disaster from a military standpoint: a dangerous redeployment of men and materiel to a new front that presented formidable challenges for both. However, it would have satisfied the Luciferians’ blood lust, as well as their desire to see the socialist experiment mercilessly crushed.

Formed in 1921, the Masonic Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) controlled U.S. foreign policy for 96 years. Above – Andrew CARNEGIE , Henry FORD , John D. ROCKEFELLER

At the beginning, Nazi anticommunism might have been seen as posturing to gain the neutrality of Great Britain, the United States and France as Germany conquered Spain (1936), Austria (1938), Czechoslovakia (1938) and Poland (1939). Perhaps anticommunism is the reason President Roosevelt (himself from a bloodline family) aided the fascists in the 1936 Spanish Civil War by preventing the U.S.S.R. from getting arms to the Republicans, even as Hitler freely armed Franco. But when Hitler invaded the U.S.S.R. in 1941, to the delight of the elites on both continent as well as the Vatican, the regime’s anticommunism became the ideological justification for genocide against Russians as a race.

Penny Bradley lent support to the idea that the Luciferians were behind the Operation Barbarossa when she revealed that Hitler had filled the Nazi leadership with Jesuits.

(52:00) Penny: That regime [the Nazis] were put in by the aristocracy. Once they came to power, they pushed the aristocracy out and replaced them with Jesuits. AJ Roberts: When you talk about Jesuits, can you describe what that means? Penny Bradley: It’s the Society of Jesus, and they were created to be the assassins of the Vatican. They, along with the Dominicans, were responsible for the Inquisition. They killed millions of people in Europe. . . . (56:00) AJ Roberts: And with Hitler himself, am I right in saying he didn’t commit suicide, that he fled to Argentina? Penny Bradley: Hitler lived out his days in Argentina with Eva, and the CIA was keeping an eye on him. He was not part of the group in Antarctica. He was not welcome there because he had cast those people out and replaced them with Jesuits, and the Jesuits lost the war. So, he was a persona non grata. (https://rumble.com/v286muq-life-as-a-super-soldier-in-the-secret-space-program-with-penny-bradley.html)

I don’t endorse Bradley’s view that aristocrats are any different from Jesuits, given the fact that the nobility, the Catholic Church and the Anglican Church are all part of the Luciferian Brotherhood. I only cite this statement to show that there were Jesuits in the Nazi high command, which proves that the Luciferians were really in charge in Germany.

Hitler obeyed the Satanic Order of the Garter, lead by Lord Londonberry, cousin of Winston Churchill

Bradley disagrees with Swerdlow’s claim that the bloodline families are genetically related to Draco reptilians (and there are seven races of these to choose from). She asserts the bloodline families are related to the Anunnaki from Nibiru, who are also reptilian, although they look like very tall, bald humanoids. But whatever the origin of the bloodline families—Draco, Anunnaki or both—one thing is clear: they do whatever the Brotherhood wants them to.

I suspect that the Aryan ETs, the Aldebaranians, are subservient to the Draco Empire for practical reasons.

Despite the alleged antagonism or rivalry between 4th-Reich Germans in Antarctica and the 4th-Reich Germans who took over the world under George H.W. Bush, the Antarctic Germans ended up subordinating themselves to the Draco Empire as early as 1941. According to James Rink, in 1941 is the year the Germans signed an 80-year treaty with the Draco (see Nacht Waffen Regir and the Alliance: SSP Vet Nusken).

According to John Whitberg, the Breakaway Germans turned to the Draco because they were offered “better stuff,” and also because the Draco would help them settle colonists of any race. These reasons destroy Bradley’s claim that the Germans left Earth to be safe from Vatican pogroms and were solely interested in the survival of the Teutonic race. The Draco reptilians would have been behind any pogroms or abductions carried out by the Vatican, given that, according to Stewart Swerdlow, the Draco controlled the Roman Empire since the time of Christ. (Gene Decode claims the Draco were behind all of the plagues as well.)

Carnegie 2001: capitalists, mass-media figures and depopulationists—and Tony Fauci

The Nazis turned to the Draco Empire because the Draco offered them “better stuff”

DANIEL: So, getting back to the history side of things, John, you mentioned that a big part of what you did go back in time to negotiate setting up those colonies back in the 20th and 19th centuries. And you also mentioned that you saw Americans there, too, before WWI, and they were working together. Could you expand on that? JOHN: Yeah. I mean, this is known history that Germany and America were very close allies before WWI. And even on Earth, there was a lot of scientific exchange between Germany and America, and a lot of immigrants going in both directions, too. So, before WWI, I mean, this whole concept that modern Americans have of Germany being someone to be suspicious of, that’s a very modern concept. DANIEL: So, you’re not sure who the ETs were who afforded the humans the technology to go out in space before the First World War, but after that the Aldebarans were responsible, the Nordic Aryans, and they are also the ones who turned the Germans into racists, right? JOHN: Yeah. I’ve had encounters with them, not good encounters, and their thing is that blond, blue-eyed people, the universe should be their plaything, basically, and everyone else is just scum. DANIEL: So they’re blond themselves. JOHN: Yes. DANIEL: And do you know what prompted the Germans to switch allegiance from the Aldebarans to the Draconians? JOHN: The Draconians had better stuff to offer. DANIEL: Okay. JOHN: It’s really not that exciting, it’s just that they just had more to offer. It was a better deal in general. And plus, the Aldebarans were only willing to work with white German people, and the Draco don’t really care, so that massively expanded the amount of people Germans could work with. (24:00) DANIEL: Yes. And you also mentioned that the delegation of German Breakaways returned on Earth in 1952, which led to the signing of the treaties [agreements] with various governments, among which was the [one that offered] 150,000 Americans every year to the Germans in exchange for some technology. But you also were the first to list a few other governments, right? A few other places on Earth that they did this exchange with. JOHN: Yes. I remember in that time-frame they did that with Argentina. I remember the Argentine community on Mars, and they’re very wealthy. The Argentines on Mars are pretty much the only people on Mars having a good time. And I think they did it with Spain— DANIEL: The Middle East? JOHN: Yeah, the Middle East. I remember Iranians in space, and I remember some Arabs—I’m not sure what country of origin they were. DANIEL: And you mentioned some Greeks. JOHN: Yeah; I’m not sure when they made the deal with the Greeks, but there was a Greek community in the Vega Prime colony where [what I believe is] my first alter grew up. DANIEL: And this whole thing leads to the switch in the Breakaways from German to English as the main spoken language? JOHN: Yes. DANIEL: So, German is still being used, right? But less. JOHN: Yes. It’s still a minority language. And in the colonies where the German speakers are the majority, they are very proud of that, and if you try to speak English or any other language to them, they’ll act insulted. But in most places, it’s English.

* * *

Swerdlow, Stewart (2014). True World History: Humanity’s Saga. St. Joseph, MI: Expansions Publishing Co. Inc. Order here: https://www.expansions.com/product/true-world-history-humanitys-saga/

Super Soldier Talk: What’s Really in Antarctica https://supersoldiertalk.com/super-soldier-talk-brad-olsen-whats-really-in-antarctica/

What is an Aryan ET: https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.blog/2022/10/16/what-is-an-aryan-et/

Salla, Michael (Sept. 27, 2021). “China gives Dark Fleet Antarctica Bases to Earth Alliance to build Space Fleets” https://exopolitics.org/china-gives-dark-fleet-antarctica-bases-to-earth-alliance-to-build-space-fleets/