Thuban, Alpha Draconis (α Dra), is a binary star system located in the constellation Draco. Even though it has the designation Alpha, it is only the eighth brightest star in Draco. It lies at an approximate distance of 303 light years from Earth. From 3942 BCE to 1793 BCE, Thuban was the north pole star, the nearest visible star to the north celestial pole.

Orion is one of the brightest and best known constellations in the night sky. The constellation is also known as the Hunter, as Orion was the name of a hunter in Greek mythology.

The constellation Orion contains two of the ten brightest stars in the sky—Rigel (Beta Orionis) and Betelgeuse (Alpha Orionis)—as well as the notorious M42 cluster. https://www.constellation-guide.com/constellation-list/orion-constellation/

The grey and Draco reptilian ETs working together with the upper levels of different countries’ governments is known by intelligence insiders as MIEC (Military Industrial Extraterrestrial Complex). Another NSA contact, X3, told me that a global Masonic apparatus above the 33rd degree is controlling upper levels of many governments of the world. The 33rd degree is officially the highest Masonic degree, but in reality, there are many degrees above this. This Masonic degree is the first real level of trust, and most Freemasons never get above the lower Blue degrees. You are either born into a certain bloodline, or you do something that sets you apart from Joe Public and are brought into the elite inner circle. On level 33, a Mason often gets access to the highly classified areas of the MIEC. This Masonic degree is known as the first level of illumination. George Bush Sr. is reported to be above the 42nd degree and is deeply entrenched in the MIEC. Insiders also refer to the MIEC as The Octopus.

On April 15th, 1964, two U.S. intelligence personnel met under Project Plato with greys in the New Mexico desert to arrange a meeting on April 25th at Holloman Air Force base in New Mexico [five months after President Kennedy was assassinated]. This meeting was to renew the agreement that had started in 1934, and was a bid to buy time in order to solve the problem of the greys and Draco reptilians. The upper levels of U.S. intelligence now believed the greys and Dracos had this planet time-tabled for invasion and takeover between the years 2000 and 2030. I have come across huge amounts of evidence that many greys and Draco reptilians may have actually been on this planet (installed underground) since at least the time of ancient Babylon. They may have been covertly subverting the human surface population over a long period of time in preparation for the return of the fearsome Draco Prime overlords from Alpha Draconis. (p. 21)

Project Nanmu and Hale Bopp At the time of the 1934 grey and U.S. Government/UNIT agreement in Panama (footnote), UNIT was involved in the secret infiltration of reptilian ETs into the Western U.S. joint underground bases. Many of these bases were hidden underneath Indian reservations, and the primary bases were in Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. From this point on, the reptilian beings came to this planet in force every thirteen years: 1934, 1947, 1960, 1973, 1986, 1999, 2012 (many of my contacts claim this may be the date of the final Draco reptilian invasion, but I cannot be certain about this). (p. 22) In 1986, the white-coloured Draco Prime arrived in our solar system in the Draconian planetoid that we know on Earth as the Hale-Bopp comet [or in a ship following it]. The Draco Prime, travelling from the planet Thuban in the Draconis star system, were checking on how the takeover of Earth, which they call Sol-3, was coming along. Hale-Bopp kept making course alterations because it was under intelligent control, and it was photographed with an object behind it, which was a Draco Prime mother ship. Hale-Bopp incited a great degree of panic in the human population because we are telepathic beings who can sense danger. This was notable in the mass suicide of the followers of the Heavens Gate cult that was reported in the mainstream media: they claimed Hale Bopp was being followed by an alien spacecraft. Many professionals observed and photographed an object 2000 kilometres behind the comet until January 10th. The object, a Draco ship behind the comet, became known as “the Saturn-like object”, or SLO. Many of my peers in global intelligence who know what is going on regarding the ET situation have told me I am being irresponsible by making all of this information public. They claim the public cannot handle the truth. I do not believe this and want to stop treating the public like children. I wish to inform and educate them so they can make informed choices for themselves as the great Earth changes and upheavals are starting to occur. (p. 27) The malevolent Dracos are not pleasant. There may be compassionate beings among them, but there is a large section of them that are thoroughly evil and dangerous. This worrying news is balanced out by the fact that there are also many benevolent ETs from various star systems who are here to help us and have been involved in an ancient war with the Dracos. The Dracos are omnivores and move across planets like locust for the natural resources, including food, which in this case is us. There will be huge supporting evidence in this book showing they are using us for food. Dracos have two hearts, are between 7 to 12 feet tall, and have the strength of 8 to 16 men. They are hard to kill, have psychic and technological skills in battle that are thousands of years ahead of ours, and have no remorse or compassion.

There are different coloured Draco, but the Draco Prime are white in colour and seem to be the royalty or elite of the group. They are seen far less by humans in underground facilities and abductions. The various coloured Draco have wings, while the reptilians lower on the hierarchy, seen more often by humans, do not. The wings are made of long, boney spines or ribs that protrude out of their backs. The ribs are adjoined by flaps of leathery, blackish-brown skin, and the wings are usually in a retracted position. Beings matching the description of the Draco have been seen flying using their wings. This was reported in the multiple sightings of Draco-like creatures in the town of Point Pleasant, on which the film, “The Mothman Prophecies” was based. In several contacts, people have seen reptilian beings wearing capes draped over their shoulders and down their backs. The capes may be a piece of clothing specifically designed for covering the Dracos’ wings, or their retracted, dark leathery flaps might appear to be a fabric-like material going across and down the shoulders and back.

What strikes the eyewitnesses the most about the physical appearance of a Draco being is the horns. The horns are usually short. They are conical in shape and extend four to five inches away from the skull. Some reports describe low bony ridges extending back along their conical-shaped heads. These ridges appear midway between the brow and the top of their heads. They appear to have a much more athletic build than the other reptilian beings. Their upper torsos are extremely lean, and their neck muscles splay out from the base of their jaws to their shoulder blades. If the Dracos are able to fly to using their wings, as some people have reported, the physical demands of flight would result in some muscle groups being more developed than others.

Certain individuals claiming to have had Draco encounters say they have seen ones with white powdery scales approach and give instruction to the winged Dracos, who are a greenish-brown in colour. The white Dracos are the Draco Prime. In every one of these cases, the greenish-brown beings appeared to be highly respectful and submissive to the Draco with white scales. This reaction suggests the Draco hierarchy is a caste system dependent on skin colour and possibly other unknown genetic traits. The greys have also demonstrated similar respect for the Draco Prime in contact reports. (p. 28)

