Cheryl Beck at 12; Cheryl today

Northwest Liberty News, Montana (2021) - Cheryl Beck joins me to discuss her horrific tale of satanic ritualistic abuse and how she was able to break free from the grip of the unimaginable evil that controlled her life.

JAMES WHITE: What exactly is Satanic ritualistic abuse?

5:00 CHERYL: SRA occurs in the bloodline families. People now know that there are 13 bloodline families that rule the world. They’re the ones behind the scenes pulling the strings of the puppets that we are seeing in the public that push the agenda for the New World Order.

I was born into it in 1961. My father was also ritually abused, of course—it’s multigenerational. The Luciferian families had perfected ritualistic torture to split the mind and create alter-identities or personalities. It used to be called multiple personality disorder, now called dissociative identity disorder, or DID.

And therefore, he was programmed from his birth; I was programmed from my birth. And my step-grandfather was OSS/CIA: he was bloodline. But he was the one that had my father also sign us up for MK ULTRA, which comes later on when I’m four.

At the age of two for me was when they began having their Satanic rituals, and through torture creating the first little alter-personality. And from that personality, then they create more.

The first alter they create is a doll-alter, where, especially with little girls, they give you a baby doll and they create that alter named after your favorite baby doll. And mine was Thumbelina. And having eyes, you can’t see; having ears, you can’t hear; having a mouth, you can’t speak. In other words, during the rituals, you’re going to behave as a doll and not remember anything. You’re just an inanimate object for the adults to—

1960s era Thumbelina doll

JAMES WHITE: When you say they’re bloodline families, where does that bloodline begin?

CHERYL: It started in the Garden of Eden, according to them. I’m going to give you their belief. They believe that Cain was the offspring of Satan and Eve, and that Abel was the offspring of Adam and Eve—the twin boys.

They believe that the temptation in the Garden was not biting an apple, but that the people that wrote the Bible in later years—the King James Version—made it more palatable to say Eve ate the apple, rather than to say she had a sexual union with a serpent in the Garden, creating Cain, who would then be half-Lucifer, half-human.

The creation of the reptilian-human ruling class in Sumer was a fairly recent event—perhaps 5,000 B.C.—and the first human, Adam, was created from the E-N-L genetic line in 368,000 B.C.

And then Abel was an Adamite, descended from Adam. Cain killed Abel, and you put those two words together and it’s cain-abel—cannibal. Yeah, so it’s a cannibalistic system, where they’re trying to be as gods and create their own bloodline. And so, the bloodline is that they are Caananites, that they’re half-serpent and half-human. (See When Reptiles Eat Humans It Isn’t Cannibalism)

So, they have their own race, and then the Adamites are God’s race, and they’re in constant conflict. And their whole goal is to cannibalize off the Adamites and get their power and enslave us so they can prove themselves to be better than God and His creation. That’s where it goes back to.

10:00 We’re sheeple and cattle to them; we’re expendable. We’re only good for being enslaved to their system. And they want to get rid of a lot of us; they just want the cream of the crop as far as who they want to have enslaved working for them.

JAMES WHITE: And they have their people in all positions of power, and they’ve got their people in all places. Can you substantiate that claim?

CHERYL BECK: Yes. Most of the people in power; let’s just take Bill Gates. His father was a eugenecist, just like Bill Gates is. He’s a bloodline family member, so he was programmed from birth, and he serves the powers-that-be that are the unseen hand behind him. He graduated high school; he doesn’t have a college degree of any kind. I have heard that what he did with Microsoft, that information was stolen from somebody else. But his great wealth is because he’s a great puppet, and if he managed to deviate from their plan, he would be taken out.

JAMES WHITE: The more people wake up, and the more people have these meetings like you went to last night and that are happening across the country—where people are talking to each other, they’re waking up, they’re realizing that there has been a big fraud and a scam perpetrated upon us by a small group of elite—that takes their power away, does it not? Isn’t that the thing that they’re most afraid of, Cheryl, is that we’re all going realize that we’re being conned by these Luciferian usurpers?

CHERYL: Yeah, they do not want us to wake up. They’ve invaded every aspect of society with their puppets. The real controllers are not known to the public: they’re always unseen, the ones that pull the strings, and they have their figureheads.

But to wake up and realize that things like the IRS is illegal, that we work 9:00-to-5:00 and are enslaved in the system, we’re not allowed our human rights, and we’re seeing this on a big scale right now with the current psyop [corona virus = Crown venom—the word, virus, originally meant venom].

The education system’s corrupt; the government’s corrupt; everything’s corrupted—which is their goal. It’s a global plan over centuries to destroy God’s creation and the way He wanted people to be able to think freely, and enslave the masses to work toward’s their agenda of controlling the earth.