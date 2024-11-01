The Illuminati: An Insider’s Classified Debrief with Jessie Czebotar

July 24, 2024

Christopher Dean and Jason Spears

I was born into a foreign government, as well as a foreign military, that is operating right here within the United States, and that is the Luciferian Brotherhood and the Sovereign Military orders.

I grew up in what I thought was an average family; I had parents that were Christian—at least they went to church. My mom’s side was Catholic; my dad’s side was Lutheran.

In that, we had God begin to work in that the family line. And unbeknownst to me as to what was ahead, the LORD began working when I was age two, and He had a relative of my dad’s invite my mom and me to church.

And why I start with this is because this part of my testimony is vital to understanding the rest as everything unfolded, as to how God works and how He’s so amazing, and the power that is there for those of us who call on His name.

So, at age two, I was the only little one in the nursery at the church. I can remember this little Mexican woman named Lilly in the nursery. And Lilly was really an amazing person. She wasn’t one to water down the Gospel or to just give me little nuggets because I was little. She actually sat me on her lap and started to read to me from the Book of John.

Now, because Lilly didn’t water things down and just read to me straight from the Word, she had no idea what the LORD was going to do with that in my life. And that very act of faith became the only tools that I had as my life journey really began.

At age three, I came to the LORD and accepted Jesus Christ as my lord and savior. At age four-and-a-half, we moved in with other relatives who were part of the Luciferian Brotherhood. And I’ll just say, female relatives on that side of the family are part of the very top of that organization—or that system, as I call it—were [successively] queen mothers of darkness and other mothers of darkness—there are five of them altogether; one of them is the queen. That is the one that I was chosen to train with and to succeed in her position.

So, at age four-and-a-half, my training in the Luciferian Brotherhood and the Sovereign Military Order jointly began.

And, who are these people? It’s easiest to understand it as a system. And when you break it down that way, at the very top of the system are the CEOs; those are the mothers of darkness. Their job is to keep the system going. They get their orders directly from Lucifer, and then they’re going to give their orders to those in charge of the quadrants underneath them, who are like your board of directors. Those are the Councilmen, also known as the Satanic Council, the Druidic Council, the World Governing Council . . .

On that council you have 300 seats. Individuals in power all over the world take turns in those seats. Each of those people is going to be assigned to a quadrant, either in the United States or internationally. And their job is to govern their quadrant that they’re assigned to.

So, some of the people on that council would be individuals like royal people, bloodline families—JP Morgan, the Hiltons, the Rockefellers, the Rothschilds. Each of them have someone who will sit in the seat for their family line.

Altogether in the system structure you have 14 bloodlines. Most people are familiar with 13 of those. You have the 12 heads of Israel—the family lines—with Joseph’s tribe having two individuals: Manasseh and Ephraim.

Now, the 14th bloodline comes through Abraham’s eldest son, Ishmael, and that is considered the Muslim Brotherhood. So, altogether you have the 13 that represent Israel, with the 14th representing the Muslim Brotherhood.

Now, at the head seat of the council, who is going to oversee all of the council meetings and oversee those who are making decisions about the quadrants, that position is called the phoenix of the council. Now, up until May of 2021 you had George Soros sitting as the phoenix of the council.

The other important person that he was connected to—connected to the council you have all these sub-chambers, that if a certain quadrant can’t come to an agreement, or if there are certain issues within those quadrants, it’s going to go to those special chamber councils. The head over those special chambers was Somerset Belenoff.

Somerset Belenoff school photo 1970

Elizabeth Somerset Feodorovna Bowes-Lyon Belenoff was born on May 1, 1953, at Glamis Castle in Scotland. She is the third cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, since, like Elizabeth, she is the great great great granddaughter of Queen Victoria. Queen Elizabeth II made Belenoff the Countess of Banbury and Arran in 1979. Belenoff is also the great granddaughter of Luciferian Gregory Rasputin and Queen Alexandra's sister. Belenoff ordered Obama to overthrow the government of Libya and to make sure that Muamar Gaddafi was "shot in the street like a dog." She was the driving force behind the rise of Mikhail Gorbachev in the Soviet Union and the ultimate fall of the Soviet Communist Party. (Gorbachev was installed by MK ULTRA expert Steve Pieczenek) She refers to international communism as "a filthy cabal, full of incompetent, lazy dogs who should be thrown from the castle walls at our earliest convenience." Belenoff is the head of the World Governing Council and the CEO of the World Security Office.

So, the two of them [George Soros and Elizabeth Somerset Belenoff] took turns leading that council.

In May of 2021, George Soros stepped down and the new phoenix of the council stepped into his position. We know that because he publicly declared his humanitarian efforts, which were the same as Soros’s, which revolved around the educational system and educational funds. And that person who took that position was Barack Obama. So, he is now in that pivotal position of being the phoenix of the Satanic Council.

So, what does that mean? It means he’s going to directly get orders from the mothers of darkness, and then his job is to oversee the distribution of those orders.

Also, in these last days [it’s his responsibility] to raise up the new system of the Beast.

Up until this point, the whole Brotherhood system was under what they considered the old system, and that was called the Babylon System, or Rome. The main financial backers who were in charge of tne money and the finances for that were the Vatican and the Holy See.

And everything that we see within our cities here in the United States displays that jurisdiction, that authority. You can go to any city, and as you drive in, you’re going to see— In fact, you can look up online. Type in a city and a state, type in “city sigil,” and you’ll see these circular sigils with that city’s name pop up.

That sigil tells us a lot. For those who are higher-level in the Brotherhood it tells you what principalities have authority in the area. When we’re talking principalities, we’re talking spiritual powers and authorities, like Abaddon—who also goes by the name, Apollin—Ashteroth, Leviathan, Azazel (who is mentioned in scripture), Baal, Moloch, Baphomet. So, those are the prinicipalities who are going to have authorities in different areas.

But those sigils also tell us which Brotherhood orders have control in that area. So, how do we know, underneath the Council, who is in charge of these different areas? Well, underneath the Satanic Council you have those I call the grand-highs. Those are your grand-high priests and priestesses. They’re assigned to a quadrant—north, south, east, west—either in the United States or internationally.

Multiple teachers that I trained under were grand-high priests and priestesses. For the eastern quadrants I’ve named individuals like Laurie Cabot Kent and Gloria Vanderbilt, who were assigned to eastern quadrants. For males, you had people like John O. Brennan, who ran our CIA. He was over eastern quadrants in the United States and certain programs that the Luciferian Brotherhood is running through our military and our government.

Some of those programs include the Genesis 6 breeder programs, the Lebensborn breeder programs, as well as different intelligence operating through our Department of Defense.

Now, John Brennan was trained under one of my other teachers, who was a known Nazi. His name was Michael Karkoc, and he was the Legion of Defense leader for Adolf Hitler for Ukraine.

Karkoc’s job was to train both John O. Brennan, as well as the other grand-high priest, Michael Aquino. Lt. Col. Michael Aquino was the head of our department of defense. So, he was one of my other teachers, and in charge of my training through the U.S. military, as well as some of the Sovereign Military Order training that I went through in connection with my position and things that I had to know.

[JASON SPEARS asks about quadrants]

[Internationally] quadrants are made up of countries. In the United States, quadrants are made up of states. You have four quadrants in the world. The United States is separate, and it has four quadrants. Between the world and the United States there are eight quadrants.

JASON SPEARS: Why does the U.S. stand alone?

Yeah, they mirrored [the international structure] in one area, and that became their central focus for their New Babylon. So, the main headquarters for their new Leviathan System which they literally built as the New Babylon.

Image of one of the older copies of parts of the Gnostic gospels

This is one of the older copies of parts of the Gnostic gospels. You see the contracts in there. You see the shape like an arrowhead. Now, notice that there are five words separated, looking like the five departments of the system. And you've got layers. Now, this layout, if you imagined it going 80 stories deep, this is the exact replica of the Ark, which is in NORAD. The ship that they have in the mountain there that they call the Ark that goes 80 stories deep [was designed] according to this copy of Gnostic gospel. https://dianabarahona.substack.com/p/mormons-crucify-7-year-olds-at-a

JASON SPEARS: That seems to parallel Sir Francis Bacon’s declaration that the United States would be the new Atlantis and wanting to re-create the old Nephilim kingdoms here. And then, I believe it was Thomas Jefferson who helped to usher in the rotunda dedicated to all pagan gods.

“Three of the competition entries were inspired by ancient classical buildings. The Roman Pantheon -- the circular domed rotunda dedicated to all pagan gods -- was suggested by Jefferson, who later shepherded it through several transformations.” - Library of Congress https://www.loc.gov/loc/lcib/9506/capitol.html

JASON SPEARS: This seems to be the ramification of those decisions and declarations, that they’re still building that system—

JESSIE: Yeah, correct.

JASON SPEARS: —all the way to the United States standing uniquely alone from the rest of the world, even in this structure that you’re outlining for us.

JESSIE: Yeah, and even the presidents like Thomas Jefferson were interconnected with that Luciferian Brotherhood system. So that was just all part of setting everything up under a system that they have operating.

Experts claim that Jefferson wasn't a Freemason; nevertheless he has Lucifer's penis as his grave marker