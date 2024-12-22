Chapter 15

The leader of Earth’s Illuminati is called the pindar. The pindar is a member of one of the 13 ruling Illuminati families, and is always male. The title, pindar, is an abbreviated term for “pinnacle of the Draco,” also known as the “penis of the dragon.” Symbolically this represents the top of power, control, creation, penetration, expansion, invasion, and fear. The holder of this rank reports to the purebred reptilian leader in inner Earth.

Lately there are reports that the Marquis de Libeaux is the pindar, but this is disinformation. The true current pindar is the head of the Rothschild family, as has been the case for several hundred years. He is based in Germany near Frankfurt. In the late 1970s, he oversaw the sister project to Montauk, called M.A.L.D.A., which is an anagram for Montauk-Alsace-Lorraine Dimensional Activation. This project was located near the city of Strasbourg, France, historically once part of Germany.

Interestingly, there is a winery on the east end of Long Island, not far from Montauk Point, called Pindar Vineyards. This wine is growing in popularity, gaining international accolades. This fits nicely into the plan, as this area will be a part of the capital district of the Earth/United Nations in the Empire State! Red wine is symbolic of the blood ingested by the reptilians. The wine can become sanctified as it did in the Roman Catholic Church, a [base] for the reptilians. In the Catholic Church, wine replaced the blood in ceremony.

The Illuminati here on Earth have established a pyramid structure of control identical to the system that exists in the Draco Empire. The pyramid with the reptilian eye on the U.S. one-dollar bill is symbolic of this control structure. The eye is the cap on the pyramid, thus explaining why the original surface of the Great Pyramid in Egypt was capped in gold.

The pindar is represented by the gold cap on the pyramid. The next 12 layers on the dollar’s pyramid represent the other 12 bloodline families. They are as follows:

Rothschild (Bauer or Bower) - pindar

Bruce

Cavendish (Kennedy)

De Medici

Hanover

Hapsburg

Krupp

Plantagenet

Rockefeller

Romanov

Sinclair (St. Clair)

Warburg (del Banco)

Windsor (Saxe-Coburg-Gothe)

Each of the 13 bloodline families is given an area of Earth and/or a particular function to fulfill on Earth. These particular functions include global finances, military technology/development, mind control, religion and mass communications.

Each of the 13 ruling families has a council of 13. The number 13 has great significance to them. They know that there are 12 types of energies that pass through the 10 aspects of God-Mind. The totality of the 12 energies equals a 13th energy. This is considered the most powerful knowledge.

They also know that there are really 13 zodiac signs, not 12. They have kept the 13th hidden for centuries because it is the sign of the dragon. They keep the qualities and traits of this sign secret to avoid giving away clues to the reptilian mind pattern.

The bottom layer on the pyramid (with the year 1776 in Roman numerals) is the second-in-command families who do the support work for the pindar and 13 ruling families. While all of the 13 ruling family members are shapeshifters, not all members of the 300 supporting families are. They do, however, have a high percentage of reptilian DNA.

They are known as the Committee of 300. These families include such notable names as Agnelli, Balliol, Beale, Bell, Bouvier, Bush, Cameron, Campbell, Carnegie, Carrington, Coolidge, Delano, Douglas, Ford, Gardner, Graham, Hamilton, Harriman, Heinz, Kuhn, Lindsay, Loeb, Mellon, Montgomery, Morgan, Norman, Oppenheimer, Rhodes, Roosevelt, Russell, Savoy, Schiff, Seton, Spencer, Stewart/Stuart, Taft and Wilson. There are many others.

The Committee of 300 use many well-known institutions to accomplish their goals, including the CFR, Bilderberg Group, Trilateral Commission, Club of Rome, Royal Institute for International Affairs, mafias, CIA, NSA, Mossad, Secret Service and Interpol, to name a few. All of these are private organizations or corporations set up under the guise of service to mankind.

The Illuminati structure also creates countries . . . to amass wealth for the ruling families and their supporters and to create unstable conditions necessary to start wars or increase military budgets. Switzerland was created as a neutral banking center so that Illuminati families would have a safe place to keep their funds.

The United States of America was established with 13 colonies, one for each of the Illuminati families. The original flag had 13 stars and still has 13 stripes The eagle, the symbol of the U.S., holds 13 arrows in its talons, 13 leaves and olives on its olive branch and is beneath 13 stars. (The olive branch signifies pax Romana, which means “Bow down to us and there will be peace; defy us and there will be war.” The Roman fasces at the front of the House of Representatives carries the same meaning. - Editor)

The United States is actually a corporate asset of the Virginia Company that was established in 1604 in England with direct involvement of the Rothschilds. The finances of the Rothschilds were necessary to fund the exploration and exploitation of the North American continent. The assets of the Virginia Company, including the United States, are owned by the Holy Roman Empire through the Vatican. This occurred in 1213 when King James gave all English assets to the reptilian pope. Executorship remains with the British royal family, but actual ownership lies with the Roman Catholic Church (the Holy See, which is known as the Babylon System).

On May 1, 1776, the declaration of the United States as an independent nation coincided with the declaration of the Illuminati as an organization, at a meeting convoked in Bavaria by Adam Weishaupt. Publicly, Mr. Weishaupt appeared to be determined to create an organization comprised of the European elite that would uplift mankind. Of course, this was part of an Illuminati global ceremony. The creation of the United States and the Illuminati were artificial beginnings for public consumption. The United States was the device to be used to bring the Illuminati into public acceptance. [The United States of America was the New Babylon of the Luciferians. - Editor] Current Illuminati members believe that Adam Weishaupt looked just like George Washington, an that it is actually Weishaupt’s image that appears on the one-dollar bill.

George Washington was a wealthy slaver and plantation owner. He is known to have raped some of his female slaves and used some of the male slaves in ritualistic ceremony. There are many blacks who can literally trace their ancestry to the founding fathers. George Washington also ordered the building of the Montauk Lighthouse in 1796. This lighthouse included an underground area for supply storage in case of a British invasion. If he had only known what that area would become—or did he?

The 13 Illuminati families constantly vie for control amongst themselves. During this time period, the Spanish, British and French Illuminati all fought to win control over North and South America. The Rothschilds kept these Illuminati factions in line by sending Hessian troops to America to monitor the situation. The leaders enjoyed these war games, pitting one against the other to see who would win. The hundreds of thousands of lives lost were meaningless to them.

The doctrine of Manifest Destiny was created to expand the territory of the Aryans at the expense of the native populations. As always, the Illuminati seek to destroy native peoples and their cultures. This is an attempt to destroy their knowledge of God-Mind, as well as the possibility that the natives will impart this wisdom to others. Especially important is their need to eliminate native cultrues with ancient knowledge of Atlantis and Lyra.

Papal Doctrine of Discovery of 1493 The Papal Bull "Inter Caetera," issued by Pope Alexander VI on May 4, 1493, played a central role in the Spanish conquest of the New World. The document supported Spain’s exclusive possession of lands discovered by Columbus the previous year. It established a demarcation line one hundred leagues west of the Azores and Cape Verde Islands and assigned Spain the exclusive right to claim possession and to trade in all lands west of that line. The Bull stated that any land not inhabited by Catholics was available to be "discovered," claimed, and exploited by Catholic rulers and declared that "the Catholic faith . . . be exalted and be everywhere increased and spread, that the health of souls be cared for and that barbarous nations be overthrown and brought to the faith itself." This "Doctrine of Discovery" became the basis of all European possessions in the Americas. It also formed the basis of the Monroe Doctrine, even though the United States was not a Catholic nation. This shows the cunning of the royals, who decreed laws as needed to enforce contracts and authorities granted to them by spiritual principalities. https://www.gilderlehrman.org/history-resources/spotlight-primary-source/doctrine-discovery-1493 For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spirits of wickedness in the heavenly realms. Ephesians 6:12

The natives that gave them the most problem were the Cherokee Indians, because this tribe retained most of their Atlantean knowledge, even accessing the Bear/Bigfoot frequency for information. For this reason, these people were uprooted from their homeland in the southern Appaachian Mountains, and forcibly marched to Oklahoma on what is now known as “The Trail of Tears.” Many died along the way. Only a remnant remained in North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia. In the north, the vast Iroquois/Mohawk nation was disbanded. The Montauk, direct descendents of the Atlanteans who call their leader Pharaoh, were systematically eliminated.

The Rothschilds were aggressively involved with the slave trade from Africa, importing slaves to North and South America as well as the Caribbean. They were very careul not to import blacks from the eastern areas of Ethiopia or Sudan, where the descendants of Solomon were located, instead concentrating on western and central Africa for the slave populations. These areas had the pure mixture of [ENK] genetics (see Forgotten Genesis and The Only Planet of Choice), and the Anunnaki programming desirable for the Illuminati agenda. (See The Anunnaki, Luciferians and Slavery)

The Rothschilds decided that splitting the American colonies would double their profits, so they started the Civil War (Albert Pike). The Civil War was actually a global ceremonial ritual to bring slavery to its next level.

Since the Civil War, there have been other staged wars that entrenched the trend toward globalization. The Spanish American War of 1898-1899 acquired more land for the American Illuminati. World War I was designed to change the map of Europe as well as test germ and chemical weapons for future use. This coincided with the worldwide influenza outbreak [and the flu vaccine]. World War I also laid the foundation for the German role in the next war.

World War II was a trial of the New World Order. It was designed to test means of control. . . . WWII also allowed the European/American Illuminati to destroy the ambitions of the Japanese royal family, represented by Emperor Hirohito. They Japanese royals claim to be direct descendants of Lemurian purebred reptilians, but the 13 families consider them to be genetically inferior.

Every year, the Illuminati hold meetings to plan the events of the coming year to accomplish their main goal formulated millenia ago of global domination. In the 1850s, they set their target date with an agenda called Plan 2000. This has since been revised to 2003. (pp. 61-67)

Swerdlow, Stewart (2002). Blue Blood, True Blood: Conflict and Creation--A Personal Account. St. Joseph, Michigan: Expansions Publishing Company, Inc.

“Roosevelt like myself was a 32nd degree Mason”

One day in 1934, while Secretary of Agriculture Henry A. Wallace was waiting to meet with Secretary of State Cordell Hull, he looked through a State Department publication titled, "The History of the Seal of the United States." (https://www.greatseal.com/dollar/hawfdr.html)