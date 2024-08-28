Beginning with the rise to power in 1979 of Deng Xiaoping—who appears to have been a creation of the Bilderberg Group—the People’s Republic of China became a capitalist country.

A capitalist country is, by definition, a country that is ruled by a capitalist class. In what would become a model for the USSR, the Bilderbergers created a capitalist class out of corrupt elements within the ruling Communist Party of China.

In the USSR, the term used to justify the creation of a capitalist class was ‘freedom’': in China, I imagine that the term used was ‘development.’

‘Freedom’ and ‘development’ meant one thing for the newly created capitalist class and another thing for the working class. For the capitalist class, freedom and development meant exploiting the working class, polluting the environment, plundering the commons and joining the Luciferians worldwide in their opulent lifestyle and depraved religious practices.

But because our creator is great and good, humanity’s march toward the world depicted in the artwork in the Denver International Airport, the Gotthard Base Tunnel opening ceremony and the 2012 Olympics—or a Madonna concert—has been transformed into a march toward spiritual awakening.

I have a theory that the pivot of the Chinese leadership away from the Bilderbergers and back to serving the people was brought about by a man named Wang Huning, and that Xi Jinping was destined to implement Wang’s vision of a spiritually evolved nation.

Initially, Baldursson approached the task with some trepidation, recalling the two years he spent in his youth translating The Analects of Confucius. "It was a time-consuming and difficult task," he said. However, the belief that the process of translating Xi's book would further enrich his knowledge of China's development convinced him to accept the job. "I was right," Baldursson said. "As I submerged myself in the translation of Xi Jinping's political thought, I found that many of his ideas echo the altruistic thinking of political idealists in ancient China." “Translations of Xi’s thought share nation’s progress, wisdom with world”

All of this is sociology, with the necessary acknowledgement that God is real and that evil “principalities, powers and authorities” have ruled the world.

Having explained my theory of the struggle over political power in China, I will move on to air pollution.

First, a few definitions.

PM2.5 - Fine inhalable particles with diameters that are 2.5 micrometers and smaller. They can pass into the bloodstream.

SO2 - Sulfur dioxide is a colorless gas with a pungent smell. It is produced by copper extraction and the burning of sulfur-bearing fuels.

ozone - Inorganic molecule made of three oxygen atoms that is found in the stratosphere. Down here in the troposphere—the gas layer between the ground and the stratosphere—ozone forms when sunlight reacts with oxides of nitrogen (NOx) or with volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These chemicals can come directly from the off-gassing of gasoline and or other solvents, but most result from combustion. Ozone is damaging to the lungs.

fossil fuels - Fake science. Coal and oil don’t come from fossils: they are abundant.

clean coal - Clean coal technology seeks to reduce harmful environmental effects by using multiple technologies to clean coal and contain its emissions. https://science.howstuffworks.com/environmental/green-science/clean-coal.htm

It doesn’t take long to find easy-to-understand reports on reducing air pollution in China. The first one I found was published by the University of Chicago.

Michael Greenstone, Guojun He, Shanjun Li, and Eric Zou

FEBRUARY 2021

Introduction China’s unprecedented economic growth, heavy reliance on fossil fuel, and lax environmental regulations have significantly degraded thecountry’s environmental quality. By the end of the first decade of the 2000s, China had become the world’s largest consumer of energy and coal, the largest automobile market, and the largest emitter of CO2 and SO2. Dubbed “airpocalypse” by international news media, severe smog episodes in large urban centers such as Beijing outraged the Chinese public. Outcry emerged over the lack of basic, public provision of pollution information and the absence of effective government responses to address the situation. Against such a backdrop, China began to shift away from its long-standing strategy of prioritizing economic growth over environmental concerns. In March 2014, Premier Li Keqiang declared a “war on pollution” at the opening of the annual meeting of People’s Congress 2014, denouncing smog as “nature’s warning against inefficient and blind development.” In response, the government undertook unprecedented regulatory changes on multiple fronts. These changes included: (1) recognizing PM2.5 as a primary pollutant and establishing national maximum standards for PM2.5 for the first time; (2) setting pollution reduction as one of the bureaucratic hard targets for the evaluation and promotion of government officials; (3) launching a nationwide, real-time air quality monitoring and disclosure program; and (4) implementing a range of environmental policies, including piloting seven regional CO2 cap-and-trade programs and promoting the electrification of the passenger transportation system. Since 2014, China has been making significant progress in improving air quality. Local air pollution levels have fallen significantly: five years after the peak in 2013, national-level PM2.5 levels declined by about 40 percent, and SO2 and CO concentrations fell by 65 percent and 33 percent, respectively. In comparison, the United States took at least a decade and two significant recessions to achieve comparable percentage reductions in air pollution following passage of the Clean Air Act. That being said, the air pollution levels in China remain high, suggesting further efforts are necessary to bring the country’s environmental quality in line with international recommendations. The national average PM2.5 concentration in 2018, for example, was 40.1μg/m3, which is still more than 4 times [the level] considered safe by the World Health Organization (WHO) (10 μg/m3 for the annual mean).

Who declared the war on pollution in 2014? This paper says it was announced by the premier. What is a premier? In China, premier is the second-most powerful political office. The most powerful office is that of general secretary of the CPC. Xi Jinping is called president in the foreign press, but China Daily often adds this reminder: “President Xi Jinping is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.”

It turns out that Xi Jinping became the general secretary of the CPC on 14 March 2013. Evidently, one of his first actions was to declare war on pollution.

“. . . and better promote the shared values of all humanity. It is necessary to strengthen the cultivation of internet civilization, promote the production and dissemination of high-quality online cultural products, fully showcase the outstanding achievements of human civilizations, actively promote the inheritance and development of civilization, and jointly build a spiritual homeland in cyberspace.” Xi Jinping

I will end with more speculation about two puzzling policies: promoting electric vehicles and continuing the myth of climate change.

In 1924, Nikola Tesla fitted a Pierce Arrow with an electric motor, attached a small box to the dashboard, and drove the car all over New York state using free energy.

[He] built this black box, converted the car to an electric motor, and had this place in the car on the dashboard, according to those who saw it, where he put in this black box and plugged it in and then turned it on, and it provided the power for this 75-horse electric motor. And he drove the Pierce Arrow all over New York City, and eventually all over New York State, without any gasoline, without any visible source of power except what he picked up. Al Bielek Complete Video Autobiography

I think it would be fairly simple to convert all of China’s battery-operated vehicles to free energy. An electric car without a battery is not only lighter but has more storage space in the trunk.

As for the CPC telling the public that the climate is changing due to CO2 emissions, this may just be a convenient way to justify the transition to pollution-free systems without telling people that the government deceived them.

