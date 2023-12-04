Forgotten Genesis (Sky Books, 2020)

From Emblemes (1635) by Francis Quarles, illustrated by Charles Bennett and W. Harry Rogers

The Great Tars War

100 000 B.C. – Interplanetary war involving Draco reptilians and Lyran populations on Earth, Mars and Maldek ends in the destruction of Maldek, which becomes an asteroid belt - Chronological History of the Terran Race

The period of 100,000 years ago was very dark for humanity because it involved a devastating conflict between many of the alien civilizations that were on Earth at that time. I would even say that it was the most terrible confrontation I have ever seen in relation to Earth, but it was entirely from extraterrestrial sources. All the belligerent parties were extraterresterial and disputed their territories or sphere of influence. It was a very difficult period and a period of rupture, because many civilizations which had joined the Galactic Alliance separated from it. (p. 171)

The Dramatic Influence of Malefic Reptiles

Due to the very advanced technologies and the nature of the weaponry used, life on the surface of the planet suffered, and in some areas, which are now underwater, it was completely eradicated. I saw terrible images of this conflict, which took place both in the atmosphere and in space. The intensity of the fighting was so great that a significant part of the sky, as seen from the ground, was almost red.

The confrontations were of unheard of violence. Huge explosions left enormous debris on the surface of the Earth. I also saw how they “extracted” those debris by “crushing” and then absorbing them into giant ships, like containers. Strangely enough, that terrible conflict was not an atomic one. I saw only a few detonations reminiscent of nuclear explosions, but they were of less intensity than other deflagrations that took place at that time.

The main source of the conflict was complex in nature. It involved a race of evil beings in our galaxy with reptilian features. In the economy of the universe, the reptilians seem to have a special destiny because they appear at key points in the evolution of races or civilizations: even if they are unaware of this aspect but act out of selfish controlling and oppressive motives.

Reptilian beings live long lives, and in order to develop, they seek to find a suitable “land” from which to feed. That is to say, the evil reptilians seek to conquer planets and civilizations in order to exploit them and achieve their goals, but do so in such a way that they don’t have to worry too much about them. . . .

That is why the evil reptilians show amazing patience, being specialized in infiltration through subversive actions. They corrupt and conquer a civilization—not necessarily through destruction, looting and then leaving that planet—but through undermining, intrigue, and corruption.

In other words, they are not brutal predators in most cases, but they work insidiously, through hybridization and by introducing genes with low vibrational frequencies. They know that if they can corrupt enough DNA in a race, it will eventually retain specific traits whereby they will then always have a point of support and action in that civilization. The greater this specific imprint on the DNA of a race, the better for the reptilians, because they will then be able to influence it more easily when it comes to decisions and actions.

Arturo Sosa Abascal, the Jesuit black pope of the City of London, financial center of the world

Corruptions by Hybridization

Their plans are therefore less violent and immediate, without large-scale cosmic battles. A more long-term strategy is employed by infusing the DNA of some races with their own DNA. In time, they know that this action will corrupt our race, at least to some extent, and such weaknesses may be used later for their own purposes.

Reptilian brain; human embryo at 4 weeks

The basal ganglia are referred to as the reptilian or primal brain, as this structure is the source of emotions related to self-preservation, e.g., fear, anger, greed, sexual desire.

In this way, the evil reptilians end up corrupting even advanced civilizations in an indirect way. As I said, they always aim to orient themselves towards those civilizations that are not very developed but which still belong to cosmic alliances or have entrances to developed civilizations. By applying the hybridization method, they simply infiltrate the germs of evil into that civilization or alliance of developed civilizations, placing their hybrids in important places and thus creating gaps in the security and mutual understanding of that alliance. It is a very subversive but effective way of spreading their evil influence in the galaxy. This was also the way they acted on Earth.

Using infiltration through some of the civilizations that are members of the Galactic Alliance, and even a civilization that descended from the original Sirians but settled in a star system other than that of the Sirius A star (in the Orion constellation), they transmitted elements of their own DNA to the human population.

What surprised me somewhat was that the infiltration was not a massive one, but rather a subtle path. We have seen that, through certain actions of hybridization, their genes initially corrupted the DNA of a small number of human beings.

That corruption, however, later spread to a large number of beings, taking the form of negative ways of thinking and action. They have manifested themselves mainly through misguided beliefs which, through repetition from generation to generation, have created gaps and perverted connections within human DNA. This subtle way of perverting was later used by people to achieve certain evil purposes.

Thus, in ancient times, the reptilians first planted some bad seeds, which then proliferated and developed over time to the level at which their influence on human DNA could no longer be denied or annihilated. It is true, however, that this corruption does not occupy a large percentage of the DNA macromolecule: as we have seen it represents only about two to three percent. But even so, some tendencies, habits and actions chosen in contemporary society show us what negative effects can occur as a result of the resonances induced by this very dangerous civilization. (pp. 171-173)

Cinamar, Radu (2020). Forgotten Genesis. Westbury, New York: Sky Books.

