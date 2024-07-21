https://rumble.com/v57q5kd-saint-germain-message-for-montauk-project.html

Message from Saint Germain Channeled by Kimberly Lusanna:

August 2023

Hello, my name is James Rink of Super Soldier Talk, and this is a message from Saint Germain channeled by Kimberly Lusanna (supsoldiercoalition.org). She is unable to be here today, but has asked that I share this message from Saint Germain about the Montauk time-travel program, which was a sub-project within Project Phoenix.

Behind me is the SAGE Radar tower. This was used as means of communication in the 1960s before satellites. It was also used to create resonant frequency around the Camp Hero Base behind me here in New York. In a facility located underground in this area, Montauk chair operators would tap into this field, created by the SAGE radar tower, to create and open portals for time-travel purposes.

So, let’s discuss more about the sub-level time-travel projects under Project Phoenix. These were a series of large-scale experiments in time-travel mechanics. [The interests running these] projects [wanted to] find out the exact ramifications of time travel on people, places, and things. . . .

[W]hat Montauk was about was changing the future and the past. It was a time-travel project, where we were sent to change things in order to give the CIA more power, and to make sure that they maintained that power. When I was at Montauk, we were working on the butterfly effect: it’s a time-travel theory in physics. And we proved that there are key individuals who, if you mess with them, you do affect history, but that [interfereing with] most people—most everything—[will not create a new timeline]. - Penny Bradley

There were many thousands upon thousands of children who have lost their lives in these time-travel experimentation projects. . . . These children are buried in unmarked graves. But today, we are acknowledging these special souls who were abducted by the project controllers, experimented upon, and whose lives ended horrifically, without family or friends ever knowing their whereabouts because they just covertly disappeared into the night. We would also like to acknowledge the courageous souls who were taken without their consent into these time-travel experiments and survived. These individuals have been placed through a tremendous amount of both physical and emotional harm, with no protection from the unyielding and often extremely brutal experimentations and torturous circumstances [forced upon] them by these vile program controllers. These children are warriors, with a great internal fortitude that has been put to the test like nowhere else in this galaxy. Some children lived through the madness, where countless other children did not. Because of the Montauk project survivors, your planet now has the capability of time travel, and this is a significant achievement for your race, accomplished on the backs of children. We must never forget this. We, St. Germain, the Confederation, and the additional light forces from all over this galaxy and beyond, do not condone and never will condone such torture tactics, employed by your corporate government, to psychologically break children for the purpose of gaining a military advantage . . . That is why we are speaking to you today, as a counter-measure to these actions.

Take a straight and stronger course to the corner of your life

Make the white queen run so fast, she hasn't got time to make you a wife

'Cause it's time, it's time in time with your time, and its news is captured

For the queen to use

Move me on to any black square

Use me any time you want

Just remember that the goal is for us to capture all we want

—Yes, “Your Move,” 1971

Princess Elizabeth’s Druidic initiation, 1946 (the public part)

The Montauk Project, contrary to popular belief, was not the originator of the CIA MK-ULTRA mind control program. However, the project leaders who were in control over these experiments at Montauk chose to exploit this MK-ULTRA avenue to its fullest potential, and did proceed to successfully reprogram all of the children in use within these black projects, in both Montauk stages 1.0 and 2.0 .

To explain a little more about what MKULTRA is for the people who may not be aware, MKULTRA is a technique utilized to rewire an individual’s innate biological system connections through the use of suggestive material delivered through light and sound, which contain commands that are embedded into the subconscious mind.

13 Cubed: Case Studies in Mind Control & Programming , by Stewart Swerdlow

MK-Ultra is high-tech Satanic ritual abuse. - Diana Barahona

Monarch Solutions is one of the off-world military corporations in charge of overseeing the Montauk Project. Monarch Solutions would also utilize the same individuals from the Montauk project and its sub projects within their own corporate-wide experiments. So, individuals transferred from the Montauk Project to Monarch Solutions were exposed to even greater MK-ULTRA reprogramming and wicked mind-control devices. Monarch Solutions has been operating in this reality for thousands of years and has engineered a massive underground facility right below Toronto.

Monarch Solutions has been operating in this reality for thousands of years and has engineered a massive underground facility right below Toronto.

The CIA were the original founders and recruiters of the Montauk Project. Many were Nazi scientists who were imported into the United States through Project Paperclip in the 1940s. [Those in charge of these projects] were being given information and technology from negatively orientated extra-terrestrials like the Draco reptilians, greys, and Nordics [Aldebaranians] to assist in the development of mind-control programs, which would eventually be called MK-ULTRA. MK-ULTRA derives from the German spelling of mind control—Minde Kontrolle—and ULTRA refers to affiliated German top-secret black programs.

[Germans use Bewusstseinskontrolle for mind control. Also, German prefers compound words, so even if the M stood for Minde, it would be Mindekontrolle. Linguee.com gives Geist, Verstand and Psyche as translations for mind. Because the work was done in the U.S., American Nazis could very well have decided to combine English and German, i.e., Mind Kontrolle. Randal Turner believes that MK stands for manufacturing killers, but this acronym was probably made up later.]

The Montauk Project is broken down into two sections which are categorized by locations. Montauk Stage 1.0, occurred in the 1970s, took place here in Camp Hero, New York, where I am standing now. A second location, categorized Montauk Project Stage 2.0, had occurred underneath Brookhaven Labs in the 1980s.

There was a Montauk stage prior to Stage 1.0, which was the precursor to the more well-known Montauk Project in the 1970’s. This precursor, in the 1960s, used only boys, who were referred to as “Montauk boys.”

The program expanded in the 1970s to include girls, because they were discovering at that time that females could be just as powerful psionically as boys. In their quest to find psychic children to sit in the Montauk operator’s chair, they ended up abducting and killing multiple thousands of children, just to find that one child who could open a time-travel portal. These discarded children were simply being utilized as batteries to supply the psychic energy needed to power the chair.

These children would be tortured, sacrificed, and then disposed of directly on this Camp Hero base location. Due to the large volume of dead bodies that the Montauk Project produced, Montauk Project leaders ordered the child chair operators to dig mass graves and then throw in the bodies of these poor, discarded children who were cruelly drained of their life-force energy. Additionally, many more tens of thousands of kidnapped children would be sent through these portals, and they would often go missing in time or die. In the future, this repugnant death energy will need to be cleansed and removed from this entire area.

Montauk Project Stage 2.0 began in the 1980s and had a more sophisticated arrangement. They had developed specific torture techniques to ensure a faster and more precise psychological break in project inductees. Montauk Project Stage 2.0 was responsible for launching dozens of other projects, including Project IBIS, where children were contained in playpens and cages to bond with wild, dangerous animals. For me, James, I was forced to bond with a spider.

Most of the Montauk project inductees from Montauk Project 1.0 and Montauk Project 2.0 went from Monarch and then into Shaw House. Shaw house is the equivalent to going into a carnival fair and walking into a house of mirrors, designed to disconnect the inductees from their own sense of reality and insert them into a multilayered fictional reality whence there is no escape. It is a total psychological infraction on any individual entering into the house of mirrors.

The Shaw group is the owner and operator of the Shaw House. Shaw House is located in a massive underground facility, below the city of London. Heather Shaw is in charge of the Shaw House, and in this reality her clone is actress Vanessa Kirby, while her sister and vice president, Janet Shaw, has a clone in this reality who is the singer pop star Taylor Swift.

I, James, was recruited into Montauk 2.0 by Janet Shaw.

Taylor Swift displaying the devil's horns; blood on her "sole"; the all-seeing eye

As a result of the Montauk Project stages 1.0 and 2.0, Project Phoenix unleashed a particular group of nefarious individuals with a great deal of power due to this technology, which afforded them the ability to affect and change your reality in any way that they desired. We are referring specifically to the Philadelphia Experiment in August 1943, which caused a time rift in your reality on Planet Earth. The Philadelphia Experiment, with the assistance of the Montauk Project, created within this timeline an erroneous sub-reality that is looped into the main reality. [They accomplished this by pulling] the USS Eldridge out of its original timeline and then [returning it to] a parallel timeline, which created the sub-reality time loop. This operation has inverted the trajectory of your reality in a few different ways. For instance, there are now two societies living concurrently on your planet—one that lives in a Star Trek age, and one that lives in enslavement. By bringing this subject of time travel to light, we are hoping that this information gets out into the public forum to inform and to educate, by introducing the idea that you on Planet Earth are not living in a physical reality only. With this hidden information being aired out in the open, we are trying to bridge the technological gap between one very advanced faction of society and the other less-fortunate faction . . . Discussing these types of technological gadgetries in this way facilitates the advancement of public awareness and removes the ability of some on your planet to keep this information [hidden from] the public. They do this in order to maintain to their own power and control. We, the light forces, are here to remove this imbalance of power and to allow everyone on your planet to share in and enjoy the knowledge of time travel that these Montauk Project survivors suffered greatly to bring to your planet. Once anti-gravitics, med-bed technology, food replicators, and time travel are made widely available, it will irrevocably change the direction of your society and the way your people live and conduct their lives on Planet Earth. These technological items will cause a skyrocketing evolutionary path that is incomprehensible to humans at this juncture, and will expand your race in consciousness capacity beyond any level previously reached by Earth incarnates. In future days, (the area that I am standing on) will be converted into a national park, and a monument will be dedicated to those who served the Montauk Project with valor to further the cause. We commend you all in this pursuit. Your future is bright, my friends. Much love to you all, Saint Germain

* * *

See also:

ARKHEIM: But also, it’s called Project Phoenix, so I figured that is something worth talking about for a brief moment. For those who aren’t aware, when the phoenix decides to die, the phoenix doesn’t die: it basically sets itself on fire, and from the ashes rises another totally new phoenix.

And that’s kind of the metaphor of Project Phoenix—the Montauk Project, as people have referred to it in pop culture—is creating a new reality from the ashes of the old reality. And so, yeah, everybody that knows about Montauk knows that we went back in time and that we changed the future. But what people don’t understand is, it meant wiping out history.

I want to get some more of your background on your memories on this stuff, of course, as well, but it’s just the fact that we created a whole new different reality from getting rid of— we genocided entire cultures and races and stuff. I mean, some of these stories you hear about, um, old ancient cities that, you know, the Spaniards or whoever showed up there and just massacred everyone? A lot of times we were involved in that, or made sure that they were successful, and that’s how we were involved in that. Or we literally gave them that bloodthirst to do that in the first place. And we literally have super soldiers in those groups of people doing that. I mean, I know for a fact that I remember coming back to base totally covered in blood, just covered in it. Soaked in blood.

[T]hese stories you hear about, old ancient cities that the Spaniards or whoever showed up there and just massacred everyone? A lot of times we were involved in that, or made sure that they were successful, and that’s how we were involved in that. Or we literally gave them that bloodthirst to do that in the first place.

ARKHEIM: And one of the other things that I remember, too, about this whole time-travel thing is, like, I remember— I got this memory back because I actually met this person in the here-and-now. And I got the memories back of her being, like, a queen in ancient Central America, and she had this temple, and she sat on a throne, and there was a portal next to it that was open at all times. Because from what I understand, I kind of remember there being, like, portals that just stayed open. I remember there being a room with portals in it. Do you remember that?

JOHN: Oh, yeah, I remember that.

(40:00) ARKHEIM: Yeah, because what we realized is, if there was a time in time-space, if there was a place that we wanted to go to continually, if you closed and opened and closed and opened the portal, you couldn’t keep going. So, there are certain time-access-points that we just kept the portal open. And then, from what I recall, those portals would [be synchronized]. Like, the time on the other side and the time on our side, even though they were not lined up, through the portal [they] were [synchronized]. Do you understand what I’m talking about?

(40:30) JOHN: Yeah, I know what you mean. And we also were perfectly capable and did put places in, like, a time-freezing zone. The base at Montauk was in one of those.

ARKHEIM: Yeah. And Stainborough Castle in England, which Marduk was involved with, that was in a time bubble as well. And there is also another time bubble that existed; I’m not sure if it’s the same time bubble or not. I think it’s different, because Joseph described it, and he kind of thought it was the same place as the castle. I’m not sure, but there was another time bubble that we both have talked about that we both remember, where there are all these affluent people living in the time bubble, and it was, like, castles, and they were existing basically outside of time.

Stainborough Castle

ARKHEIM: And probably are some of the people, I’m guessing— You know, people like, uh, Mark Zuckerberg—I think he’s one of those people. Some of these people that you see them throughout history a bunch of different times and you can tell it’s the same person.

A reminder: