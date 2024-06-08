41:00 MERRILY: Let's get into the higher tiers of angelics. And the higher tiers are seraphim, and the seraph is an angelic being considered in tradition as belonging to the highest order of the ninefold celestial hierarchy associated with light, ardor and purity. And they’re usually represented as having six wings.

One of the interesting things that we talked about was that all the major archangels are all actually seraphim, which are actually higher than archangels, correct?

APOLLYMI: For this universe, yes. But people have to understand that seraphim are actually a species and not a position of power.

MERRILY: Who created the angelic orders? Talk about Yahweh.

APOLLYMI: Well, Yahweh is known by many names — Jehova, God, for the Christian religions. He actually comes from Hanova, and is one tier below the Immortal Seven. The Immortal Seven created him.

And because he came to this universe — which is an experimental universe — he gets his own kingdom, and his is on one of the higher dimensions here. You can actually go there when you die. You can astral-travel there if you know where you're going.

And he created the angelics. Anything that is deemed an angel from Christian mythology, he created. So, the seraphim, the archangels that most people know about, the sub-angels — such as the guardian angels — those are all his creations. But they’re not all created equal, and they were not all created at the same time, either.

And there are many angels that he created that most people would think were demons. Some of his older creations were not very pleasing, at least to humanity. Metatron is one of them. The Sree are one of them: they look more like demons.

MERRILY: So, the Sree [phonetic] are the first batch of angels Yahweh made, right?

45:00 APOLLYMI: I don’t know if they are the first batch; they are just one of the batches before the seraphim. And they were designed to be protectors. They were designed to be violent and fight and obey orders. But they were too proficient and he couldn't really control them, so he sent them to a different dimension. He kind of locked them away.

MERRILY: Because he can’t uncreate them?

APOLLYMI: No, he could uncreate them if he wanted to. They don’t usually have qualms about that.

46:00 MERRILY: Now, when he started, he gave the angels free will, correct?

APOLLYMI: Right. Most of the seraphim and archangels were created in Hanova, which means he had to give them the ability to make their own choices and disobey him. Because in Hanova, it is the Law of One. You cannot subjugate someone without contracts. You cannot create anything to be like that without contracts.

MERRILY: But on Earth, you can, right?

APOLLYMI: In this universe you can.

MERRILY: In this experimental universe. So, is that what Sree were? They did not have free will, right?

APOLLYMI: They were good at taking orders, but they had the ability to disobey him whenever they wanted, because they were created in Hanova.

MERRILY: Okay. So, the first group of archangels and seraphim, the ones you know — Raphael, Gabriel, Uriel, Azrael — they all had free will. So, Yahweh created them all. And Metatron is a seraphim of the angelic class. What is his main job for Yahweh?

48:00 APOLLYMI: His major job is advisor and messenger. So, he is basically a herald. He’s Yahweh’s right-hand man.

MERRILY: What are guardian angels?

APOLLYMI: Guardian angels are angels that are made from Yahweh. They are new in this universe, he made them in this universe, and they do not have free will, which means they have to obey his command. They are allowed to go and eat and and play and everything, but it's like a switch turns on when they are asked to do something.

And they were made after the fall of the other angels: he didn't want a repeat of that. And because of the laws here in this universe, he’s not breaking creator laws. Because he made them in this universe, he can follow the laws of this universe, which allows him to take away their free will. This universe does not follow the Laws of One.

50:00 MERRILY: Okay. Let's get to almost everyone's favorite, which is the seraphim archangel Michael. You got to meet him, so tell me about that.

APOLLYMI: Well, when I was transferred here from Hanova, my creator was asked by Yahweh if he could borrow somebody, and it just happened to line up with me being punished for going against the laws of contract for the battle in Hanova.

And so I got transferred over here. So, the first person I met here was Yahweh. And I stayed with him for a long time. And because Lucifer, Michael, Gabriel, Uriel, all of those guys, had already been created and brought over here, I got to spend some time with them.

And Michael is kind of a hard-ass. He is very serious. It takes a lot for him to open up and to relax around you. He’s got to know you pretty well, and he’s very secretive. When Yahweh tells him to do something, you do it right then and there: he got a very high military attitude about it.

52:00 MERRILY: Does he ever get angry?

APOLLYMI: A lot. He's a little temperamental. But the funny thing is that even though he has long brown hair, when he gets angry, his hair turns red, like really red.

MERRILY: And we're going to talk about the fall, a little bit about the angels, and where he was promoted to, but is there anything else you can tell us about Michael?

APOLLYMI: I know he's not completely happy with me right now, but I’ll talk to him eventually.

MERRILY: Why?

APOLLYMI: That’s more like Heaven politics. They came to me for help, because we've known each other forever, and I just was not in a position to help them. I'm sure he'll get over it. But the event hasn't even happened yet, so I don't know why they would be mad about it.

MERRILY: So, what is the seraphim archangel Raphael like?

APOLLYMI: He is kind of a bookworm; he definitely likes to read a lot. He’s kind of quiet, and he’s just relaxed. Like, if Michael and I are sparring — because Michael and I like to spar a lot — he would be sitting on one of the walls or against one of the trees and just observe and watch everything.

MERRILY: Interesting. Kind of intellectual, right?

APOLLYMI: Yes, very intellectual. He likes to be in his little mind space a lot, figuring things out, calculating.

MERRILY: I was going to ask you if you and Michael spar a lot.

APOLLYMI: Before I incarnated into this lifetime — because I spend a lot of my time either in hell or in Yahweh’s Heaven — when I’m up there, which I was last time before getting reincarnated, Michael and I did take our time to train with each other.

59:00 MERRILY: So, we were getting to the baby of the group, Gabriel.

APOLLYMI: Gabriel is— as I said, he's kind of the baby of the group. And I don't mean he whines a lot, because that's not true; he’s just so innocent. He doesn’t feel like he has a lot of life experience. He’s very timid, very shy. He has the most luscious brown curls that I’ve ever seen.

He and I get along really well. He’s just very laid-back, has a child’s perspective on everything that’s going on, which I can totally relate to. Out of all of the ones I’ve hung out with, Gabriel's my favorite — don’t tell Michael that. . . . Next to Lucifer, Michael's one of the most popular.

MERRILY: What does [Gabriel] like?

APOLLYMI: He really likes nature. He likes basically to observe things. He loves butterflies.

MERRILY: Does he like dancing and music and things like that?

APOLLYMI: Yes, dancing in music is fine for him, but his element is nature. And to describe Yahweh’s Heaven, it kind of reminds me of Hanova. There's still land, there’s still firm ground. The grass is very, very pretty; it's still green. The streams actually look like— if you could take water, but make it gold without the metallic, that’s how the water is. It's actually gold.

You have animals, there. There are bunnies, butterflies, flowers, flora and fauna. There are species of humanoids, elves, that live there, too, on the outskirts of his territory. There is just so much going on. Yes, there are other species that live there that he created as well that are humanoid.

So it's very beautiful; there are a lot of clouds. All of the structures there are physical when you’re there; it’s all higher-dimension stuff. But when you’re there, you’re actually part of the physics.

1:02:00 The breathing is really kind of nice there; there is just so much. But he really likes to go and observe the animals and spend time with them.

MERRILY: Raphael, Michael and Gabriel are not fallen angels: they didn’t ever fall.

APOLLYMI: As far as I know, no. Definitely not Michael.

MERRILY: Well, what about Artriel? He’s seraphim, right?

APOLLYMI: Yes. Artriel is a seraphim. His name translates to King of the Wind. He actually helped rule one of the levels of Heaven with Michael. And when I say rule, I mean manage; like they manage the different levels of heaven. And he’s actually incarnated here on Earth — a shard of him.

1:03:00 MERRILY: And you know who it is but are probably not allowed to say.

APOLLYMI: I am not going to say; I took an oath. I can say that he’s here, but I can't say who or where.

But the shard that actually ended up coming here, he found me, and he knew exactly who I was. And we actually met over a video game.

I was playing Call of Duty online, and he and I ended up on the same team. And just going through two matches, he pinged me, and he’s like, “I know you.” And I'm like, “Well, yeah, we just played two matches together. But, hey, do you know magic?” And he's like, “Apollymi, you should know better!”

I did not know the word at that time. The name didn't have any association with me because I didn't get my memories back. But he did call me Apollymi. And he's like, “I know you. We know each other from Heaven.” He’s like, “I’m an angel.” And I was like, “Whatever. Yeah, right.”

So, I don't give out my phone number, but we ended up sharing Facebook, and he sent a picture of him, and I could read his energy signature right off the bat. I knew he was an energy user, and I had that slight hint about something, but once I saw his picture and read his full energy, I was like, “Oh, my God, you were telling the truth! That’s so cool.” I’m like, “How did you know?” He’s like, “I can sense your energy anywhere. We’ve spent a lot of time together.”

And I have run into Uriel as well here.

1:05:00 MERRILY: So, tell us about seraphim, fallen angels; he is kind of a fallen angel at this point. Tell us about Uriel.

APOLLYMI: Uriel seems kind of stoic, but when you get close to him he gets really chatty. So, he is reserved on the exterior, and he's always calculating something. He’s always trying to figure out everyone around him.

When you get close to him, though, he’s really relaxed. He does definitely have his own agenda. Whatever his agenda is, he’s always calculating who he can drag into it and how to manipulate them.

But he is still very protective of his brothers; he absolutely loves his brothers. If you try to hurt them or get in the way of— He’s still very protective of them. He kind of throws them into his schemes every now and then, but the minute any of them might get hurt, he gets upset. Like he’ll get involved and put himself on the line.

MERRILY: You told me you had met Azrael.

1:07:00 APOLLYMI: Azrael is one of the fallen. When he went to the realms of hell, one of the Immortal Seven gave him the job of being a reaper. And so, he became second-in-command of the reapers for a very long time. He [then] moved from that job to another job, and now he is the one who takes the name of everyone who enters through the gates of hell to go through his karmic cycle, have an afterlife and be reincarnated.

There is a huge desk in front of the gates of hell. And, yes, there is a line. And, yes, you do have to go through that line. You actually walk up to this huge, massive desk. When when I went in there when I was five years old, I couldn't even see over the desk. And he’s pretty tall — a lot of the angels are tall.

He takes your name — if you’re deceased, because he already knows if you are deceased or not. If you're not deceased, he’s like, “Why are you here?” But he also takes inventory of people who are not deceased who go to do business there.

MERRILY: 1:09:00 Since we’ve mentioned that Azrael is a fallen angel, Uriel was a fallen angel—

APOLLYMI: Azazel Sephiroth is also a fallen angel. I know we haven't talked about him, but he’s also one of the [angels who Yahweh said brought about the fall of humanity, the other one being Lucifer].

APOLLYMI: Azazel Sephiroth is also a fallen angel. I know we haven't talked about him, but he's also one of the [angels who Yahweh said brought about the fall of humanity, the other one being Lucifer].

MERRILY: Have you met him (Azazel)?

1:10:00 APOLLYMI: Yes, I have. I’ve actually trained with him as well. He has long, white hair; his eyes are green, and between him and Michael, they are really good at weaponry — all weaponry. He's also a smith, so makes his own weapons.

Every angelic has his own special abilities. For example, Michael's is fire. He's really good at mastering fire. He’s really good at fighting and weaponry.

MERRILY: What about Raphael?

APOLLYMI: Raphael likes alchemy; he likes the sciences; he can do healing really well. Same with Gabriel: Gabriel is really good at healing and protection.

MERRILY: What about Uriel? What are his abilities?

APOLLYMI: Uriel is also kind of a fighter. He is actually really good at illusion magic, if you want to call it that. It’s basically reality toning. He is also good at healing and protection.

MERRILY: There are two Lucifers that you know: Lucifer the Morning Star and Draco King Lucifer.

1:14:00 APOLLYMI: Right. They are not the same person. Draco King Lucifer is the Draconian king from the Draco star system. He is a crimson red Draconian, very tall, very muscular. He’s pretty egotistical, but he’s the quiet egotistical person. But he likes to observe.

Lucifer — or Morning Star, as most people call him— is actually an angelic made from Yahweh. He is the brother of all the other angels. Yes, he was one of the favorites, but he also has an ego problem. He and Michael had always been rivals, but in a brotherly way.

But his personality gives him a lot of experience. His personality gives him a lot of insight into problems and things in general that many of the other angelics wouldn’t see. He thinks outside the box, which gets him into a lot of trouble.

It’s not so much that he was practicing free will. All of the angelics that came from Hanova have the ability to do whatever they want. And if Yahweh says, “You must do this,” they have the ability to refuse, unlike the new angelics that he made, who can't say no.

Lucifer and Azazel, and several of the other angels came down to Earth towards the end part of Atlantis. They actually helped fight the Great War against Dark Draco King Lucifer. And this was world-wide: this wasn’t just Atlantis. They never really came to Atlantis.

But before that, humanity had started to diverge from the path of the planetary creators that set the experiment during that time, because the angels weren't supposed to come down here and meddle with anything — they were just supposed to deliver the messages. Because humanity written about in the Bible was not the first time that Yahweh had tried to run the experiment.

But the angels came down here, and they fell in love with many of the humans, and many of the ETs. Again, like the Lumerians, they had a good social structure for their time, but they didn’t have the conscious evolution [required for] higher technology. [And the angels simply gave them higher technology, metallurgy, science and astrology. And they also moved down to Earth.] They had families down here. They had interests down here.

1:19:00 So, the evolution of humanity increased way too quickly without the evolution of responsibility. Things were already [going awry] before King Lucifer tried to take down Atlantis. And the first wipe of that era ended up coming much sooner than normal, because the planetary council of creators of the experiment said, “This one is completely ruined. Let's just wipe it and do something else.”

And, of course, the angels were like, “We have family down there. You can't do that.” And Yahweh actually put [genetic] stock into that experiment, so he was actually a part of that creator council. And he was like, “No, the entire council agreed that we were going to do this, so it’s getting wiped.” And as far as I know, that was when the first flood happened.

MERRILY: [Were the hybrids the problem, or was the [advanced] technology the problem?]

1:20:00 APOLLYMI: [The problem] was that when an experiment is being run, they like to have things under control to a degree. The hybrids weren’t the [sole problem], but many of the creators [were not pleased with it]. [They had contributed DNA stock, and the genetics of creations that weren’t registered to this planet or even this dimension were coming in and tainting the experiment and [taking things far too high]. People have to understand that unless an angelic shards himself and incarnates into this area, the power difference is way too high.

1:21:00 So, after the [creator] council wiped humanity because of the angels and everything—

MERRILY: Was that your job back then? Did you have to do that?

APOLLYMI: No, that was not me. That was not the Star Seed Council. The creators actually [carried out] the wipe themselves because it wasn't our time to do that.

So, after the wipe happened, and a lot of the angelics’ families died— Because they were like, “Dad, why you destroying our families? These are your grandchildren. Why couldn’t we just move our families off the planet?” And he was like, “Because the DNA vibration is too high.”

So, after the wipe happened, several of the angels were really angry. He says that they cast the angels out, but the angels actually just left.

1:25:00 I understand Lucifer and everyone else's feelings about it, because Lucifer had wives and children down there, too.

MERRILY: Is Lucifer is fighting against Michael and all these people because they're trying to kill the kids and wipe them?

APOLLYMI: Pretty much. And so, Yahweh sent them to different dimensions, because they couldn’t stay in his dimension anymore, which is a higher dimension, and that’s the fall. Lucifer and Uriel and Azazel can still go back to their celestial form if they want to and have that energy.

And many angels ended up staying here on the planet, and many of them decided to go to different parts of universe, and many of them ended up leaving to go to different realms, which is other universes.

1:05:00 MERRILY: So, since many angels stayed on this planet, they have probably gone on through the generations and made it.

APOLLYMI: Well, if they wanted to stay here, they would have to be reincarnated here, or have a body that is suitable for the frequencies of this dimension, because they were coming from a higher dimension and mating with physical beings here.

As far as I know, Yahweh gave in and made bodies that were frequency-specific for [Earth]. They had the appearance of the angels and some of the abilities, but weren’t as strong.

MERRILY: So, that was the fall of angels. Now, can you talk about Yahweh — what happened to him in 2012, and where he is now?

1:29:00 APOLLYMI: In 2012, the Kingdom of Heaven in this universe was attacked by multiple factions. And before the kingdom was attacked, Yahweh died. I was summoned, along with a few of the other angelics. He got sick and was on his deathbed, and he called me in and some other people. And I ended up talking to him, because he wanted to talk to me alone. And some things were said I was given information, which I'm not allowed to talk about here, and he just turned into gold dust. And for some reason, he was wearing his crown, which he never does, and his crown just landed on the bed.

And I called in Michael and Gabriel and Raphael, and they rushed in, and Metatron came in and we all started crying; it was all very emotional. BecauseYahweh to me has always been like a father figure.

Some time later, the Kingdom of Heaven was attacked. The gates were broken down and a battle [ensued]. They got Yeshua out of there just in time. I received a warning not to interfere; Artriel received a warning not to interfere. And we ended up texting each other at the same time, because literally all we got was, “Do not interfere, or there will be consequences.”

We remotely viewed what was going on, and all I saw was Yeshua in the middle of a circle putting on his armor, next to Michael putting on his armor. And there were two huge circles of angels around him. And we saw the fighting at the gate, everything going throughout the kingdom.

1:33:00 MERRILY: Yahweh has previously given Yeshua the position of king now.

APOLLYMI: Almost.

MERRILY: What do I have wrong?

APOLLYMI: His coronation had not taken place yet. He’s been training Yeshua to take his place eventually, but there are certain rituals that were supposed to take place. In order to be a creator like Yahweh was, he has to have gone through some things first, and he has to have a specific item, and he does not have that item.

He’s very powerful, but if he wants to be a deity of the afterlife like his father, certain things have to happen that haven’t happened yet, and he has to have items that he doesn’t have yet. And so, the Kingdom of Heaven was attacked before the coronation.

1:37:00 MERRILY: And was Lucifer responsible? Were the Dark Draco responsible?

APOLLYMI: No. No, Lucifer was not involved in it — because that was the first person I went to [confront]. He was like, “I had no hand in this.” And I have the ability to tell when people are lying or telling the truth. And the Dracos can’t even reach that [dimension] because of the frequency.

MERRILY: Did they find out who they are?

APOLLYMI: Yes. It took awhile for Artriel and me to clear things up there. And the angels who were still in that dimension were scattered — the ones who had to flee. They did get Yehshua out of there; I don’t know the location.

1:39:00 MERRILY: And Michael now comes as Yeshua’s main protector, is that right?

APOLLYMI: Yes. Michael is now Yeshua’s right hand. Metatron is still around; Metatron and Michael are basically like the right and left hand.

Metatron really likes to teach people the healing and protection aspects of things. And Metatron is obviously on fire and has a lot of elements of wind and fire, and Metatron can fight, but he can't lift a sword or anything.