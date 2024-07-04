https://thebushconnection.com/

THE BUSH CONNECTION BOOK IS A NON-FICTION HISTORY BOOK THAT DETAILS THE BUSH FAMILY'S CONNECTION TO SS NAZI WAR CRIMINALS. IT PROVIDES PHOTOS, NAMES AND ALIASES OF THE C.I.A.'S FAVORITE SS NAZI WAR CRIMINAL TERRORIST SPOOK EMPLOYEES WHO ARE ALL SUPPOSED TO BE DEAD ACCORDING TO THE C.I.A.—INCLUDING NEVER-BEFORE-PUBLISHED PHOTOS OF DR. JOSEF MENGELE, REINHARDT GEHLEN, FRANK WISNER, ALOIS BRUNNER, WALTER RAUFF AND MORE.

Alive and well and living in the U.S.A.--Josef Mengele, Reinhardt Gehlen and Walter Rauff

DR. JOSEF MENGELE IS THE ZODIAC KILLER, THE REAL BOSTON STRANGLER AND THE REAL 2001 ANTHRAX MAILER KILLER WHO ALL HAVE NEVER BEEN CAUGHT!

THE NAZIS MURDERED DR. NIKOLA TESLA IN 1943!

GEORGE H.W. BUSH THE 41ST PRESIDENT WASN'T BORN IN AMERICA AND HIS LAST NAME ISN'T REALLY BUSH! GEORGE H. W. BUSH IS REALLY GEORGE H. SCHERFF JR., THE SON OF DR. NIKOLA TESLA'S ILLEGAL-IMMIGRANT-BORN ACCOUNTANT, GEORGE H. SCHERFF SR.

GEORGE H.W. BUSH WAS THE BADGE MAN ON THE GRASSY KNOLL!

SEE NEVER-BEFORE-PUBLISHED PHOTOS OF BARBARA BUSH AND SS NAZI GEORGE H. SCHERFF, AKA GEORGE H.W. BUSH, WITH SS NAZIS OTTO SKORZENY, JOSEF MENGELE, MARTIN BORMANN, REINHARDT GEHLEN AND MORE!

SEE THE ONLY PHOTO OF HITLER IN EXISTENCE AFTER HIS ALLEGED SUICIDE!

HITLER'S SS GESTAPO MERGED WITH THE AMERICAN OSS TO FORM THE CIA.

SEE PHOTOS OF A DONUTS-ON-A-ROPE VAPOR CONTRAIL PUT OUT BY THE AURORA SPY PLANE!

CAN YOU NAME ONE GOOD THING THE CIA HAS EVER DONE FOR AMERICA?

Erik Berman, aka Erik Orion, is an author and real estate broker in Florida

Here is just a small exerpt from this fascinating book:

In the 1930s Max Fleischer created an anti-Nazi propaganda cartoon based on a famous scientist of the time, Dr. Nikola tesla. In this rare, C.I.A.-banned cartoon, Nikola tesla battles aging SS Nazis who are sending deadly substances through the mail and who are wreaking terror on U.S. citizens while trying to create a Fourth Reich or New World Order.

[Josef Mengele was the one mailing all of the anthrax around the time of the Bush-masterminded attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Fleischer’s cartoon predicted the Fourth Reich before WWII started, and predicted the anthrax mailings six decades before they happened. ]

Tesla defeats the Nazis in the end. According to Skorzeny, Hitler was fascinated and obsessed with this particular Max Fleischer cartoon. He claimed that Hitler made a pact with all of his SS Nazi officers to do their best to create a Fourth Reich as per the Nazis in the Tesla vs. the Nazis cartoon. This cartoon video is the C.I.A. SS Nazi New World Order Republican “master plan” for all domestic terror attacks past, present and future.

On or about 1982, a high-ranking representative from the Reagan Conservative “New World Order” Nazi-Republican Party, with help from the Brotherhood of Aryan Nations, reached out to the grandson of Max Fleischer, the sole heir to his cartoon fortune, Ari Fleischer. They made Ari a “deal he couldn’t refuse.” Allegedly, Ari has sole possession of the licensing rights to his grandfather’s Tesla vs. the Nazis cartoon. He was allegedly bribed with five million dollars cash and a promise of life-long future employment with the Conservative New World Order Republican Reagan/Bush Family Regime, if he would make that particular cartoon video disappear. Ari accepted the neo-Nazi Rebublican’s stolen Holocaust money as a bribe.

See also this interview with Erik Berman.

