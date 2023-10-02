August 9, 1943, briefing aboard the USS Eldridge , before the Philadelphia Experiment

The history of the Montauk Project, aka Project Phoenix, is the history of ET technologies that the NSA reverse-engineered and turned into weapons against humanity. These weapons include weather control, mind control, portals and time travel. All of these capabilities borrowed from technologies developed by Nikola Tesla, who was himself in contact with ETs, and who was murdered by Otto Skorzeny and Reinhard Gehlen under the direction of Prescott Bush (see The Omega Project to Bring In the Fourth Reich).

Tesla also invented a particle-beam weapon, but he sold it to Russia in 1935. You can read some fascinating history of Tesla from a man who worked with him, Al Bielek.

My article on the Montauk Project is long, and you can read it here: https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.blog/2022/04/16/montauk-project-experiments-in-time/. I’m just going to highlight some points.

We are used to putting historical events in chronological order. However, because the Cabal (the Luciferian Brotherhood) actively changed history, a chronology is impossible. Through the NSA, the Cabal acquired time travel on August 12, 1983, but because they could go back in time, the Cabal always had time travel. As just one example, they attempted to murder Jesus of Nazareth before the Romans did, and failing to accomplish that, they obtained some of his blood while he was crucified in order to engineer a convincing antichrist. Because of the Montauk timeline project—Phoenix 3—we have to assume that every important event has been altered. According to history, the Allies won WWII; in reality, however, the United States government signed an unconditional surrender to the Nazis in Antarctica in 1952. The NSA actually changed the outcome of WWII to see what would happen, but having Germany win wasn’t “advantageous” to the New World Order, and so they changed it back. I suspect that having the fascists in power provoked a large-scale anti-fascist resistance, whereas covert fascist rule lulled people into a false sense of security. Larry James - Time travel controller at the Montauk Project - part 1 Diana Barahona · Aug 2 Read full story Not mentioned in the Montauk article is the fact that, as much as the Cabal altered history, there were forces that were working against the New World Order timeline. I suspect that one group may have been mantids who infiltrated the Air Force (see World-line Correction: The MAJestic Program). Another group is the Galactic Federation, who helped people within U.S. Naval intelligence with a technology that we know as Q (see Welcome to the Future). From James Casbolt, we know that there were good elements within the NSA, because they contacted him and and helped him to deprogram himself. Steve Pieczenik claims there were a few good elements within the CIA, but they acted as individuals against the agency, unlike U.S. Naval intelligence, which acts as an organization.

I hope you enjoy learning about time travel.