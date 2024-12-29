Radu Cinamar is the pen name of a civilian employee of Romania’s Department Zero. He was hired by the late General Obadea—who was succeeded by Cezar Brad—to document for the world the secrets that the department was discovering hidden beneath Romania’s mountains. The leadership of Department Zero felt it was important for humanity’s spiritual evolution to know the truth about our origins, which has been kept from us by World Freemasonry.

Diagram of Projection Hall in the Bucegi Mountains in Romania

Radu Cinamar:

But the real surprise was the element that made the research team give the name, “Projection Room,” to that huge mountain cavern. I saw a line of huge T-shaped tables made of stone. None of these tables was shorter than two meters high. When I passed by a table, a holographic projection, presenting aspects from a certain scientific domain, was activated on its surface. The three-dimensional colored images were pefect and very big, almost 2 1/2 meters high. I went to a table that had some three-legged steps brought by the base teams, and I climbed a couple of steps until my body was above the table. It was almost 5 meters long and 1 1/2 meters wide. Apparently, its domain was biology, as images of plants and animals scrolled in front of my eyes, some of them totally unknown to me. I touched one of the squares, and the hologram began presenting the anatomical structure of the human body. I soon realized it was my body. Although I was not moving, I saw the holographic images of certain areas of my body, rotating continuously and presented from different angles. If I moved my finger inside the square, the image would read the inside of my body, thus projecting my internal organs according to my finger’s position on the square. Moving my finger in a certain way magnified the examined area. I zoomed in to extremely tiny dimensions, passing over individual cells, their nucleus and reaching the molecular area. Amazed, I touched other squares. Each time I touched one, the square lit in orange and signs of the unknown writing appeared inside of it. Fascinated, I went over several squares, watching the incredible projections of life on other celestial bodies. I noticd that if I simultneously touched the surfaces of two squares, the holographic image would render a very complex scientific analysis, presenting the DNA molecules of those beings and the possible compatibilities between them. The images were accompanied by sideways vertical lines of that strange writing, which were probably observations, comments or indications regarding the analysis made. These were dynamic and presented in a series as the phases of genetically combining the two life forms. In the end, the most probable [hybrid] form appeared. “You can spend years here without getting bored!” I exclaimed. “I almost cannot believe they reached such an advanced technological level. Who were they?” When Cezar answered, he was very serious. “As strange as it might seem, we have no clue. It is as if they wanted to leave us this invaluable treasure but did not want us to know who they were. The only thing we know that they were very tall. We cannot otherwise explain the gigantic dimensions of some of the objects in here. You can be proud, though, that you are the first to investigate the biology table for the last fifty thousand years.” (pp. 235-239)

(p. 240) I continued my rapid investigations over each table. There were projections from physics, cosmology, astronomy, architecture, technology, religion, and a domain representing the characteristics of several races of intelligent beings that did not look entirely human. The information was so vast that many groups of researchers needed several years to study it continuously without fear of finishing it. Everything seemed to be a great library of the universe, brilliantly synthesized by an enigmatic civilization that was extremely advanced technically and spiritually.

I then went towards the center of the room where a 2.5-meter platform stood. There were five steps to ease the access to its surface. The whole building was made of the same material that could be found in the big gallery. I climbed up the stars together with Cezar and we reached a device that looked like a shielded circular cabin made of a transparent material. It was 3.5 meters high and 1.5 meters wide. Actually, it was half of a cylinder with several complicated installations inside. A platform extended from its wall a third of the way up from the base and some metal wires with sensors on the ends were placed higher.

“We have come to the conclusion that this represents a mental emission installation,” said Cezar, “a possible thought amplifier or true ‘mind machine.’ It is clearly built according to the dimensions of its builders The metal sensors you see higher up would fit perfectly on the head of a man 3.5 meters tall (11 feet, 6 inches) sitting on the platform. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to understand how it works.” (p. 241)

We got off the platform and continued on. About 15 meters away on the same central line, I saw a control panel. It was not very big, but was one meter square and was supported by a pedestal coming out of the floor. I couldn’t see what was on top as it was pretty high. Like all the other objects in the hall, it was slightly higher than my head.

Using another three-legged stairway, I went up a couple of steps. I was amazed by the the way things had been put together. It was very complicated, giving the impression of a projection network of computer plates. What we call buttons were represented by geometric symbols of different colors, mostly triangles, squares and spirals.

Two vertical slots were situated in the middle of the panel. Coming out of the slots were two 20-cm. metallic levers. They were both in the down position at the base of the slots, and it was clear that they could be moved up and down.

What really caught my eye was a big square on the right side of the panel towards the bottom corner. A red ‘button’ represented by a circle and much bigger than the other buttons, was in the middle. With a diameter of about 10 cm, the so-called button was surrounded by a series of complicated signs that seemed to be part of the same unknown writing. It was the only area on the panel that contained the writing.

Cezar, who was watching me from below, asked me to avoid touching anything on the panel, especially the red button; but he did suggest that I pass the palm of my hand over the square containing the circle. I did this, and a huge holographic image appeared. It was about two meters away from the panel and represented Earth viewed from an altitude of about 25 kilometers. I recognized the curve of the Carpathian mountains, and was surprised to see huge quantities of water flowing towards plains and fields until, eventually, the ground became clear. Then, the projection of the silver square with the big red button on it overlapped the holographic image. The button blinked alternatively while the signals on the side changed fast with varying colors. I saw how big streames of water, like great rivers, appeared from everywhere inside of what is now Romania, a large part of Hungary and Ukraine, flowing towards the mountains and the Transylvania Plateau.

Physical map of Romania

(p. 243) The image then zoomed in and I saw how, in a brief period of time, the whole of Romania became practically a new sea from which you could only see some mountain tops or small elevations as islands.

In that moment, the projection of the red-button square settled on the image of the hologram without blinking. Then the image of the two central slots with levers appeared on the left, the levers moving down slowly.

I was simultaneously watching how waters started to recede from the territory. Strangely, they went south towards one point only, which I located somewhere in the Retezat Mountains, probably in the Godeanu Mountains area. All of the water drained into the ground there, and Romania’s territory looked dry again with the geological formations we know today. Still, in the curving area of the Carpathians and at a certain distance from them towards the east, in the territory known today as Vrancea, I noticed a dark area of about thirty kilometers but could not understand what it represented. In addition, the Danube Delta no longer existed, and instead of the Black Sea, a huge plateau spread towards the Middle East.

Political map of Romanika

In that moment, the holographic image disappeared as suddenly as it appeared. Astonished, I looked at Cezar.

“They even left us an instruction booklet, didn’t they? he said laughing. “The procedure is similar for all the other buttons and commands on the board, but I particularly wanted you to see what could happen when the red button was touched. Apparently, however, there is a security system. The research team has identified a series of three complicated steps that need to be completed on the control panel so that the pressing of the red button produces the flood you briefly watched. The way they teach us is very practical, easy and intuitive. We suspect these devices maintain, in a way that is totally unknown to us so far, the essential energetic balance of the tectonic area of Romania. You have just seen the disaster that can happen if this equilibrium is affected.”

[Editor’s note: My opinion of the purpose of this control panel is different than the one expressed by Cezar Brad. Flooding an area is one way that Earth’s Creator Council carried out periodic “wipes” or “cleansing” after the harvest of souls who had raised their consciousness or vibrational frequency. (The Creator Council of 24 donated DNA and genetically engineered mankind as vessels for spiritual evolution.) A harvest of souls was followed by the destruction of 90% of men, flora and fauna, according to Apollymi Mandylion, who has been tasked with carrying this out many times. The last time flooding was used was, I believe, in 3114 B.C. At that time the Council promised it would be the last flood. See Chronological History of the Terran Race]

(244) We then went farther towards the back of the chamber. About ten meters from the control panel we reached a big square that was bordered by the floor material. Each side measured three meters and its almost-smooth surface was golden yellow. In the middle there was a small dome about 15 cm high with a slot in the top.

(247) Cezar told me to step on the surface of the square and stand in front of the dome.

“If you think something can further impress you, this will be one of the greatest surprises you can have in this room,” he teased.

I then witnessed a huge hologram with moving elements projected from the slot on the dome. I quickly understood these projections were main aspects of the humanity’s ancient past. Although it was a brief rendition, it included information concerning the hidden origins of mankind. I clearly realized that Darwin’s theory of evolution suffered from a lack of information.

Precise elements happened on Earth so long ago, elements that I saw rendered in an exceptionally intelligent and profoundly intuitive synthesis. My legs buckled under me and I kneeled as I watched the true images of the most important events in man’s hisotory, including the mystery of his real origins that creates so many disputes to this day.

(p. 248) Unfortunately, I was not allowed to write in this book certain essential aspects of our planet’s past that I had watched in a compact version. These events were rendered exactly the way they happened tens and hundreds of thousands of years before. This was the condition Cezar asked me to keep in order to respect the terms of the top-secret agreement between Romania and the United States.

I confess that, according to my judgment, 90 percent of what is officially known today on the history of humankind is fake and fabricated. It is truly unbelievable that what is considered to have really happened is mostly a lie. On the other hand, the myths and legends that fill the story books, considered by most people to be a product of the imagination, are close to the truth in many respects. This strange inversion has caused many problems and disputes between people throughout time.

The majority of archaeologists’ and researchers’ ideas and suppositions are wrong. Some of their fantasies, such as the hilarious theory that the dinosaurs disappeared 65 million years ago, or believing that the continents of Atlantis and Lemuria are a myth, are now completely shattered because I saw very clearly, then and there, how things really happened! But for many researchers, it is probably more comfortable to soundly sleep instead of accepting the challenge of the unknown and admitting their limits.

(p. 249) From time to time, the holographic projection held the image of the event when an important moment in time was reached. In the background, the map of the sky could be seen and the positions of the main stars and constellations of that time were marked. Cezar explained that the stars proved to be a very simple method of historical determination. All that the savants needed to do was overlap the positions of those stars on their actual ones to ascertain the periods of time when those events actually happened.

The problem was that the time period covered by the holograms was huge: several hundreds of thousands of years. Earth’s precession cycle of 25,920 years brings the constellations, in their relative position to our planet, to the same spot at periods of time that are a multiple of 26,000 years each. The key was to follow the holograpic projection from beginning to end and then calculate how many “Platonic years” (of approximately 26,000 years each) are thus marked out.

For example, we could conclude that the construction in the Bucegi Mountains was built between 50,000 and 55,000 years ago because the image of the Great Gallery and the Projection Hall was projected, with all the objects inside as we found them, having in the background the position of the constellations. After that, the image appeared one more time, as a guide, representing the passing of two cycles of the precession of the equinoxes.

The lessons were easy and yet extremely upsetting due to their content. I saw the truth about the Egyptian civilization and the way the big Egyptian structures were built, truth that is totally different from the stupidities claimed today by Egyptologists. I saw what really happened during the Great Flood as well as the germs of human civilization that followed it and how they later populated Europe, Asia and Africa.

At first, I thought that the holographic projection would show only the past of mankind starting from its origins until the Bucegi complex was built. I then saw the projections presenting the main historical aspects of the evolution of different races on Earth up to the fifth century A.D. That meant either that the giants who built the structure inside the mountain were masters at accessing the time cliches, or—and this looks more likely due to the huge period of time covered—they mysteriously updated the information. Apparently, the last such update took place around 500 A.D. No one knew, however, the reason why the historical information stopped at that time.

I saw, in a dramatic course of images, the life of Jesus and His crucifixion, denied by some even nowadays. I have to say that a lot of amazing things happened then, things that are much more astonishing than what the Gospels present. The projections also revealed many of the persons who attended the crucifixion on the hill, people who were not from that time but who came there from other historical periods. They wore the same clothing as the Jews, but their features were totally different, and they covered their faces with their garments.

The hologram also sequentially presented the lives and spiritual missions of certain exceptional persons who truly proved to possess amazing divine gifts. These persons were from the ancient past. I thus saw the deeds of great spiritual reformers from 18-20,000 years ago that we know nothing of. Back then, the social system and the distribution of people over the planet was totallly different from what we know today. Archaeologists, anthropologists and historians should reconsider seriously their ideas and conceptions about those times.

There were so many elements that I witnessed, and they were presented in such a compact manner that they would fill hundreds of pages (see Forgotten Genesis, Sky Books, 2019). Still, the holographic projection lasted an hour and a half only. The two officers who were protecting the room and the six soldiers who were standing at the entrances of the tunnels were all astonished as they watched the images, even if it was not the first time they had watched them. After the hologram disappeared, I remained still, staring.

Cinamar, Radu (2003). Transylvanian Sunrise. Westbury, New York: Sky Books (skybooksusa.com)