The Nazi-ET “space exploration” agency called NASA reported on November 25 that it had accidentally discovered an enormous underground base in Greenland in April.

Despite giving NASA trillions over the years, we don’t get photographs of the inside of this long-abandoned base. But we do get lies:

A NASA scientist uncovered a Cold War military base under ice in Greenland this April, as reported by NASA’s Earth Observatory on Monday [Nov. 25, 2024]. Several months ago, scientist Chad Greene was flying aboard a Gulfstream III with engineers in an effort to monitor a radar instrument on the Greenland Ice Sheet. Flying over northern Greenland, Greene was able to photograph the ice sheet from the aircraft window. This image led to the discovery of something buried under ice. NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) cryospheric scientist Alex Gardner reported, “We were looking for the bed of the ice and out pops Camp Century. We didn’t know what it was at first.” - Jerusalem Post

The Camp Century military base in Greenland.

The major lies are 1) that NASA didn’t know there was an underground base in Greenland; 2) that the base was abandoned; and 3) that the government doesn’t have the technology to know what’s beneath the ground.

To get an idea of the technologies NASA has had for decades, read Radu Cinamar’s Transylvanian Sunrise (Sky Books, 2003). The U.S. military (controlled at the time by the Luciferians) informed a Romanian intelligence service called Department Zero about a complex hidden inside of a mountain in the Bucegi range. The Freemasons pressured Department Zero (they had just invaded Afghanistan) to allow the U.S. military to enter the complex alongside them. In return the U.S. provided a boring machine, space-age cars in which to travel through the various tunnels, and high-tech labs to study what was found inside.

On a joint Romanian-U.S. expedition through a tunnel from the Bucegi complex to Egypt, the U.S. provided a computer expert. His computer projected a 3D hologram, which he manipulated to perform operations on the machine. When the team had reached a hidden chamber beneath the Giza Plateau in Egypt, the computer expert computer located a different tunnel (which the U.S. already knew about), which reptilians had excavated from the Great Pyramid in an unsuccessful attempt to reach the chamber the team was in. (Radu Cinamar: Mystery of Egypt: The First Tunnel, 2007)

Fortunately, we don’t have to depend on lying Nazis for information about the Greenland base—the name of which is Ragnarok—since we have Jessie Czebotar, who spent time on the base during her childhood training in the Luciferian Brotherhood.

So, let’s look at some of those military bases, the main three bases. You have the Carderock Division of the Naval Surface Warfare Center that's in Maryland. That's where they do a lot of the different water training. All of these have an element of water training, different scenarios that they'll put the children through. You have the Palisades, California, base and the Pacific island military bases that are on the west coast. And then you have the bases that they call Ragnarok. The northern bases for that are out of Alaska, the Aleutian islands [Eareckson Air Station], and you have the Greenland base, and then you have the South Pole base. Those three together are considered Ragnarok.

The following is an interview with Jessie on Aquarius Rising Africa from April 5, 2023. It’s about training children in water environments.

LIVE with JESSIE CZEBOTAR: Deep dive into The 4 Main Military bases (1-Water - PART 1)

4:21 So, the base that I want to start with— We talked last week about how there are four main bases; but it's not limited to that: there are more that they use. These were primarily the four that I experienced, and we talked last week about how they begin to do the training through the different projects like Looking Glass, the Star Wars programs, and then the Voice of God project.

5:00 So, each of these bases specializes in different aspects of the projects that they're doing, but it also connects with the secret cities that they oversee and govern. And these these cities go way back. The one that we're gonna talk about today is directly connected with Chicago. Or, I'll say many all of them have a direct connection to Chicago, but we'll talk about the water base.

Morne, I don't know if you got a chance to look up any pictures of that indoor ocean, but I believe there are three bases that have indoor oceans. And these are massive bodies of water. For example, they do training exercises for submarines in there.

6:00 CHANTELLE: Are there natural bodies or are they man-made?

JESSIE: I believe they're natural, because I believe that it is connected to the natural, because you have the sea life that is also in conjunction with these oceans doesn't produce the same effect that you would get, for example, when animals are in captivity so I think that they— and as you can see, there's a massive bridge there.

7:00 But that was one of the areas where I was, and for part of your training they— you know, the first part when you get introduced to that water world is, they're gonna start to connect you, or see where you're at with your tones, as we had talked about. They want to see your soul tones; they want to see what you resonate with. So, part of that is, they're going to start to introduce these sea creatures whose voices resonate at those tones. So, you have creatures — particularly the whales — because their voice tones are at those first octaves.

You also have massive waterfalls. So, they may take you to some of the underground waterfalls. But they're gonna get you used to feeling, sensing that first tone vibration, and this comes before they let you know that giants are real. So, the whales are first.

CHANTELLE: How do you get there?

JESSIE: For me, the beginning training was that they would take us to one of the local schools where there was a pool, and we had to learn to pass through the spiritual gate, through water. So, they take you through a series of different surfaces, where you're learning to use the spiritual gates. The most common surfaces are things like mirrors. So, that goes with the carousel training with the mirrors. They will often take you to amusement parks, to mirror houses to get you used to walking through those mirrors.

It could also be through mansions. For example, some of the elite, many of the parties that we went to that were elites, and a lot of these individuals have turned their homes into tourist spots. So, you'll see a lot of commonalities in the homes, but you'll notice that they always have three mirrors in every room. And some of the older mansions have pipe organs; built-in pipe organs were to help get the different octaves as they were doing seances or rituals or magic to go into other dimensions.

10:00 So, mirrors are one type of surface you can use. Water’s another one that you're trained to access.

10:16 So, with the mirrors, that one's going to be connected to the story of Alice in Wonderland. They connect each of these to different classics of literature in your training, so that if a child tries to tell people what's happening to him, there are aspects to it that are so similar to those stories that people will say, “Oh, it's just his imagination; he’s really not experiencing these things.” So, everything's always linked to that classic literature.

11:00 So, with the water bases, you're going to be connected to different aspects. You've got the surface-level connections, which means that's where you're first going to meet some of the sea creatures; you're going to be in the water with them.

I just remember there were two massive whales with the first connection. They were killer whales and they would do all sorts of scenarios, like crisis scenarios. And at first, the whales would be portrayed as good beings that help protect, help save. Interestingly enough, all creatures sense things. So, when disaster was coming, for example, underground earthquakes — and again, they're manufacturing these things — those whales would would give warning signs. So, you learn to understand how those animals are communicating the warning. You're learning to work with them. But then there's the twist, where they put you in situations where those whales are basically going mad and they're in the attack mode. And so, it creates that fear as a child that these creatures, you really can't trust.

13:00 Everything has a good and a bad side to it, so if somebody's not in compliance, there are horrific things that you can see happen. So, that then is the source of some of the nightmares that people will have about these bases. Here's where you start to get into the weather witchery as you learn—

So, let me go back to the surface. As you further in your training, they— So, you witness this horrific thing, and then you learn you’ve got to go deeper. And you're like, “Oh, heck, no.” Like, “I don't want to go deeper.” I mean, you just watched this horrific scene with these whales that you can't trust, and now you learn that it's beyond the surface, that you gotta learn the deeper aspects.

14:00 So, that's when they take you to Atlantis or Yolantia, which are two of the underground cities. Yolantia also is another name for Atlantis. As with everything, you have mirrored cities, so the names can be interchangeable. At the same time you learn through rote memory what they commonly use. They do it that way so that if anybody breaks out, there's a lot of confusion; like, if you're trying to locate something, you can’t. They don't want you to be able to find it on your own.

15:00 So, the hard part is, everything into these cities — every entrance, every exit — there are always multiple [ones]. As a child, you'll always be taken there different ways. So, it could be through a spiritual gate, the next time it could be through a submarine, the next time it could be through the air — they're going to drop you down in there. So, they'll do it by different routes. So at first you're thinking you're in lots of different places, but they're just trying to create that confusion.

As they're doing the training — unless you're chosen specifically to be stationed there, and that then becomes your specialty training — that's when they're going to reveal more and more to you about those places, and you'll learn that there's multiple ways to get in and get out. So, Atlantis is the underground city with that.

16:00 Now with that you have a whole world under there. You've got people that that live there. Some of the things that they're going to do is, again, you're learning different forms of of transportation.

Some of the stuff that I remember is that every child, you go through a couple of drownings in your life. They teach you to breathe underwater. I did not like that, because you have to really slow down your breathing. And you have to take very long, extended breaths, and you have to keep it very slow. For me, I wasn't created that way, so it would automatically cause me to panic every time I had to get air slowly. So, that was not my best environment. Usually they did not make me go the long way, which was swimming through water to get there.

17:00 With that you're also doing different elevation changes. You know, on the surface there's a different amount of pressure on your body versus if you're deeper, so you have to learn to navigate the different pressure levels within the water. And that's different from pressure changes that necessarily happen on land.

18:00 As you go higher into the mountains, there's a similarity there, because here both environments are low-oxygen. Your body has to learn to receive the pressure differently, and it affects your ears. Personally, I had a lot of ear issues as a kid because my eustachian tubes are so tiny it would cause my eardrums to have a lot of issues. I'd get a lot of fluid built up behind my ears; I'd get a lot of ear infections.

So, those are some of the things that they take you through as you go through that training.

CHANTELLE: What is the water base called?

JESSIE: I’m not gonna say the name of the base right now. People can look up pictures of the Navy’s indoor oceans, and that gives you some ideas of— There are several that you can see there. It's going to be connected with California. The big one that I was at was in Maryland (Carderock). So, yeah, that'll make a lot of sense to some people when they see that those bases also are going to be connected to tunnels and to Nazi bunkers that are in those areas. So, you had a lot of the Nazis there.

20:00 So as you're doing that, their goal is to figure out at which base you should do the majority of your training. It all plays in to those four elements that we talked about, which were water, fire, earth and air. So, they're trying to figure out where in the spectrum for rituals, for the different circle groups, they're going to put you. Where do you fit on their chart? It's all testing your spiritual gifts, your spiritual resonance, your spiritual intake, output, and how that affects your physical body

21:00 With the water bases, I wanted to go through the memories of that, because I think this is really going to help a lot of people, as they're like, “Oh, my gosh, maybe that's why I have all these dreams about these whales or other things talking to me.” And when I say talking, it's not necessarily a verbal talking: it's the whale songs. But you learn to hear that language and to be able to interpret it, just like English.

22:00 So, you also have other creatures, like the sharks. They have massive shark tanks — those sharks are genetically modified in horrific ways — a couple different shark tanks. The one in the base that I mentioned in [Maryland] there, from what I remember, you've got the big ocean area, but then it as it goes farther underground, you start to get more of the tunnels, the cave look, and there are areas in there where they have obstacle courses. You've got the big ocean, where they're going to do their bigger exercises, and then you get into the smaller areas, where you're tested in really horrific ways with that obstacle course.

23:00 I just remember the the rock walls around it. You've got several different pool areas where the sharks can be. There's a bridge that goes across; in the 1980s it was a wood bridge. And I don't know the type of material that it was — it was like a type of metal, but there were a lot of metal fibers that interconnected and twisted, so it still had that look or that effect of a rope bridge, but it was a metallic material. And they went to that because there was conductivity, and it added more challenges to the obstacle course.

24:06 So, in some ways it was a benefit. If you were able to manipulate energy, you could use that when certain attacks came your way. But if you weren't good at energy, and you weren't good at movement, you've then got an electrified bridge, and you're going to feel the pack of the punch the moment you touch it.

25:00 So, the things that they do are partially for your benefit if you learn how to use it, but it also is a type of torture, because if you touch that bridge and it's electrified, and you aren't skilled at that yet, you're going to be smacked straight into that water. And then now you're fighting off these creatures.

So, with that you're not only going to get sharks: there are deeper sea creatures that are along the lines of the leviathans. So, you'll get the sea dragons; you'll get the hordes of little fish — I don't even know what those things are called [piranhas].

26:00 So, with these obstacle courses, the goal is again to teach you different forms of defense magic as well as offensive magic. You're learning to manipulate energy, and that it operates differently in different environments, and you have to pull differently, you have to give out differently depending on the environments that you're in. The water, you can't just send energy, like, through a fireball in the water, so you have to [adapt] to whatever your environment is. You have to learn to work with the elements that are in that environment. So, at the water bases you're going to get more of your base alchemy training and understanding the different elements.

27:00 And from my experience, that base is the first base that they have you go through. For us, when it started, the first few times, we would be removed from our classroom. We literally would walk out of the school’s doors on the side, and we would get into a van, and we would be driven to the connecting place where the spiritual gate was. The first few times, they use a pool.

28:00 As I mentioned earlier, that pool has the high diving board. So, they would take us up on that and they'd just drop you in the water. And the next thing you know, you are under this mass amount of water, and you're just trying to find the surface. And as you come up, you come up in this underground cemented pool area that— it doesn't look like a pool. I mean, it looks more like you're underground in a warehouse-type building. But as you surface, you see this cement area that you can get up on, and then you realize, you're like, “Where in the world am I?”

And usually they've got people up there who are going to— The first few times, they're going to be helping you up; they're going to be watching to make sure that you surface. And then when you go to leave, it's kind of the same process, only when when they drop you through those portals— Like, the first time they dropped me, I flipped onto my back, and so I landed on that diving board on my back and it knocked the air out of my lungs. So, you get all these experiences with fear, and you have to learn how to land. You have to learn to navigate that stuff, even if you don't know where they're sending you.

At first you have no control over what they're doing. They're trying to teach you, but in that training, they don't sit there and go through a book and say, “Okay, when you go up there, if you jump down, jump with your feet straight, and here's how you land, and you're gonna end up in this place, and you don't need to be afraid.” No, no: they don't give you any instructions like that. It's totally “learn through observation.” For everybody out there who has been through this training, I just got to applaud us, because how many times were we dropped? And you just— you're like, “What the heck!”

And it's scary, because when you get your breath knocked out or you get an injury, guess what? Now the witchy healer's going to come, and they're going to help you through it. And you're like, “No, no, no! I don't want the witchy healer!” And I'm just like, “I don't want them!”

31:00 CHANTELLE: One of the viewers is talking about drown-proofing, so would that also be in line with the drown-proofing?

JESSIE: Drown-proofing is when they want you to learn how to—

CHANTELLE: Not drown.

JESSIE: Right. Yeah, and I mean it's it's nasty, the stuff that they do. I mean, my first time was actually with one of my family members. And literally, he took me out in the row boat in in our lake, and I thought we were just going for a nice boat ride. Next thing I know, he's standing up in the boat, picks me up, chucks me over, and as he chucks me over, he says, “Swim or die,” and he starts rowing back. And that was how I learned how to swim: there wasn't an option. I wasn't prepared; I had no training in it. He simply chucked me in that water and said, “Swim or die,” and he rowed back, and I had to swim back to shore. So, they do some of those same things, and it's always with that same concept. Like, the training that you go through, it's like you're someplace, and all of a sudden the floor drops out and you find yourself through this portal, and you're falling. You have to learn quick how to navigate that situation. You don't even know where you're going to land. You don't even know what's going to be there. God forbid you end up landing in the water with these sea creatures.

And so, that's the first level. Like, they let you experience it from that first physical aspect. And as you get better at navigating that physical aspect, then the spiritual complications begin, where next thing you're in the bathtub and you've got this creature that— it is a spiritual being coming up through your drain or just through the water, and you're like, “No, I did not just see something in this bath water.” And then you're like, “Oh, no, I saw something in the bath water,” and you're getting out, and you're like, “Okay, I don't want to take a bath now.”

34:00 So, they cause a lot of fear. Many times that's with sound, too, because you're learning both your physical and your spiritual senses. So, for me, with the water training there was a lot of sudden, abrupt, very loud sounds, and sometimes it would be rushing water. You'd be in the water, and all of a sudden there would be this flood coming through, this mass amount of water, and you just have to get higher and higher and higher. And the water doesn't stop, so you're thinking, “Okay, there's a roof on this building: how high is this water going to go, and how do I get out?” You realize that if you go up, which is the direction the water is rising, you're going to run out of oxygen, because there's no exit there, and that by the time that water gets up to the top, it's too [far] for you to hold your breath or anything.

So you have to learn to navigate all that. And then as you get more and more skilled, you learn to operate the gates, the spiritual gates and the portals. You learn that that's your way in, your way out, which is what they want you to do. They want you to know where those spiritual gates are and to be able to access those whenever you need them. Also, the first few times, you learn to call on the sea creatures to help you with your exits.

CHANTELLE: What do the sea creatures do to the kids in training when they are aggravated?

38:00 JESSIE: As I said, they create scenarios. One of the things that I noticed was that there would be these really high-pitch vibrations before the whales would start to stir and get agitated, so I think that they were using pitch and tones, sound, to cause that switch in the whales. The scenarios I saw were end-times ones, where I just remember on the bridge, they would have cars; there would be people in that. Next thing, the bridge is collapsing and you've got the whales attacking people in cars as they [fell] in. Some of those were kids that were in training that would be included in that; some were people that I didn't know. And you'd have people in the water that you're trying to rescue, but at the same time, you can't rescue everybody. The way that they make the scenario, you get people ending up all over. The whales will sometimes drag people, so it makes it difficult to know exactly what's going to happen, but that was the particular scenario that I went through.

CHANTELLE: Do they use dolphins?

JESSIE: Yes; I don't like the dolphins, either. With dolphins there's a lot more abuse. The best way to put it is, dolphins can get very frisky. So, sometimes they would attach things to those sea creatures. So, during certain water rituals, you've got people who are basically having sex with dolphins or being molested by dolphins. They use them with children as well.

41:00 When we talk about Leviathan being the demon in charge of the water element, how does he appear — dragons, snakes, mermaids? I mean, we hear these fairy tales about mermaids and how lovely they are.

JESSIE: They use the real demonic names in those stories, so as you begin to learn how the water world works, you are introduced to the princes of the water world, Leviathan being the main principality there. I've always experienced him in one form, which was as kind of a massive Leviathan water dragon. They take you through a special ritual when you first meet with him, and that usually happens up in the caverns, the ice caverns that are up in Antarctica.

And when I say up in Antarctica, it's because there are two bases that are classified as “Antarctica.” So, up there is the Greenland one. But, up in the ice caverns is where you're first going to be introduced to him, and that is a face-to-face encounter. So, for me that was the first dragon encounter that I had. And you don't know what's going to happen in there; it's pretty scary. And all of it is about control and about making contracts.

Then, you've got the secondary ones, which to me, like all the other princes of the water, looked like demonic spirits. So, I saw them more in dark, shadowy forms, but they're big. So, in the System they'll call them titans, or legends, or ancient ones.

You had others, Poseidon, Triton — all those guys. And then you’ve got the female ones, which I'd put in the class of sirens. I was usually not one to connect with the females. And when I say female, I don’t mean that the spirits are actually female: you just have some that manifest as that. I wasn't one who usually connected with that, because I just saw them as viciously evil, and I’m like, “Nope: not gonna do that.” Too much Ashteroth cores to connect with anything that registered as a female in the spirit world. I’m like, “Nope; just give me the big guys.”

CHANTELLE: What about the training of military men?

47:00 What I witnessed was that I went through the different upgrades — for example, you start off at the one, and then they upgrade you to the next. So, the next upgrade is Neverland for water training. And at that base, it's off the Pacific Ocean, so you get more of the island training. You get introduced to mermaids and other things like that. So with that, the training is different, and you're going to have the different levels, where you have to pass certain challenges before you are introduced to the next level.

48:00 But they don’t necessarily put children through all of the challenges. For example, if they want you to have that water training, you're just going to find yourself in those situations. So, I think that the biggest difference is that if you start out later in life, it's almost like you have to seek it, you have to pass it, and the more you pass, the more that’s going to be revealed to you.

CHANTELLE: Who are these people commanding these bases? Are they well known to us?

49:00 JESSIE: Yeah, U.S. generals, for the U.S military.

CHANTELLE: The [children] who resonate with the water, what do they actually do there?

JESSIE: I mean, you've got to think witchcraft. Okay, so their goal is not to have you go there and have a good time; it's not a vacation. The System's job is to train you in different forms of defense and offense magic, and that's to protect the System. And as we have with these underground cities, these underground worlds that are connected to ours, there are alliances; there are treaties; there are wars. So, they want to have the top magic people understand how to operate in these environments. So, the whole goal is to teach you the different forms of magic. Why? So that if they want to declare war, or if you have others declaring war, they've got people who can fight and protect.

So, it's all about providing protection for the System. You know, you can't trust demonic spirits: they're going to attack; that's what they do. So, the best thing they can do is make alliances with as many as they can make alliances with. And those spirits choose humans that they want to work with. So, they're looking for those kids that can host, channel, connect with those spirits as much as possible so that they can make those alliances with them.

CHANTELLE: Who lives in Atlantis?

52:00 JESSIE: You get a lot of different people. I think it's been generational. I think some of those individuals are people that originally left there, and those would be classified as Atlanteans: they've been born and bred there.

Behind each of these bases, you have breeder programs, according to the genetic manipulations that they want to create. So, a whole other aspect to that part of the military is that you've got the one side that is focused on defense, which I feel fell under the Department of Defense and Michael Aquino, and you have the other side that fell in the intelligence community, which was John Brennan. And from what I saw with that, always the focus on what manipulations can they make for those programs, those experiments that are going to give them an advantage.

So, [John] Brennan was behind creating a lot of those things, trying to create the perfect super soldier, while Aquino was focused on “How do we use these super soldiers? Let's put them into real-time situations. Let's see what they do.” So, you had both working hand-in-hand together.

Behind that, you had [Michael] Karkoc, who was teaching them how to do those types of things. I don't know who all his partners were. I was aware of more than one Nazi who was involved in these training those in our U.S military who were running those programs.

54:00 But, yeah, they're they're focused on how can they use. So, I think that's where we start to have the different survivors who are experiencing different things, where when they ask, “Who's in Atlantis,” well, you've got those that you're told are Atlanteans. Their skin is different, because, again, you’ve got the oxygen, the pressure change is different. But when they're down there the the entire time, those people are used to that low-oxygen, high-pressure environment. We're not, because we're born and bred on the surface.

So, you get different changes like that; you get more of the darker eyes, where you don't get a lot of the colors in the [irises], because there isn’t the same consistency of light down there and the refraction of light is different. So, you get some of those generational traits — kind of like the kids born in the tunnels, where you've got the black eyes and the thinner skin. But with the water, it's different. In the tunnels you get the thinner skin, because the pressure's different; when they're under the water, the skin gets thick and leathery for those individuals.

Some of them will have fish traits; I think those have been part of the genetic modification through those breeding programs there. You've got the big spirits down there that basically rule as the gods down there, and it's like a whole world.

CHANTELLE: The Atlanteans, what is their intention?

JESSIE: Well, at the core, they all come from the land of UR, which was the Chaldeans, which evolved into Babylon. At the core, they worship Leviathan and the princes of the water. And I would say they're not as blood-lusty, but they still require sacrifices. So, you still have all of the Canaanite practices taking place there that God called on Abraham to come out of.

1:00:00 It's an ongoing cycle. They have to be specialists at breeding, procuring those things, so that they then have [victims] to sacrifice. So, they're going to be sacrificing to these demonic spirits. But they are also going to be caring for the water. Their job for the water worlds is to ensure that things with the water are good. They're going to be invested in the purity of the water, and seeing what they have to keep that water pure.