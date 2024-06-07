Apollymi participated in six interviews with Merrily Milmoe (Cosmic Brilliance (https://cosmicbrilliance.com), of which this post covers part 6.

I published part 4 under the title, “Apollymi Mandylion: Destroyer of Worlds.” Bear in mind that I only transcribe a small part of each interview. There is much more information to be gained by listening to them.

Part 6

(19:00) Merrily: Who put up the matrix for the ascension?

APOLLYMI: As we spoke about before, there are several matrix technologies that were put up by various ET factions. Each part of the matrix has its own [purpose]. So, when I say that the matrix will fall, that might only mean one part of the matrix. This planet has so much technology around it that doesn’t usually exist on seed planets.

The original matrix for the Fifth Era of Man was put up by the council who governs the experiments down here. [It is] not the Star Seed Council — we make sure that the other council actually abides by the laws of Source — but the council who actually created the experiment down here (Earth’s Creator Council). They get to decide what matrix gets put up. And the original one was to make sure everyone forgets where he came from, to have everyone look the same, and for abilities to be hampered quite a bit.

They cannot stop the ascension — that is a law of Source; so, there has to be an energy cap. So, if that matrix falls, it will become easier to obtain powers. . . . You’re going to see everybody as they really are. Your best friend may be non-human, and you don’t even know it. . . . DNA from other species happens naturally. Once the veil falls, people are going to see themselves and others for what they really are. But the veil would fall a lot sooner if people learned how to get along with one another and with other species.

(22:00) MERRILY: Thank you for clarifying that, because I thought the Star Seed Council was the one that had put up one of the matrices.

APOLLYMI: They did put up one matrix. The Star Seed Council put up the matrix that dampens people’s energy. The veil is the one that keeps this planet vibrating at a lower frequency, so it suffocates it. Because the more energy you have, the [higher] the frequencies, the more quickly things can evolve.

(29:00) MERRILY: You have said the planet itself is still 3rd density — it’s not 4th — but her consciousness is higher. So, the physics and consciousness of a planet are different, right?

APOLLYMI: Yes. The consciousness of this planet has evolved into 5th dimension; however, this has not changed the actual physics here. For people who ascend, even to 7th tier, they’re still existing in a 3-to-3.5 physical density. If you existed in the 7th tier physically, you would be invisible to everyone else. If you have the ability to see spirits from other dimensions, you’re in the 5th density or higher, but you yourself are still existing in the 3.5 density.

(1:03:00) MERRILY: You mentioned that the purpose of Earth’s seed experiment—and the universe—is for ascension trials.

APOLLYMI: Correct. As you know, in Hanova (pronounced Anuva) nothing changes: we all have set rules there that we have to abide by. So, the seed universes and seed planets are for experimentation of all kinds of things. I’ve seen worse seed planets for certain things like slavery, but this is the worst for [abuse of the seeds]. I have not seen a seed planet so [removed] from its original format for the experiment, ever.

MERRILY: Plus, we’ve had a lot of resets; they’ve had to reset it.

APOLLYMI: Yeah, but every time they reset is a new experiment. For example, the last experiment, the Fourth Era of Man, we had so many different hybrids from everything—you had the Nephilim, you had all sorts of– from the mythological era—the children were so powerful during the strife of war, from the ET conflicts—because we had a lot of warring factions; the Dark Dracos came down here, started a lot of crap—those were all very powerful and they actually had an uprising from the seeds—you guys are seeds—and they were very strong because they were interbreeding. That’s why humans can only breed with humans in this experiment. Yes, some of the genetics from the Fourth Era of Man still exist, and those genetics can breed with quite a few things and get hybrids, really quickly. But the Fifth Era is supposed to be very selective with their breeding. This is also why we don’t communicate with the gods, or the deities, and why all of our powers are stripped, because of what happened last time. There was a huge war of the seeds against the parents the last time.

(1:20:00) MERRILY: Oversoul, higher self, astral body, physical body.

(1:22:00) MERRILY: Who created this Earth ascension game?

APOLLYMI: Ascension has to do with Source. If you were separated from Prime Source, they needed to come up with a protocol that would allow for evolution of consciousness in certain dimensions, to be able to fall and rise. So, the experimentation of each seed planet and each seed universe is up to the creator councils of those experiments; however, the ascension comes from Source itself.

MERRILY: And Yahweh was a member of this creator council, correct?

APOLLYMI: That is correct.

MERRILY: So, he was one of the creator gods for this [experiment], and also was a member of the creator council, correct?

APOLLYMI: Correct.

(1:37:00) MERRILY: In our last last episode, you made it clear that Yahweh died in front of you in this universe, and when this happened, Yeshua did not succeed him. So, how could Yeshua become a creator?

APOLLYMI: Running a kingdom and being a deity in the afterlife — which Yahweh was: he had a soul well, he had the ability to give souls their afterlife, he had the Book of Life, reincarnated them — you don’t inherit that. That is a creator job. And he had two jobs: not only for the souls, but as a creator of this universe. Those are two different contracts that Yahweh had to sign. So, even if Yeshua were crowned king, he would only be crowned king of that [afterlife] kingdom. That doesn’t mean he would get god-powers.

(1:46:00) MERRILY: What’s involved in being the soul of a planet?

APOLLYMI: The planet has to be evaluated and designated a seed planet, because not all planets are seed planets. And that planet might not have a soul. Our planet did not originally have a soul, because it was blown apart and had to be re-created.

MERRILY: This was when the first Earth (Tiamat) blew up.

APOLLYMI: Yeah: that planet had a soul. They ended up placing a consciousness in this planet: I’m not allowed to say her name.

Ascension has to go slowly so that people aren’t overwhelmed by the changes within their own minds.

2:00:00 The reason people were stripped of their powers is because of the revolt — the parents almost lost. From 2016 to 2018 they told me, “You’re not allowed to talk about this.” I don’t care.

* * *

Cosmic Brilliance – https://www.cosmicbrilliance.com/