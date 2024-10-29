An important aspect of the Jesuit belief system is their utter hatred of Christianity and the Jewish race.

II. What does the Jesuit Order Believe?

The Jesuits are occultists of the highest level (mages). Each member has been dedicated to Satan from birth, and trained in occultism from infancy on. The Jesuit monasteries are used as training grounds for the young Jesuits, who are brought in at birth. Those who survive the rigors of the first months of infancy (when “weeding out” is done, and only one in ten infants survives) undergo extensive training in all the occultic arts, and in all of the intrigues and deceptive practices that the Jesuit Order is infamous for.

The Jesuits believe the oldest lie man has believed since the Garden of Eden: they believe in the ability of man to ascend and to achieve “god” status through acts of devotion and service to “gods”, specifically, what they call the gods of the Pantheon that rules over Gaia (earth dimension). Failure to obey the Directives of the Order, or disobedience to this pantheon, results in descending into hell in their belief system. They believe that ascending is the act of overcoming the flesh and any human feelings and emotions; it is the act of moving to a higher spiritual plane where feelings and needs are left behind.

This is often accomplished through the act of physical dying and resuscitation (this will be discussed more later). The process of undergoing repeated deaths during their training as mages is supposed to help a Jesuit overcome the fear of death, and promote the ability to travel through the dimensions.

The Jesuits believe in numerous dimensions (13), just as most deep occultists do. These dimensions reflect the spiritual travels outlined in Greek mythology, which are actually records of spiritual travels, such as the Iliad. The beings who inhabit these dimensions are considered “enlightened” and the goal of dimensional travel is to achieve enlightenment, to shed mortality, and to ascend. These travels are quite painful and dangerous, and the Jesuits celebrate those who are able to travel to the highest levels and become an “ascended master.”

Anti-Christian, Anti-Semitic

An important aspect of the Jesuit belief system is their utter hatred of Christianity and the Jewish race. Their beliefs are in direct opposition to the commands of God as outlined in the Bible, and they directly teach their followers from infancy on to hate and fear the Christian God, Jesus, and Scripture, and to hate the Jewish race. Their hatred is so great, that the Vatican helped fund the Nazi cause behind the scenes, and actively supported Hitler during the Second World War, until public opinion caused them to do so secretly. They funded Mengele’s experiments in the concentration camps (this will be discussed in more detail later in this book) and created the “Vatican ratline” that helped Mengele and other infamous Nazi war criminals to escape to Argentina and other countries. (See The Bush Connection)

Alive and well and living in the U.S.A. Josef Mengele, Reinhardt Gehlen and Walter Rauff

Vatican Underground Levels

The Vatican was built over the original spiritual center for early Rome, a cave that was inhabited by the beings “Roma” and “Vatus” who gave it its name (these were later changed to Romulus and Remus). While there are several public levels to the Vatican, there are also several levels beneath the ground that the public is completely unaware of, where spiritual ceremonies are conducted. These ceremonies revolve around the worship of the four entities [father, son, holy spirit, beast] that the Fathers venerate:

Althea: the “tree of life,” which also gave the name, Arbor Vitae, to the primary Jesuit training monastery north of Rome, and who also represents “The Spirit”;

The Beast: whose room and alter are five levels below ground, hewn out of stone and where sacrifices occur both on the alter and in the cave-like room beneath the alter;

Satan: Satan’s Throne is a magnificent room that sits at the lowest level;

He Who Has Come: Satan’s physical son.

Satan’s Throne

The stories at the Vatican say that it took over forty years of work by several crews of workmen to hew out Satan’s throne, which is a large room, and to polish the bare rock into a room of great beauty. Trompe d’leoil paintings of windows adorn the walls, lit by recessed lights; and the smooth, marble-like floor is covered with designs painted in gold and black ebony. The long hall has a long red carpet that leads up to a raised dais, and on this dais is a huge throne, one that would require a giant to fill: Satan’s throne. After it was built, the work crews were all killed, to prevent their leaking the secret of what lies beneath the upper levels of the Vatican.

Satan’s Throne is the spiritual center of the Vatican, the “heart” of its activities.

On specified days, a long red carpet is strewn with ground shards of glass, or nails, and when the doors are opened, the hall is lined with Jesuit Fathers on both sides, who consider it an honor to be present. Petitioners then arrive, and must crawl on their hands and knees over the glass in order to kneel at the throne. Inhabiting it is a huge shadowy being whose ring the petitioner kisses, then arises when told and asked his request.

If their request is considered favorable, it is granted, but always at a huge price. The death of an enemy may be given, but the petitioner must first offer a huge sacrifice, and undergo enormous pain. Information regarding future events; or the secret machinations or plots of others may be provided, but there is always a price.

At times, those coming to the throne come there for judgment. They have been found to be traitors to the Fathers or the coming order, or to have wandered from “the path of obedience,” because Satan is the worst legalist on earth and punishes heavily any who even think disloyal or disobedient thoughts towards him and his cause. The judgments may vary from an extremely painful and expensive penance to actual death, which is executed within the throne room.

Sacrifices within the throne room are frequent, bloody and dramatic. This is an integral part of the Jesuit worship system, because at its heart, the Roman establishment is occultic.

Satan’s Son (Antichrist Breeding Program)

For years the Jesuits called the expected leader “He Who Is To Come,” “The Anointed One,” and considered him the bringer of the New Order they have longed for over the centuries. The Jesuits specifically had an antichrist breeding program, in which they took young women who were mated to Satan himself in order to carry his child. The fetuses were spontaneously aborted in most cases, or else killed the mother prior to birth.

The Jesuit order has been involved in trying to create half-demonic/half-human individuals for many years (since the early 1900’s, especially). This attempt is known as the “Hybrid Project” by those in the order, with the express intent of creating “Satan’s son” and includes the following elements . . . - “Hybrid Labs”

6:30 a.m. Rounds at the birth mother area are done, with all students and trainers involved in this area present. There are currently 15 birth mothers in private rooms. It is month seven of the prenatal training, and all of the birth mothers look inhuman, with heads and pubic areas shaved, their teeth all missing (pulled out during torture sessions), and missing arms and legs due to the slow removal of digits, then hands and feet, then lower limbs, and finally the cutting off of the entire limb. Because of the healing technology, the stumps have healed well, but the birth mothers have almost completely lost their humanity. They have just finished eating breakfast, a nutritious mush in a bowl, which they eat out of like dogs on the floor since they have no hands to eat with. The birth mothers alternately howl and whimper as we come and assess the fetuses; they have learned to associate the presence of lab coats and trainers with inhuman torture. “A Day in the Life of a Trainer 2”

In 2000, an infant was born, and the word was out: “He Who Is To Come” had arrived, and is being carefully raised and tutored by the Jesuit Fathers at the Vatican.

While he is still a child, he is extremely physically beautiful, and filled with evil. At this time, he sits on Satan’s throne and makes judgments, since he is his direct seed—or so the Jesuit Fathers believe. Because of their deception, the Jesuits completely discount the Christian God, or the fact that in His Word He states His complete knowledge of these activities and plots.

Psalm 2 (footnote) shows that the LORD knows all about the plots and machinations going on in Rome, and the worldwide influence they hold over world leaders. It is interesting to see that the LORD finds these plots laughable, because His power is so much greater. Unfortunately, this fact does not deter the ongoing planning and deception that occurs in the Vatican.

Psalm 2 shows that the LORD knows all about the plots and machinations going on in Rome, and the worldwide influence they hold over world leaders.

Helping the Survivor

A Jesuit is an individual who has been deeply steeped in the darkest levels of occultism since infancy; and they will have made direct vows to Satan and/or the antichrist to serve in their armies. In order to heal, these vows and covenants (made to the death) must be broken and the demonic entities within that represent them expelled.

Every Jesuit will have representation of the Tree of Life, The Beast, and Satan within their [programmed mind] systems, and a large system dedicated to the New World Order. They will have been assigned a leadership role within the NWO, and may find it difficult to give this up, since this role gave meaning to their (extremely) painful childhood.

The core beliefs will be based upon Order Directives; the Jesuit survivor will believe that any transgression must be painfully punished, in order to prevent the systems from “descending into hell.” These beliefs will need to be addressed again and again, since they run throughout every system, all the way to the unconscious and core level. Controllers in one system may decide to give up this belief, but at the next level in, it must be addressed again.

Until these beliefs are addressed at core level, the systems will attempt to continue contact (to prevent going to “hell”); or the survivor will be heavily punished within, and will suffer greatly. This and other topics will be addressed in more detail later in this book.

It can help to see that the Vatican, and its antichrist system, are already known to the LORD, who will overthrow it. In Revelations 17, verses 1-6, there is a perfect description of Rome:

Then one of the seven angels who had the seven bowls came and talked with me, saying to me,[ “Come, I will show you the judgment of the great harlot who sits on many waters, 2 with whom the kings of the earth committed fornication, and the inhabitants of the earth were made drunk with the wine of her fornication.”

3 So he carried me away in the Spirit into the wilderness. And I saw a woman sitting on a scarlet beast which was full of names of blasphemy, having seven heads and ten horns. 4 The woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet, and adorned with gold and precious stones and pearls, having in her hand a golden cup full of abominations and the filthiness of her fornication.[b] 5 And on her forehead a name was written: MYSTERY BABYLON THE GREAT

THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS

AND OF THE ABOMINATIONS

OF THE EARTH 6 I saw the woman, drunk with the blood of the saints and with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus. And when I saw her, I marveled with great amazement. The Meaning of the Woman and the Beast 7 But the angel said to me, “Why did you marvel? I will tell you the mystery of the woman and of the beast that carries her, which has the seven heads and the ten horns. 8 The beast that you saw was, and is not, and will ascend out of the bottomless pit and go to perdition. And those who dwell on the earth will marvel, whose names are not written in the Book of Life from the foundation of the world, when they see the beast that was, and is not, and yet is.[c]

9 “Here is the mind which has wisdom: The seven heads are seven mountains on which the woman sits.

