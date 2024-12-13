Barbara Pierce Bush wedding picture 1945, age 19

What stands out whenever I look at photographs of Barbara Bush, matriarch of the most politically powerful family in the U.S. after WWII, is a certain masculinity in her face, even on her wedding day.

Barbara Bush is rumored to be the daughter of Satanist Aleister Crowley. If she were possessed by his spirit, I think his reptilian energy could mold her face, just as that energy gave Queen Elizabeth a predatory expression.

Given the couple’s occult background, I was intrigued by photographs of an adolescent Barbara Pierce that Erik Berman published in The Bush Connection.

Photo #1: Barbara Pierce, George Bush, Otto Skorzeny and Leni Riefenstall

Photo #1 isn’t dated, but the official story is that Bush (born June 12, 1924) met Barbara Pierce (born June 8, 1925) in around 1941.

“At just 16 years old, Barbara met her future husband, George H.W. Bush, at a dance while they were both still in high school. Within a year and a half, and with George set to begin his naval service in World War II, they got engaged.” People

Pierce’s trousers and developed figure indicate that she was a young woman. Assuming she was 17, and that she was born in 1925, that would make the year 1942—the year Bush enlisted in the Navy. His longer hair indicates that he hasn’t yet enlisted.

After the Pearl Harbor attack, while at Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, Bush decided to join the Navy. He enlisted on his 18th birthday and began preflight training at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Upon completing the 10-month course he was commissioned as an ensign in the U.S. Naval Reserve on 9 June 1943, days before his 19th birthday, making him one of the youngest naval aviators.

Photo #2” Barbara Pierce, Otto Skorzeny, Leni Riefenstall

There is also no location given for these photos. The presence of Otto Skorzeny (b. 1911) as well as Hitler’s photographer, Leni Riefenstall, suggest they were taken in Germany. On the other hand, writer and publisher Peter Moon learned from Long Island residents that German U-boats were arriving at an underwater base all throughout the war, so we can’t rule out that Skorzeny and Riefenstall were in the U.S.

Asking him specifically about the Nazis, Max told me that they were all around during WWII. They had an underground submarine pen under Stony Hill in Amagansett. He also said there was an underground opening right near the lighthouse and that one could see the German subs moving right below the water. They were going into the underground. He also said the Nazis would come into town in civilian clothes and eat luch during WWII. They would spy and go back to their military posts. (Peter Moon, The Black Sun, p. 42)

Skorzeny told Erik Berman that Hitler sent young SS spies to America starting in 1938, particularly to target Nikola Tesla.

These spies . . . had support from high-ranking Nazi sympathizers in the U.S. government. They were able to create a new [agency] called the O.S.S. It’s supposed job was to spy on the Nazis. How ironic. Hitler how had an entire [agency] of the U.S. government at his disposal. Hitler ordered his favorite 14-year-old SS Nazi, George H. Scherff Jr. (aka George H. Bush), to befriend Nikola Tesla and try to steal his inventions so that he could take over the world. . . . Bush [reported to] Hitler about one of Tesla’s inventions that was supposed to create the illusion of invisibility, or stealth technology. Bush tipped off Hitler to the U.S. Navy’s secret experiment, the Philadelphia Experiment, aka Operation Rainbow. (The Bush Connection, p. 99)

In my posts on Montauk, I’ve covered Phoenix III. On August 12, 1943, a time portal was opened to August 12, 1983. This was known in 1943 as the Philadelphia Experiment, and in 1983 as Phoenix III. The official story in 1943 was that the Navy was developing stealth technology, but it was actually an experiment in time travel using Teslas field generators installed on a destroyer.

Aleister Crowley was also involved in the Philadelphia Experiment. A son of Crowley named Amado told Peter Moon that Crowley had used him for a ritual in England on August 12, 1943, and that the ritual was to ensure the success of the experiment across the Atlantic Ocean in New York.

The significance of Phoenix III is that the moment the Luciferians obtained time-travel technologies, they always had time-travel technologies. After 1983, history was constantly changed at Montauk.

Stanley Ann Dunham; Barbara Bush c. 1945

In addition to the Phoenix Time Project at Montauk, the base was also used for religious rituals involving bloodline families. Stewart Swerdlow’s book, Blue Blood, True Blood: Conflict and Creation, discusses the origins, structure and religion of the 13 families and Committee of 300, and reveals details of its rituals, which he was made to participate in through mind control. As Bonesmen and members of the Committee of 300, the Bushes would have participated in these types of rituals.

