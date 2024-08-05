I try to express my point of view by publishing the words of others, but the situation in Venezuela is so deceptive that I’m going to tell you what my theory is. As far as I know, it’s unique.

In the first place, as you know, I trust Donald J. Trump. I trust him because he said that he was going to respect Syria’s sovereignty and defeat Obama and McCain’s army of mind-controlled terrorists, and he did just that. That was the beginning of a beautiful friendship between Trump and Putin, who killed Abu Bakr al Baghdadi in an air strike—probably based on U.S. intelligence—and then allowed Trump to take the credit some months later. Epic.

Comedian Shane Gillis doing the funniest Trump impersonation ever

https://rumble.com/v577npd-shane-knows.html

On the other hand, Venezuelans dislike Trump, who not only recognized the loser in the 2018 election, but imposed devastating economic sanctions on the country. Recently in North Carolina, Trump bragged about how he had driven Venezuela insolvency and was on the verge of stealing all of the country’s oil. On the surface, three disgraceful and indefensible actions.

All I can say to Venezuelans is that I’m very sorry about the sanctions and I’m embarassed that Trump would talk about stealing the one resource that keeps your country afloat.

So, how can one reconcile trust in Trump with support for Venezuelan sovereignty and prosperity? I can only hypothesize that something is going on below the surface.

Wherever there are violent gangs, there are DUMBs, in which the CIA abducts and programs tens of thousands of children, turning them into mind-controlled sex slaves or thugs—or both. Venezuela is full of violent gangs and there is a lot of human trafficking.

But there are no U.S. military bases in Venezuela, so how can there be DUMBs? Well, Venezuela has a coastline, and tunnel boring machines can create 7 miles of tunnels a day.

Additionally, Venezuela has a phenomenon called illegal mining. It turns out that if you search for “illegal mine” and “human trafficking” and “Venezuela,” you get some shocking results.

Venezuela: Violent Abuses in Illegal Gold Mines

One doesn’t associate mining with sexual abuse: mines should be full of miners, not female and child sex slaves. But mines are under the ground. What if these mines are like the Getty museum in Los Angeles—an entryway to a vast network of underground tunnels, paramilitary bases and commercial centers?

Consider the strange fact that El Salvador—not a military power—is using its Navy to catch drug smugglers far beyond its territorial waters,* and the fact that the U.S. military is doing joint exercises with the Mexican Navy in Chiapas. Is it far-fetched to wonder whether the U.S. is working with the Venezuelan armed forces to empty out and render unusable underground tunnels and bases throughout the country? Bases that have been used for decades to abduct and program Venezuelan children, turning them into sex slaves or members of criminal organizations run by the CIA? (*Search using “El Salvador” and “FTNT” and “cocaina”)

The Salvadoran Navy’s Trident Naval Task Force and the National Civil Police with one of the semisubmersibles where authorities seized 4.1 tons of cocaine on December 27, 2021. (Photo: Salvadoran Ministry of Defense)

Is it far-fetched to hypothesize that the Satanists have an underground stronghold in neighboring Guyana, and that Trump is encouraging President Maduro to claim that territory?

Could Trump have done an about-face and stood up for Venezuela’s right to count its own votes and benefit from its own oil? Of course: his base would have done that about-face without even thinking about it. But that isn’t Trump’s method. Instead, he is having the “Biden government” continue his imperialist policies towards the country in the hopes that people will see how evil imperialism is. It’s confusing to those who think the kingdom of heaven is a capitalist society, but I suspect they will be forced to re-evaluate their beliefs very soon.

If you want some clues that tend to support my theory, carefully watch Trump to see what he says about the July 28 election, and carefully read the statements of the Venezuelan government. Venezuela barely mentions Trump, the next U.S. president, but instead talks about “Biden” and Elon Musk. Musk seems to be playing the role of the billionaire bully, which fits him after he posted and quickly deleted his stupid remark about the coup in Bolivia. I can only guess that he’s doing this to take the pressure off of Trump. In other words, Musk is Trump’s proxy because it’s far better for a capitalist to be wrong than for the next president to be wrong. Trump can simply say, “Well, Elon Musk supports Gonzalez” and leave it at that. Later he can say, “I never said I support Gonzalez, only that Elon supported him.”

But what do YOU think?

Fuera manos de Venezuela (Hands Off Venezuela)

La Jornada

Carlos Fazio - 5 August 2024

On August 3, when releasing the second bulletin of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, its head, Elvis Amoroso, confirmed that with 96.87 percent of the votes counted, Nicolás Maduro won the presidential elections with 6,408,844 votes (51.97 percent), compared to the opposition candidate Edmundo González, who obtained 5,326,104 votes (43.18 percent). However, beyond the result—which mandates the current president to govern for a new six-year term between January 2025 and 2031—the current cognitive communication war of saturation against Maduro and Chavismo in the collective West has nothing to do with "votes" and "minutes" and neither with democracy and freedoms, but with the attempts of the Biden administration to redeem the failed regime change policies of its predecessors George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump and to impose in the Miraflores Palace the oligarch María Corina Machado, with positions similar to those of the wild capitalism of the chainsaw sadist, Javier Milei, a figure out of a Marvel comic book, to execute the plutonomy agenda in Argentina.

With 52% of the vote, Maduro beat the Venezuelan Joe Biden by nearly 9 percentage points (43.18%)

Since the very day of the elections, July 28, Venezuela had entered a new phase of a full-spectrum hybrid war driven by Washington that follows the Pentagon's unconventional warfare manuals, and that aimed to ignore the result and destabilize the country to impose a puppet government, combined cyberwar with paramilitary urban warfare, along with a vast campaign of (dis)information poisoning in the hegemonic media and the so-called social networks, which had in Elon Musk, as a new visible emerging actor of the digital-financial-military-industrial complex of the United States, one of its main protagonists.

The sequence of a continued coup d'état—which intensified last June with sabotage against the electrical system and critical infrastructure, assassination attempts, no reporting on Maduro's campaign, and fake polls that placed Edmundo González as the sure winner of the elections—included an attempted sabotage in the early hours of July 27 at the Ureña electrical substation, which if it had been "blown up" by its perpetrators would have affected the electrical service in the states of Zulia, Mérida, Yaracuy, Barinas, Apure, Trujillo and Táchira hours before the opening of the automated voting centers.

In Venezuela the electoral process is digital: there are no paper ballots, the ballot box is an electronic machine, and the counting is automatic. At the closing of the polling stations, the software adds up the votes and gives the result, that is, the tally sheet. Hence, the attack in Ureña sought to generate an electrical blackout in the west of the country to throw the process into chaos on election day.

Although the election day went off without a hitch, there was already intense malicious bot activity in favor of Edmundo González, and a massive swarm-like cyber attack against the CNE data transmission system, causing a slowdown in the sending of votes and the process of totaling them, a delay that served as a breeding ground for the coup agenda of María Corina Machado and her sponsors in the White House.

According to President Maduro's report on July 29, the attack in question was a DOS (denial of service) perpetrated from the Republic of North Macedonia, which consists of saturating networks with a huge amount of spurious traffic to prevent information from being transmitted. Deinal of service is a common type of attack that has been recorded in countries such as Hong Kong (during the 2019 protests) and against large corporations such as Telecom or Amazon. According to Misión Verdad, Macedonia, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), shares intelligence information with the United States and since 2018 has maintained a common cyber program overseen by the US Cyber Command, a branch of the Pentagon headed by General Timothy Haugh, who is also in charge of the National Security Agency (NSA), an institution in charge of the cyber domain and whose espionage scandals and malicious activities have gone beyond the limits of its own country.

In this context, Musk enters the scene, an active propagandist for Machado, whose firm SpaceX—according to Reuters and Bloomberg—is building a network of hundreds of spy satellites that can operate as a swarm in low orbits, through a classified 2021 contract with the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. Following the 2020 putsch in Bolivia, the owner of the Tesla battery car consortium wrote: “We will coup whoever we want! Deal with it.” (24 July 2020) Hence Maduro called him the “godfather” of the Venezuelan far-right coup plotters.

Also, on the night of July 28, Maria Machado’s so-called “comanditos” went into action, a paramilitary force made up of far-right militants, local organized crime groups and Colombian drug traffickers, which follows the unconventional warfare manual of U.S. Special Forces and the Pentagon’s tactical-operational scheme of urban warfare, which carried out acts of violence against the Chavista “enemy”, burning down mayors’ offices, PSUV (Socialist Party) headquarters and community spaces, and knocking down the statue of the Indian Coromoto and also of Hugo Chávez, in an attempt to break down the civic-military-police unity, co-opt sectors of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces and destroy the nation from within.

Maduro has repeated in recent days that fascism does not understand dialogue or democracy. That is why he assured the people that it would be fought with the law and the Constitution in hand. And in the event of a U.S. invasion, he reminded people that the Bolivarian Popular Militia, made up of 5.2 million militiamen, is the secret weapon of a war of all the people inspired by Vietnamese doctrine. In Venezuela, the issue is whether the subcontinent continues on the path of peace or if fascism prevails. Hence the title.