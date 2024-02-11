Apollymi participated in six interviews with Merrily Milmoe (Cosmic Brilliance https://cosmicbrilliance.com) of which this post covers part 1.

Apollymi is from the first universe, which we call Hanova, but which she pronounces “Anuvah.” She was banished to our universe, which is called NEBADON, after she broke the laws of Hanova. Here in NEBADON she works for the Star-Seed Council, which is from Source. Her mission is to incarnate on worlds that are going through an ascension in order to evaluate the state of the evolution of consciousness, as well as the level of damage to planets.

Part 1

Before coming to our universe, Apollymi lived in the first universe, which people on Earth call Hanova. She was the child of a celestial dragon-elvin mother (“Yeihieljolha”) and a Shakrill (10-to-12-foot-tall black elf), even though these species had never been able to interbreed before.

SHAKRILL Dark elvin species from the First Universe – very tall and powerful “Shakrill are dark-skinned elves and have a dragon form, like my celestial species, though that form is different. “This universe was not kind to them when they got stuck over here through a portal accident. So, they did what they had to do to survive and adapted, unfortunately, with the wrong crowd. In this experimental universe, mostly the [Shakrill] military and nobles got corrupted and ended up working with the Dark Council of Draconians. “The Shakrill king became a member of the High Universal Council a few years ago after the important off-world 2016 TREATY. Their kingdom is slowly turning around from a negative nature to a neutral one. The leaders & military are re-learnng to be kind. Many of their people are just like everyone else when it comes to being treated with respect and kindness.” – Apollymi

(17:00) MERRILY: What was your unique soul mission for coming to Earth?

APOLLYMI: Well, it’s a long story, but basically, I’m here for punishment, and I’m also here for Source. I work for the Star Seed Council—not the ones that everyone knows; this one is actually from Source itself. And we go and make sure that everyone’s abiding by the rules for experimentation. I evaluate the planets’ evolution of consciousness and damage to the planets, and then I report back.

(18:30) MERRILY: I gotta ask you: did you blow up a planet?

APOLLYMI: I did. It was not intentional: I was actually aiming at Mars.

So, what happened was, there was a faction of the dark Dracos: they’re the ones who are basically messing everything up for everybody else. They ended up infiltrating Mars when it was going through its seed-planet phase, which means that everyone had to be assessed. The planet had to be assessed to see if they were going to be a part of the galactic society, where they could come up from the planet and live with everybody else.

And they ruined it for them. There was a huge raid on the planet, and we had to shut the experiment down early, and basically nuke it from orbit to try and annihilate all of these bad people. We tried to get as many good people off as possible who had passed their ascension; I mean, teleporters were going from the pyramids on Mars to Earth, to Venus, some towards Jupiter’s moons—they were trying to get everyone off as fast as possible.

And me being who I am and what my job entails, it was my job to do what we call the wipe, where we cause a huge cataclysm that literally wipes out 90 percent of the life on the planet. And that huge scar on the side is actually from the energy weapon I used. Well, I missed my mark and ended up hitting Maldek instead.

Now mind you: I do jump parallel universes, so, these are the events that had happened in my existence.

So, Maldek got blown up, and I was put on trial for every single death that happened on that planet, which is why I’ve been here for so long.

(21:30) MERRILY: I’m not making light of this, but I understand your position, and I understand how easily you could do that.

APOLLYMI: Well, I was out there alone, completely, or so I thought, but I felt a pushing energy, actually, push my trajectory out. But it was my energy weapon. Whether I had control of the situation or not, every soldier is responsible for his actions and his weapons. And so, when in front of the Star Seed Council—the real one—I got tried for every child, parent, adult of every species, animals, plants. So, I got tried by the true laws of Source. And instead of them destroying me, I got sentenced to here. And I’ve been here for about 34,000 years. (See Chronological History of the Terran Race)

MERRILY: Reincarnating over and over and over again.

APOLLYMI: Yeah. Every single time that I die, I have maybe a year or two, and then I’m back.

MERRILY: Do you have any sense of when that will be over?

APOLLYMI: This time is supposed to be my last round, which is really weird, because it literally makes the mark of the evaluation, and, you know, 1,000 years after that is supposed to be the wipe.

(1:40:00) Apollymi remembers her first matrix suit being put on her at seven or eight years old.

Original post: https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.blog/2023/07/25/merrily-milmoe-apollymi-mandylion-parts-1-2/

ICC: Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate - Earth’s Nazi-dominated MIC in space (See The Souls of Clones, Nazis and Sleeping Beauty at Cheyenne Mountain, 50 Years in Solar Warden)

Matrix suit: Prevents people from seeing Apollymi’s true form but does not prevent them from tripping over her tail

Wipe: See Apollymi: Destroyer of Worlds