When reptiles eat humans, it isn't cannibalism
Elites have a high percentage of reptilian DNA
In 40 C.E., a delegation of Jews came to Emperor Caligula, seeking a repeal of onerous decrees imposed in the Egyptian city of Alexandria. The emperor was walking around his palace dispensing orders to his staff, when suddenly he turned to his trembling guests and, according to the Jewish philosopher Philo, had one major question to ask of them: “Why do you refuse to eat pork?”
Stewart Swerdlow - Blue Blood, True Blood: Conflict and Creation (2002)
The reptilians developed a plan to insidiously retake the surface by blending their genetics with the genetics of the humans on the surface. Because the human prototype already had reptilian genes, it was easy to access the mind pattern. The reptilian frequency was already established in the brain stem as well as the reptilian brain section of these hybrid humans.
The population of Sumer was chosen as the starting point. These humans were primarily descendants of the Martian, Maldekian and Lyraen refugees. The reptilians have a preference for the genetics of blond-haired, blue-eyed people whose mind patterns and genetics are so easily controlled. They abducted members of the ruling class, including political leaders.
Using these humans, the reptilians began a new hybridization program that took several generations to perfect. Their goal was to reach a human/reptilian genetic ratio of 50/50. This would produce a human-looking reptilian that could easily shapeshift from reptilian to human and back again. Shapeshifting was accomplished simply by concentrating on the genetics the hybrid wished to either open or lock up, whatever the case was.
For this program, the reptilians enlisted the help of the Sirians, who had technology to implement such a program. The Sirians knew a lot about genetic engineering and mind programming, which they freely shared with the reptilians. Once the hybridization program was complete, the Sumerian leaders had become shapeshifting reptilians. The new reptilian hybrid became the elite of that culture. Their blood, because of the increased reptilian DNA, contained a higher copper content. Since copper-based blood turns blue-green when exposed to oxygen, these reptilian hybrids were called bluebloods.
The bluebloods quickly realized that with a 50/50 human/reptilian genetic split, it was necessary to intermarry to maintain the 50/50 split bloodline necessary to shapeshift. When the split increased too far to the reptilian side, shapeshifting became difficult, and holding human form became impossible. In these cases, it was discovered that the ingestion of human hormones, flesh and blood allowed the reptilians to maintain the human form.
Human form was necessary to maintain to avoid scaring the population, which was by now unaccustomed to the reptilian form. Control of the masses was easier when the orders came from a humanoid. The reptilian format was kept to religious icons and legends. The statues of their gods and goddesses reflect the reptilian influence, even showing a female reptilian holding a hybrid baby.
The shapeshifting reptilian bluebloods asked the Sirians for help with the daily maintenance of their human forms. The Sirians determined that feeding the hybrids human hormones and blood in an altered animal form would be the easiest way to do it without the population noticing.
The sacrificial animal used by most Middle Eastern people was the wild boar, so the Sirians chose it as the basis for this new animal hybrid. Human genetics were mixed with those of the wild boar to create the domesticated pig. This animal was served daily to the bluebloods as a method of temporarily maintaining their human form until they could use an actual human in a sacrificial ceremony.
Because the domesticated pig is a combination of human and animal genetics, eating it is a form of cannibalism. This explains why the Hebrews considered it unclean to eat [and also forbade the drinking of animal blood]. This is also why the pig is considered to be the most intelligent animal on Earth, why pig skin can be grafted directly onto humans in burn cases, and why pig heart valves can be used in humans. [Insulin for diabetics also came from pigs.]
The enigmatic 7,000-year-old statuettes discovered by scientists in Mesopotamia show an odd resemblance to modern-day depictions of reptilian humanoids, and some have even suggested the worship of the reptilian gods is strictly connected to the ancient Anunnaki.
Sumerians represented one of their most important deities, Enki, as a serpent god. In later periods, the symbol of the snake was adopted in the Brotherhood of the Snake. “7,000-year-old Reptilian statues discovered in Mesopotamia”
From Jessie Czebotar’s U.S. Postal Service affidavit
1) I (Jessie Marie Czebotar) sworn under the pains and penalty of perjury claim the following facts to be the truth.
2) I would like to submit upon the record the knowledge that the Luciferian Brotherhood works in conjunction with the U.S. Postal [Service] to provide retired Elite Members of the System with children for consumption. In the early 1980s I was present and witnessed that the majority of Luciferian Brotherhood High Priests and Priestesses I experienced in rituals from 1981-1987 retired in nursing homes in the Peoria, IL; Middleton, WE; Stoughton, WI; and Verona, WI areas. These nursing homes are marked with the French Symbol, the Masonic Compass, or a variation of the male symbol of the compass or the receiving female chalice, or V symbol. These facilities supply children for consumption to the Elite through:
1. The United States Post Office
2. Hand delivery from local human farmers
3) I testify that during the years 1981-1987 I visited many of these nursing facilities with Clara Odelia Acker Church. During our visits I witnessed infants and children being delivered both by hand and by regular U.S. Postal mail to the facilities for the purpose of consumption by the retired Elite.
a) If they came by hand, it meant that someone who looked like a nanny or babysitter would bring the baby or child by and hand them off to the person they were to deliver to. The story was always the same, “They were the babysitter who was helping the child to visit their grandparent.” The first few times I witnessed this, I noticed that I never saw the child leave the facility.
b) When by mail, the children came with a sedative and were sleeping. There were times they were shipped with just string tied around them and their mouths gagged. When we started visiting the cooks in Peoria, IL- or Madison/Middleton, WI-area nursing facilities, I saw children arriving in mail boxes or crates in what looked like plastic wrap. I have horrific memories of people being suffocated with plastic bags over the head. When I saw the children in plastic wrap, I would start to panic.
Several of the larger nursing facilities had large refrigeration units. I saw children hung in these refrigeration units. Some of the “meat factory” supply also came from nearby farms with large barns. Because the areas had high Norwegian and Swedish cultures, they use the old procurement methods for meat. I saw bodies hung with salt, smoked or cured into sausages and blood sausages. At one of the Peoria nursing facilities, I would see the retired nuns working in the kitchen areas with old meat grinders grinding up the human meat.
c) I also saw children come in with crates of iced fish and would watch them get chopped up, baked and cooked. The ovens at these facilities at the time were the older large brick ovens or big fireplaces. Several times during holidays I did see people roasted on spits like a pig roast; they were served like a turkey for holiday meals.
d) As a child there were several occasions that Clara Odelia Acker Church made her “special pot roast.” If you ask her why it’s so special, she will say it is because her secret ingredient is Cordial Brandy. The truth is that this pot roast is made usually with human meat, or a few times it was our pets or neighbors’ pets.
