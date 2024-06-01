You have the choice of ascending or not ascending. It’s a choice, because that’s just part of evolution. Some people just aren’t ready; they want to live in a 3rd-dimensional or 4th-dimensional existence.

Continued from Part 1

Part 2

November 8, 2022

Ascension can occur in different ways. If a planet has a consciousness, and if the planet’s consciousness is raising its frequency, then most of the life forms and the people on the planet will follow. In this case, people remain on the planet and it is no longer used for seeding experiments.

If a large number of people are ascending, but not the planet, they are removed: this is called a harvest. When all sentient beings are removed from a planet, it’s called a wipe. Wipes are carried out in-between experiments and in situations where the continuation of the timeline presents a grave danger to the planet itself or to others in the multiverse.

(5:00) APOLLYMI: As far as I know, the main programming and the main agenda is still up and active from the beginning of the Fifth Era of Man. Every era has its own experimental agenda. The Fourth Era has ended, the Fifth Era is here, and that matrix programming is still in place. There are other matrices from other ET groups, and some of them don’t really communicate with each other at times, but the one I’m talking about is from the council that decided to seed this planet with their experimentations, also known as the Fifth Era of Man.

MERRILY: You said that if we remember our past lives, that can interfere with our ascension. Tell me about that.

APOLLYMI: If the matrix were removed, you would remember all of your astral body’s — your soul’s — past-life experiences. All of that wisdom and knowledge would eventually come flowing into this body, and you would then live your life out through your astral body, and not your physical body. The ascension process starts to merge your astral body with your physical, and your astral body will take over your physical body. They don’t want this because of the type of experiment they’re doing. The Fifth Era of Man is a novel genetic experiment that houses more than one species’ souls. This allows multiple species that have never been able to incarnate as a human to be able to do so and have a different experience.

Their other reason [for amnesia] is to avoid the problems they had with the creators in the Fourth Era. Having the creators here caused a lot of conflict. Everyone knows about the great flood and the rest of that history; they did not want a repeat of those events. So, they decided that the creator “deities,” starseed parents, would not be allowed to live among us. They would not be allowed to interact with us except under specific circumstances.

So, in addition to the amnesia, we have no teachers. All we have available to us is oral history and written history. But by Star Seed Council law, the one from Source, every seed planet has to know about the evaluation and ascension of one’s mind body and spirit to become part of the galactic community.

(15:00) You have the choice of ascending or not ascending. It’s a choice, because that’s just part of evolution. Some people just aren’t ready; they want to live in a 3rd-dimensional or 4th-dimensional existence.

(17:00) Merrily: What was [the creators’] intent? What was the hoped-for result?

Apollymi: Their intention was to create a body that multiple species can come into and live a life through multiple generations. If you don’t remember what species you are, there can be no hate amongst species. You can’t have those differences. You can, obviously, but that was their intention. Their intention was to give them an opportunity to be born into a species they’ve never been in and experience life through that body.

(18:00) Merrily: So, you’re saying it was an experiment, but it was intended to be for the benefit of all.

Apollymi: Right. You have all of these species who have been fighting, and now they can share a single species type and interact with each other. If they have no memories of who they were, then they can’t harbor old grudges against each other.

But this experiment with decent intentions got hijacked very quickly throughout the timeline. So, unfortunately, it was also not as monitored as it should have been, and with the galactic fighting in the universe—especially in these quadrants—things just got really out of hand.

This is an experimental planet, so there are rules and laws and regulations; but they were being broken. We have ETs who are influencing this planet that have no authorization to be here. They have no authorization to actually code the matrix, any matrix, and that has been done, unfortunately. There are many, many matrices [affecting Terra].

(20:00) Merrily: And are you allowed to name the species that did violate the rules?

20:30 APOLLYMI: There are multiple species who have gone against the rules, both on the light and dark side. Again, it's an experimental planet. And some of these guys who are on the creator council who decided to make the Fifth Era of Man and [govern] the experiment of Earth— This is not the high councils; this is not the galactic councils; this is not the universal councils . . . We’ll just call them the Earth Creator Council.

22:00 I do know that a lot of things started shifting in 2016 when the Immortal Seven came into this universe. They’re still doing a huge evaluation, because a lot of people messed up; and not just on this planet, but in the universe in general.

(22:30) Seed planets

A seed planet is a planet that is authorized by the universal councils ususally, or the galactic councils, that they decide to run experiments on. There are rules that they are supposed to follow with the Star Seed Council—the ones I work for—who are from Source, from Hanova. And they have specific rules that they give to these people. Now, they can run any experiment that they want, because this is a free-will universe. So, it’s up to the councils to decide what they want to do.

Now, the Creator Council of this planet consists of 22 races. Some of them are neutral, some of them are negative, and some of them are positive. ET politics are much different from the way they are on this planet. You can have everyone fighting with one another, but when it comes to councils, they usually send people who are a little more neutral, even if their intentions are bad. So, there are a lot of protocols that have to be followed.

(24:00) Hub planets

(25:30) Prison planets

MERRILY: At what point did Earth become a prison planet?

APOLLYMI: Just about every seed planet is a prison planet. It really depends on the planetary creator councils. If they want people who have done wrong . . . they can put you on a prison planet, which is usually a seed planet. And this is so that, instead of having their soul imprisoned, they can have experiences and possibly learn from them. And to help them learn, there is karma.

MERRILY: So, a seed planet could also be called a rehabilitation planet—it sounds better than prison planet.

APOLLYMI: The difference for a prisoner is that you will be reincarnated on that planet continuously until your sentence is served, like my circumstance, for example. So, my sentence is complete; therefore, after I die, I can either leave this planet, or I can reincarnate somewhere else when I choose to.

The Immortal Seven, Nebadon, Anuva

(58:00) There are seven multiverses, and each one of them is governed by one of the Immortal Seven. And we are in Fire’s multiverse, and our universe is called Nebadon. That’s just this universe: not Fire’s multiverse, but just our universe.

(60:00) When I started getting my memories of Hanova, I heard it pronounced as “Anuva”.

Bodies

Apollymi’s genetically engineered body exists in stasis off-planet. Every two days she must, of necessity, have her consciousness transferred to a new clone, as her high energy breaks down the clones. She won’t be allowed use of her original body until her mission on Earth is finished, which will be in 2025.

(1:15:00) Apollymi: My Hanovian body was older than this universe by the time that I came here. I was only 11 years old in Hanovian age.

(1:16:00) I found out just a few months ago that the original body that they made for me, they’ve had in stasis this whole time, which is what they’ve been getting my clones from. I was having a conversation with one of my med team members—because some of them do come here—and I was having an attack, and my vitals were really unstable. And I [said to him], “You guys are going to let me die.” And he said, “Do you honestly think this is your original body? Do you honestly think we would spend that much money and just let you run [around] down here on Earth [in that body] with all of the unknowns?”

And they showed it to me. They picked me up and took me into outer space and showed me my original form locked in stasis, and I [asked them], “How long have you had that thing? They [said], “We age it every year.”

(1:18:00) They have a higher technology than the SSP, because the Shakrilli from Hanova create this crystal shard, and then they insert it into the body, and that houses a part of my consciousness. So, I get all of the memories from the bodies that they take me from. So, if they don’t want me to remember a whole lot, they’ll just take me from a clone of a clone of a clone. And people who have [spent a lot of time with me], they know I get body-swapped. And they sometimes ask me, “You don’t remember this?”

(1:19:00) And then sometimes I’ll have full memories; but I realized that those full memories—because I have a journal—come from when they give me clones directly from the body I have in stasis. And I get those when I have to do emissary work, or certain interviews down here: they’ll actually give me my full clone. [But] I don’t get the original body until I am finally off this planet.

1:39:00 MERRILY: I understand we have had three universal resets so far. Have you heard of that?

APOLLYMI: Oh, it's it's more than universal.

MERRILY: How does a universe reset?

APOLLYMI: Okay so again, it's a beta universe: it is it is not tied fully to Source itself. And so, when they reset the universe, there's coding. . . . If it's not going according to plan and it looks like the universe is going to collapse because it gets to the red zone— You know, most baby universes get three tries, and then they're done. We're on our third try right now.

1:40MERRILY: Are we a baby universe?

APOLLYMI: Yes, the baby universe is also called a beta universe. So when it gets to the red line where the universe becomes so unstable and so out of the Laws of One that is recommended for the universe to join the rest of the multiverse, they will basically cut it off and reset it.

So, when they reset it, it starts off as a blank slate, they put all of the basic programming in, and then they let it run on its own. So, they'll take everything that they ever liked out of the two resets and code it back into this universe, and then they'll just let it run it on its own.

MERRILY: Until it’s ready for life?

APOLLYMI: Until it's proven that it can exist in the multiverse without being a virus, without being detrimental.

MERRILY: Are we considered a virus at this point?

APOLLYMI: Well, as terrible as it's been, this universe hasn't [reached that point], as terrible as it’s been. And the Immortal Seven did come in and straighten [things] out so we went from almost crashing to steadily [improving], which is why in 2016 I ended up posting a post on Truth Control website. It's called, “Has the fighting stopped?” I hadn’t revealed everything on that. I was actually at those meetings between the Dark Draco Council and the Andromeda and Sirian councils with the Immortal Seven to sign the peace treaties. And that's when everything started breaking loose. And it took quite a few years for everything to come over to this quadrant and start settling down.

MERRILY: How much negativity was there?

APOLLYMI: Before the treaty was signed, we were at [around] 75 percent negativity, just because people were starting to use time travel that they weren't authorized to use, they were manipulating timelines, they were breaking timelines. Those are all against the Laws of One for any beta universe. Like soul trapping isn't really against the law, sadly.

This is a free-will universe, which means it does not have to abide by the Laws of One that Hanova has. And Hanova is a non-free-will universe. You don't have the [right] to just walk up and stab somebody. It's not happening. You will literally go back to Source/Creation’s consciousness through their trial. You don't get a second chance.

So, again, you know there there are circumstances. Like, I am only existing because I did not have the intention of killing people in Hanova — it was a reaction to my emotions of my two best friends dying, and I just exploded, literally. So, it wasn't intentional, and that's the only reason why I got demoted into a lower universe, because they're like, “Well, this is your punishment.”

I was about between 11 to 12 years old when that happened. So, I was very grateful that they didn't decide to just nullify me.

And so, in this universe, because it is a free-will universe — and so many people do not understand this — the Laws of One do not work here, because they are not enforced by The Immortal Seven, Source or Hanova.

Now, there are rules that have to be applied and abided by by the creator council that created this universe, and by the seed planets, you know, for the Star Seed Council to come in and the Arbor Council to come in.

But, again, the councils who made this universe, they kind of decided what will work, what won't work. And then, as for the bad stuff, it's kind of play-by-ear, usually. And unfortunately, a lot of the creator council of this universe was fighting with each other, so that did not help.

Everything's gotten better; the Immortal Seven came in and kind of did their parental thing.

MERRILY: And that happened what year?

APOLLYMI: Two thousand sixteen (2016).

1:46:00 MERRILY: That’s a very important turning point. Was part of it is the Immortal Seven and that gang were not really seeing how bad it had gotten?

APOLLYMI: Just because you're hooked up to Source/Consciousness does not mean that they have a steady eye on everything. I mean, it's not exactly easy keeping the universe in balance and in check — the multiverse, I should say.

MERRILY: Well, your job is to relay back to them, “Look.” Because you probably went back up there and said, “Look: this is not happening.”

APOLLYMI: Yeah, and living down here, I have a few things to say about it!

1:50:00 MERRILY: Alex Collier said that the two Looking Glass ET techs that he knew about that we had would see probabilities into the future, plus the Tesla equipment — all that's been locked down in Cheyenne Mountain and NORAD — but what they couldn't see past October 2030, which was interesting. Now, you managed to go to 2037. So I'm wondering if there's anything you can share with us about this, and what to prepare people for about the evaluation: where we are now, the percentage of consciousness, and approximately how many Earth-years.

APOLLYMI: Well the thing about parallel-universe jumping — because it would be parallel-universe jumping at this point, not timeline jumping. Because at the point where I was, 2037, we were way more advanced in technology at this point in time, so I actually ended up time jumping, and then parallel-universe hopping, since then.

So the timeline events are only relevant to that stream of time. So, I have no idea anymore. I literally did a time jump where President Trump got into office in May (2022). And we were about to go into World War III, and China's like, “If you don't put him in right now, by tomorrow we're going to war.” And then he ended up getting back into office. And then after that, like a couple weeks later, Atlantis showed up. So, that timeline hasn't happened in this time stream. So, I'm just like, “I want to go back to that one.”

APOLLYMI: But what I'm saying is that it is up to all of us if we want a better future. Yes, you guys did not make [universal ascension] and your time is running out; I'm not going to lie about that. Two thousand twenty-five (2025) is basically set [for the] evaluation, and then you have a thousand years after that to get your crap together and be a species. And it doesn't matter what species you came from; it doesn't matter what species you are: you need to come together as a planet. Because all the other planets out there—

You realize that there's a lot of Arcturians and Pleiadians on the bad side, right? Like, there is no only-good species; there is no only-bad species. I know Draconians who have lost their lives fighting for this planet. So, we have to set all of that aside.

And I'm not talking about the ones who are just woke; I mean everybody. You know? We need to come together as a planet.

* * *

