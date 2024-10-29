Published online HERE

Vatican Book Part 1

Six years ago, I wrote a book about the Vatican for therapists, and have only shared it privately until now, except for one excerpt in a blog post awhile back. Over the next few weeks and months, I will be posting the book here online. I believe that in this time, this information needs to be known in order to help others. This is the preface and first two parts. Please be aware that the information in this could be extremely triggering for survivors. It also contains Christian content.

The Vatican and the New World Order: Methods, Purpose and Overcoming Their Agenda

(c) 2015 svali

Table of Contents

I. Who Are the Jesuits? p. 2

II. What Does the Jesuit Order Believe? p. 4

III. How Are the Jesuits Financed? p. 8

IV. Programming Methods p. 12

A. Infant Programming (fetal - 1) p.14

B. Early System Organization p.27

C. Toddler Training (Ages 1 - 3 ) p.31

D. Punisher Training p.39

E. Jesuit Master Controllers p.43

F. Anti-Christian and Anti-Semitic Training p.48

G. Early Childhood Training (Ages 3 - 6) p.53

H. Middle Childhood Programming (Ages 5 - 11) p.63

V. The Goals of the Vatican: Alexis Paves the Way p. 72

VI. The Current State of the World p. 75

The Vatican and the New World Order: Methods, Purpose and Overcoming Their Agenda

This book is an overview of the Vatican and its military/black ops arm, the Jesuits, and how they work, by a survivor of Jesuit training. It is meant to be helpful to therapists who work with dissociative individuals, since many of the methods used by the Jesuits are used by all of the international occultic societies in the world to some degree. Please take note that this is not a complete description of the programming or belief systems of the Jesuit order. It is an overview of several aspects of Jesuit programming and teachings.

My prayer is that as difficult as this material may be to read, that it will help educate those who help survivors break free of occultic abuse as to the nature of the programming that their clients may have undergone, and the spiritual underpinnings of this programming.

I. Who are the Jesuits?

The Jesuits, or the Society of Jesus, is the “black ops” and military arm of the Vatican. The Vatican is the wealthiest business entity on earth, and is wholly dedicated to bringing in the New World Order, and its coming leader, known in former years as “he who is to come,” and since 2000 as “he who has come” (the individual called the “antichrist” in the Bible).

This book is in no way a reflection upon most Catholics, who have no idea of what the top leadership of their church believes or practices in private. The public face the Vatican shows, and the private, hidden face that very few know about, are quite different.

Jesuit History

While today, the Jesuits attempt to publicly portray themselves as benevolent, their roots go back to the beginning of the Christian church. The first gnostics attempted to corrupt the teachings of the church in the first century, and taught the first theories of “ascenscionism” and “descensionism” (which the Jesuits still teach today).

By the third century, the Christian church had grown at what to the early Roman pagans seemed an alarming rate. The pagan leaders, advised by their oracles, came up with a plan to corrupt and destroy the church from the inside. Christianity was declared the “state religion,” the persecutions stopped, and the move began to mainstream it into the paganistic beliefs of the Roman Empire.

At the same time, a secret cabal of leaders within the early leadership arose. Their goals were to gain political and financial control of the church and to promote their doctrines, which included many of the early gnostic beliefs.

The ideas of penance, self-flagellation, and “salvation by works,” took root. As the centuries passed, the divide between early biblical Christianity, and the actual occultic practices of the leadership hierarchy grew greater. Indulgences (buying “forgiveness”), confession to a priest, and the angling for political power at the highest level of the Roman hierarchy became more pronounced.

By the early middle ages, powerful Italian families such as the Medicis and the Borgias began using methods such as poisoning and assassinations, and spying upon enemies, to consolidate their power and gain election to the papacy.

The term “Vatican spy” was born during this period. The monarchs of Europe were well aware that the Pope in Rome had agents in their courts who spied upon them and reported their activities to the Vatican – including whether the required tithe monies were being sent to Rome. These Vatican spies and agents became consolidated under the military power of the Roman Catholic Church: the Jesuit Society. This Society was responsible for the establishment of the opium trade between China and Europe, among other less than savory acts.

During the late middle ages, the Jesuits began sending “tutors” to instruct the monarchs of Europe in Latin, mathematics and higher learning. They were considered the finest instructors in the world, and this gave them access to the children of the monarchy and wealthy during the 1500s and 1600s, where they could accomplish their real agenda: putting these royal children under their sway through secret occultic training. This is one reason why all the royal families of Europe became heavily involved in the occult and in serving the Vatican through membership in at least one of the twelve secret societies, such as the Illuminati and the Knights Templar.

The Jesuit Society is extremely hierarchical, and military. They are headed by a man known as the “Black Pope,” or Superior General, and this man is the REAL leader of the Vatican. He is feared by all within its corriders, and is at the center of a web of intrigue, vice and power that is difficult for many to comprehend.

The Black Pope, Father Arturo Sosa Abascal, resides in the City of London

Directly beneath him are three generals, known as the “First General,” “Second General” and “Third General.” These are part of a council of twelve top generals in the order. They are quite proud of the fact that they are the actual physical generals of Satan’s army on earth, and each commands thousands of troops throughout the world ready to do battle for the one they honor: Satan himself, and his seed. These generals believe they have been directly commissioned by Satan himself.

Full List of Online Articles