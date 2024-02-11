Return to Index
Apollymi participated in six interviews with Merrily Milmoe (Cosmic Brilliance https://cosmicbrilliance.com) of which this post covers part 1.
Apollymi is from the first universe, which we call Hanova, but which she pronounces “Anuvah.” She was banished to our universe, which is called NEBADON, after she broke the laws of Hanova. Here in NEBADON she works for the Star-Seed Council, which is from Source. Her mission is to incarnate on worlds that are going through an ascension in order to evaluate the state of the evolution of consciousness, as well as the level of damage to planets.
Part 1
Before coming to our universe, Apollymi lived in the first universe, which people on Earth call Hanova. She was the child of a celestial dragon-elvin mother (“Yeihieljolha”) and a Shakrill (10-to-12-foot-tall black elf), even though these species had never been able to interbreed before.
SHAKRILL
Dark elvin species from the First Universe – very tall and powerful
“Shakrill are dark-skinned elves and have a dragon form, like my celestial species, though that form is different.
“This universe was not kind to them when they got stuck over here through a portal accident. So, they did what they had to do to survive and adapted, unfortunately, with the wrong crowd. In this experimental universe, mostly the [Shakrill] military and nobles got corrupted and ended up working with the Dark Council of Draconians.
“The Shakrill king became a member of the High Universal Council a few years ago after the important off-world 2016 TREATY. Their kingdom is slowly turning around from a negative nature to a neutral one. The leaders & military are re-learnng to be kind. Many of their people are just like everyone else when it comes to being treated with respect and kindness.” – Apollymi
(17:00) MERRILY: What was your unique soul mission for coming to Earth?
APOLLYMI: Well, it’s a long story, but basically, I’m here for punishment, and I’m also here for Source. I work for the Star Seed Council—not the ones that everyone knows; this one is actually from Source itself. And we go and make sure that everyone’s abiding by the rules for experimentation. I evaluate the planets’ evolution of consciousness and damage to the planets, and then I report back.
(18:30) MERRILY: I gotta ask you: did you blow up a planet?
APOLLYMI: I did. It was not intentional: I was actually aiming at Mars.
So, what happened was, there was a faction of the dark Dracos: they’re the ones who are basically messing everything up for everybody else. They ended up infiltrating Mars when it was going through its seed-planet phase, which means that everyone had to be assessed. The planet had to be assessed to see if they were going to be a part of the galactic society, where they could come up from the planet and live with everybody else.
And they ruined it for them. There was a huge raid on the planet, and we had to shut the experiment down early, and basically nuke it from orbit to try and annihilate all of these bad people. We tried to get as many good people off as possible who had passed their ascension; I mean, teleporters were going from the pyramids on Mars to Earth, to Venus, some towards Jupiter’s moons—they were trying to get everyone off as fast as possible.
And me being who I am and what my job entails, it was my job to do what we call the wipe, where we cause a huge cataclysm that literally wipes out 90 percent of the life on the planet. And that huge scar on the side is actually from the energy weapon I used. Well, I missed my mark and ended up hitting Maldek instead.
Now mind you: I do jump parallel universes, so, these are the events that had happened in my existence.
So, Maldek got blown up, and I was put on trial for every single death that happened on that planet, which is why I’ve been here for so long.
(21:30) MERRILY: I’m not making light of this, but I understand your position, and I understand how easily you could do that.
APOLLYMI: Well, I was out there alone, completely, or so I thought, but I felt a pushing energy, actually, push my trajectory out. But it was my energy weapon. Whether I had control of the situation or not, every soldier is responsible for his actions and his weapons. And so, when in front of the Star Seed Council—the real one—I got tried for every child, parent, adult of every species, animals, plants. So, I got tried by the true laws of Source. And instead of them destroying me, I got sentenced to here. And I’ve been here for about 34,000 years. (See Chronological History of the Terran Race)
MERRILY: Reincarnating over and over and over again.
APOLLYMI: Yeah. Every single time that I die, I have maybe a year or two, and then I’m back.
MERRILY: Do you have any sense of when that will be over?
APOLLYMI: This time is supposed to be my last round, which is really weird, because it literally makes the mark of the evaluation, and, you know, 1,000 years after that is supposed to be the wipe.
(1:40:00) Apollymi remembers her first matrix suit being put on her at seven or eight years old.
Original post: https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.blog/2023/07/25/merrily-milmoe-apollymi-mandylion-parts-1-2/
ICC: Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate - Earth’s Nazi-dominated MIC in space (See The Souls of Clones, Nazis and Sleeping Beauty at Cheyenne Mountain, 50 Years in Solar Warden)
Matrix suit: Prevents people from seeing Apollymi’s true form but does not prevent them from tripping over her tail
Wipe: See Apollymi: Destroyer of Worlds
👀…please put down the hallucinogens
There's plenty of historical evidence for the existence of Dragons... though not for spitting fire =))))
Here's reality surpassing fiction:
What’s your best way to wake-up those who don’t want to open their eyes?
Please share your most effective wake-up strategies.
The more the awakened, the sooner this nightmare will be over!
If the person doesn’t want to discuss injections, then food is a good start:
Why is food poisoning legal?
How Rumsfeld forced the approval of Aspartame.
Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-is-food-poisoning-legal
Then I’d follow with "Are you opened to see if the actual data matches your opinion?"
Then I start showing some of the shortcomings of the Pharma industry:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/system-failure-ai-exposes-zero-government
Then, show that every single person in the planet should be suing Pfizer for deliberately injecting an undisclosed carcinogenic monkey virus (SV40) into the cell nucleus of the clueless biohacked, as officially recognized by Health Canada !!!
If he doesn’t like the topic, I’d show this video (all you need is 10 secs in the middle, who doesn’t have 10 seconds for you):
https://odysee.com/@ImpossiblyWackedOutWorld:f/WTC-7-Free-Falling:8
(caveat about the beginning: pot destroys your brain + “Raises Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke”)
9/11: two "planes", yet the third tower (WTC7) imploded, free falling on its footprint like in a controlled demolition. It was out of reach, and all 7 World Trade Center towers needed to be rebuilt, not the closer towers not belonging to World Trade Center... and the “owner” took an insurance policy for the WTC against terrorism, just months before, when no one was taking them … he didn’t show up for work precisely on 9/11 … just as his 2 grown up siblings (they never skipped work before). The inside information about the FUTURE 9/11 event helped masons make trillions by shorting the stock exchange: the records were deleted by the SEC so they wouldn't be prosecuted !!!
Watch amazing short and more evidence here:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/911-2-planes-3-towers
Please watch all of this! Your life depends on it, because there's a plan to murder 95% of the global population by 2050… written on the masonic Georgia guide-stones: “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 … ”:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination
- J6: The false flag operation of the fake riot was planned, incited and guided by FBI agents, who broke into the Capitol !!! The same mason-plot was copy-pasted to disband the insurrection against the stolen elections in Brazil! All intel agencies (CIA, FBI, NSA) were founded by masons and are run by them for their own nefarious goals.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/j6-what-you-need-to-know
It's such a mason manual that they organized the same J6 play in Brazil when it was proven that the voting machines owned by mason Soros, were rigged:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-2020-american-coup
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/dominion-over-us
- At least since the 90s, vaccines are weaponized to reduce the population, for example:
1. Adding hCG to infertilize women: lab detected in 30 countries
2. Overpassing the FDA 10 ng limit to human DNA “contamination” by 2000%, thus causing neuro-damage (autism, asperger, tics, dyslexia in 29% of kids, etc.) and childhood cancer epidemic (n.b. leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas)
Check soundchoice.org or videos at bottom after this page:
100 wake-up videos:
(don't miss the 1st one, 10 min at 2x, an amazing tool to start a discussion):
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/wake-up-videos
- COVID was designed as a primer for even more lethal COVID haccines:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-real-covid-timeline
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/not-vaccine-not-gene-therapy-just
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/what-do-bioweapons-have-to-do-with
- You’ll go nowhere and you’ll be happy:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/2050-youll-go-nowhere-and-youll-be
- It's genocide for depopulation:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depop-vaccines-no-myth
- Their main source of power apart from sin-empowered demons? NOT a coincidence that the USA left dollar convertibility to gold in 1971, precisely triggering the exponential government deficit coupled with the trade deficit and inflation.
This is the Achilles’ heel of all nations: masonic and satanic secret societies counterfeit paper money and launder trillions with which they buy Banks, seats in the Federal Reserve (the only private run Central Bank in the world), political careers and parties, puppeticians, listed corporations, media, healthcare corporations and organizations, universities, foundations, judges, etc.:
Depopulation or EXTERMINATION? (finest quotes):
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination
Confessions of illuminati, David Rockefeller (finest quotes):
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati
Ex illuminati Ronald Bernard: how the world REALLY works
22 Aug 2017 Original in Dutch with English subs:
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Revelations-by-an-Insider--The-Ronald-Bernard-Interviews--Part-1-5:5
I've got the book he mentions in Dutch (pdf). Looking for translators or someone to volunteer to cut and paste in an automatic translator.
He's right on everything, except joining the Muslims just because he found many Jews within the top. There are many Christened people there as well. Anyone could become corrupted.
The way out of this mess:
1. Create an easy system for real money: private currencies/warrants based on real assets, goods, services, etc. (gold, corn, oil, distance/volume/weight transportation, labor human hour/minute, etc.)
2. Ban legal tender. Let the free markets decide which real-currencies/valuables/warrants they prefer to trade with
3. Ban paper-backed currencies (unlike real-backed ones of point 1.)
4. Enforce a Legal Banking Reserve of 100% of deposits (so banks don't create money based on air) and therefore there's no excuse for a Central Bank, because there would be no risk of bank-runs since all their loans are fully backed with deposits
Anything else you might think of?
Now, are you really ready for this?:
The full PLAN exposed:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
If you are a mason or know a mason, ask him to ask his 33° master to put in writing and sign it, who is "the great architect" and that he is not Lucifer. If he refuses, then he’ll know who he is really serving, Satan: tell him to get out of masonry NOW. Sooner or later he’ll be required to trample on a cross to get to a higher degree.
Confessions of a former mason (Serge Abad-Gallardo):
https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism
Confession of 33rd degree master mason - Masons worship deities/demons
https://rumble.com/v294ksc-words-from-33rd-degree-master-mason-rare-video-masons-worship-all-sorts-of-.html
Masonry's Satanic Connection
https://odysee.com/@HiddenTruths:c/Masonry's-Satanic-Connection:4
Masonry's Satanic Doctrine | From Their Own Books
https://rumble.com/v2wg24a-masonrys-satanic-doctrine-from-their-own-books.html
Do Freemasons Worship Lucifer？ Evidence They Don't Want You To See
https://odysee.com/@John_4-14:a/Do-Freemasons-Worship-Lucifer%EF%BC%9F-Evidence-They-Don't-Want-You-To-See-%EF%BD%9C-Hidden-Agendas---Walter-Veith:0
Satanic Ritual Abuse and Secret Societies [1995] [VHS]
https://odysee.com/@thisworldworks:1/satanic-ritual-abuse-and-secret-societies-1995:3
Satanic Pedophilia Torture and Blood - Dark Satanic Secrets Revealed
https://odysee.com/@Gmail.com:52/822821884_Satanic-Pedophilia-Torture-and-Blood---Dark-Satanic-Secrets-Revealed:4
UNITED NATIONS LUCIFER AND THE LUCIFER TRUST
https://odysee.com/@dynosarus:c/UNITED-NATIONS-LUCIFER-AND-THE-LUCIFER-TRUST:4
Freemasonry: 100% incompatible with Christ
https://rumble.com/vs9mxb-heres-why-christianity-is-totally-incapatable-with-freemasonry.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nljuLLGpi3s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qL5BC-Xc50s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddWB4rcChhk
or rumble:
https://rumble.com/vf9zeh-freemasons-exposed.html
Obama pushing Freemasonry:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn4RpgfPFn0