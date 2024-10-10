In this post I present evidence that social movements that are described as anti-capitalist (i.e., leftist), and pro-capitalist (i.e. rightist), are in reality controlled by the Luciferian Brotherhood.

On what is universally called the left, there are Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Antifa actually claims to be anarchist. But this is not the anarchism of late-19th and early 20th-century union leaders, nor is it the anarchism of working class people fighting the fascists during the Spanish Civil War. The anarchism of Antifa is nihilistic, and its members have all been subjected to MK ULTRA programming as young children.

MK ULTRA is high-tech Satanic ritual abuse, perfected by the Nazi CIA. (See The Svali Chronicles, 2023)

Candace Owens made a documentary about BLM, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold, which briefly expores its Luciferian connections in its promotion of “BLM pride.” The organization’s claims that it is socialist are an attempt to deflect attention from its links to intelligence agencies and the fact that it is supported by global corporations and the mass media.

On the so-called right, there is Proud Boys, whose leader Enrique Tarrio was reported by Reuters to be a government informant. Tarrio was conveniently arrested by DC mayor Muriel Bowser on January 5, 2021. However this helpful gesture by Bowser didn’t save Tarrio in the end: he was sentenced in September of 2023 to 22 years for seditious conspiracy.

By Aram Roston - January 27, 2021

Proud Boys leader and federal informant Enrique Tarrio

The obvious conclusion from all of this is that the more spectacular (in the sense of creating a spectacle) and militant groups sowing anger, distrust, fear and confusion in America are in reality fascist, i.e. Luciferian. The Nazis were created and bankrolled by Luciferians such as Rockefeller and Ford and Prescott Bush. Fascism and Luciferianism are the same thing.

The following is an excerpt from Jessie Czebotar’s affidavit about the Satanic Temple in Texas. The Satanic Temple was co-founded by her childhood training partner, Douglas Mysecko—aka Lucien Greaves, the grandson of Nazi war criminal Michael Karkoc. Greaves is also behind the After School Satan clubs that were formed at a few public schools last year. https://thesatanictemple.com/pages/about-us

Affidavit of Jessie Czebotar About the Temple of Satan in Texas and its Ties to BLM, Antifa and Proud Boys

https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07a few /Jessie-regarding-Members-of-Satanic-Temple-TX-CRAIG-SAWYER.pdf

Testimony of Jessie Marie Czebotar l) I (Jessie Marie Czebotar) sworn under the pains and penalty of perjury claim the following facts to be the truth. And that I am of age, of sound mind, and competent to put these facts upon the record. 2) I would like to submit upon the record the connecticns of members of the Satanic Temple, Texas, to groups such as Black Lives Matter (BLM), Antifa, Fatima, Proud Boys, and The Sovereign Military Order of Satanic Templars and the Luciferian Brotherhood System. I believe Lanzifer Eligos Longinus is the main individual coordinating these groups and suspect his involvement in trafficking in the Texas area. 3) Individuals involved and believed to be coordinating communications of these groups. a) Federico Serna, aka Lanzifer Eligos Longinus (Lanzifer), former head of The Satanic Temple, San Marcos, Texas. He has now taken down his Facebook site for Federico Serna. Lanzifer has connections on his Facebook page to the Sovereign Military Order of Satanic Templars. He used to state directly in his bio[graphy] his connections to this group. I believe, since posts on the main home page of this site match with ones that he posts on his Facebook page, that he also runs the Sovereign Military Order of Satanic Templars in the Texas area. b) Douglas Mysecko (DM), aka Douglas Mesner, aka Lucien Greaves. Head of The Satanic Temple. c) History: In other Affidavits I have brought forward that Douglas John Killrush Mysecko was my training partner in the Lucifarian Brotherhocd in Chicago, Illinois, from l98l-1984. The man who was claiming to be his grandfather was Nazi Michael Karkoc. (For my testimony of Karkoc see Exhibit D) Lucien Greaves’ real identity is Douglas John Killrush Mysecko. His father was Todd Killrush. His mother Sarah Mysecko. We witnessed their murder by the Brotherhood System in the front yard of their Chicago suburb home in September 1981. Douglas Mysecko became the head of the Protector/Assassin Department for the Luciferian Brotherhood in the 1980s when he beat the man who ran the Departments, former Wheaton Chief of Police James Volpe. (See Exhibit H) Part of the job of the Head Protector is to oversee all smaller or sub-groups (such as Antifa, Fatima, BLM, neo-Nazi groups) used within the System to carry out their plots and plans. Nazi Michael Karkoc was the Ukrainian Legion of Defense leader under Hitler. He worked with the Brotherhood System to set up New World Order end-time agendas in the U.S. Government, and was the teacher who set up Col. Michael Aquino and John O. Brennan to run these programs through the U.S. government. He worked with Joseph Wheeler, known as Dr. Black, under Joseph Mengele. Joseph Wheeler was in charge of running the various prcgrcms for the Luciferian System. His children became mind-control programmers for the System. These individuals set up Tavistock Programs in the U.S. under hidden names (such as Aspen Foundation, MIT, Stanford Research Institute) to hide trafficking, Satanic ritual abuse, and experiments and projects done against humanity. Joseph Wheeler’s descendant is a high-level member connected with in the Proud Boys. [Enrique Tarrio?] I could not find the article, But Douglas Mysecko (Lucien Greaves) has made an official statement that The Satanic Temple aligns with BLM. The heads of BLM are self-proclaimed witches. I believe all these connections tie back to the Luciferian Brotherhood and their end-time agenda. 4) August 13, 2020, while looking at some of the posts for the San Marcos, Texas, The Satanic Temple (TST), I stumbled upon a strange post with a link that led straight from Lanzifer’s site to a BLM back-communications channel. a) The screen shot that went with the link had the name Jack Sullivan on top. The Sullivan families have links to the Masonic Lodges and child trafficking. The Sullivan family is connected to the Luciferian Elites at the Highest Level. Louis Sullivan was one of the financial backers along with one of my relatives, Winslow, who hired Frank Lloyd Wright to build areas of Chicago. These Frank Lloyd Wright houses around the United States were then used for child trafficking and auctioning which I witnessed in the 1980s. I have produced several videos where I share my testimony that I was an eye-witness to child trafficking and auctioning through the Frank Lloyd Wright Houses. (See Exhibits C & D) b) Growing up in the Luciferian Brotherhood and knowing its Masonic connections, when I saw Lanzifer's post, I picked up some Masonic code around “Oh Noe’s.” The code is the dual language Masons speak. Some of code dealt with toilet talk “Oopsie Doopsie.” It caught my attention because it is the name of an order, Order of the Toilet. It falls under the Masonic Order of the Bath. This group is known for engaging in grotesque sexual abuse against children with body fluids and feces. Searching places with that term brought me to a link that led straight to the BLM back-comms channel. (See Exhibit E) c) “Oopsie Doopsie” is a sexual term out of the Urban Dictionary. d) Black Lives Matter back-channel that came up after searching term, “Oopsie Doopsie.” e) A search for “Oh Noes” also brought up an article about a tractor-trailer in the Dallas, TX area that was carrying toilet paper and caught fire. It uses term, “April Fools,” which also was in picture on Lanzifer’s post. (See Exhibit F) f) Looking through Lanzifer's Facebook pics, there are many pictures and images that involve Satanic and sexual images and food comms that I believe are for trafficking. g) I believe that those named have knowledge of the locations of the Luciferian Brotherhood breeder programs and abortion clinics. (In 20l7 Douglas Mysecko under his pseudonym Lucien Greaves posted the following picture. See Exhibit A) (Douglas shortly around that time also posted a picture he had drawn of his father and mother and himself. See Exhibit B. The ring on the hand of the man who has his hand on top of Douglas was that of Satanic World Councilman of the Luciferian Brotherhood, Jacob Rothschild. Comparison picture of Sarah’s sister, 2nd daughter of Michael Karkoc Exhibit C)

Jessie Czebotar Affidavits - Training partner: Douglas Mysecko is the grandson of Nazi Michael Karkoc

Children of Luciferian Michael Karkoc Named in Wife’s Obituary: Sarah Mysecko, murdered by the Brotherhood in 1981, not mentioned

John Earle Sullivan

John Earle Sullivan is the January 6, 2021 rioter who chose Ashli Babbitt as a sacrifice victim, pushed her to the front of the group climbing the stairs to Senate offices, filmed Ashli’s murder by Nancy Pelosi’s Luciferian protector, and then sold the video to CNN and NBC for $90,000

The first thing to pay attention to about John Earle Sullivan is that he was adopted by a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. military, who also happens to be a Mormon, i.e., a Luciferian. Sullivan grew up in Stafford, Virginia, the same state where the headquarters of the CIA is located. In 2013, when Sullivan was 19, the family moved to Utah.

John Earle Sullivan (born July 18, 1994) - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Earle_Sullivan

Early life and family Sullivan was adopted into a conservative Latter-Day Saint family.[4][2][7] His father, John Sullivan Sr., was a lieutenant colonel in the US Army.[4] Sullivan has three younger brothers.[4] Sullivan grew up in Stafford, Virginia.[2] Around 2013, the family moved to Utah. After graduating from high school, Sullivan applied to be a police officer.[4] Sullivan got involved in speed skating and in 2016, Sullivan was featured in a commercial blog post on Uber's site, describing him as "searching for a way to earn money that fit with his busy training schedule".[8] Sullivan participated in the 2018 Olympic trials but failed to qualify. Despite this, he has claimed to have "competed in the 2018 Olympic Games".[4] Activism prior to the 2021 Capitol attack In June 2020, Sullivan began to attend Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests. According to Lex Scott, the founder of Black Lives Matter-Utah, none of the activists knew him before this time.[7] Conviction Sullivan was convicted on November 16, 2023 by a jury in the District of Columbia of five felonies and two misdemeanor charges related to his conduct during the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol.[62] On April 23, 2024 Sullivan was sentenced to 6 years in prison.[63]

The second thing about John Earle Sullivan to pay attention to is that after the Jan. 6 fedsurrection, he was living with his adoptive father and traveling back and forth to Ukraine.

by Alicia Powe (The Gateway Pundit) - June 30, 2023

James Sullivan, John’s younger brother, is working with government prosecutors to finally put John behind bars, and hold him accountable for the crimes he committed on January 6 and during riots across the country prior to the Capitol riot to stop him from “hurting more people.” James told this reporter that John is working as a war correspondent in Ukraine. “Yes, he works for the Ukrainian government. He’s doing stuff over there. He’s been sending money over and supporting the different rebel groups and getting backers behind them,” James told The Gateway Pundit in an exclusive. “He periodically goes — he will go back and forth.” “He’s staying out of prison. He’s not even under house arrest anymore. He doesn’t have an ankle monitored. He’s able to go wherever he wants. He’s left the country. And he’s on video literally inciting violence. It’s absolutely insane. A lot of this is because of the people that are backing him and funding his life. It’s frustrating. “He currently lives with my father at his house. I am estranged from him. I don’t really talk to him. I keep tabs on him at the house because I have access to CCTV footage there. When he went to Ukraine because I didn’t see him at the house for over a week. I asked my father, my father said he was overseas in Europe. And then I made the connection by going into social media that he is in the Ukraine and I confirmed that with my dad.

The third thing about John Earle Sullivan to pay attention to is the fact that when he was arraigned, his judge was Emmet Gale Sullivan, a man who spent his nights raping his granddaughter, and who provided his four Delaware houses to Joseph Biden as locations where he could sexually assault young children.

Judge Emmet Gale Sullivan, child rapist

Full transcript of deposition of “John McGreavy”—aka Ryan Dark White—taken on January 9, 2021. https://populist.press/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/FULL-Transcript-of-Whistleblower-Interview.pdf

Unsurprisingly, Judge Sullivan set John Earle Sullivan free on his own recognizance.

“U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, a Reagan appointee who previously presided over former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s cases, allowed Sullivan to be released from jail following his arrest.” - The Gateway Pundit

Which raises an interesting question: who are John Earle Sullivan’s birth parents? Does he even have birth parents?