Full Disclosure
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
☕️ DEVASTATING ☙ Tuesday, July 2, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠
Special Edition: the best news day since the Pandemic. All the hot takes and headlines are wrong about yesterday's Supreme Court decision. It's all so…
Published on ☕️ Coffee & Covid 2024 🦠
•
8 hrs ago
June 2024
How Reagan/Bush Spread Human Trafficking, Drugs and Crime Throughout Mexico
By Cathy O'Brien
Jun 30
9
Share this post
How Reagan/Bush Spread Human Trafficking, Drugs and Crime Throughout Mexico
dianabarahona.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
U.S. Military Training Mexican Forces in Chiapas
Mexican state on Guatemala border beset by migrants, drugs and violence
Jun 30
8
Share this post
U.S. Military Training Mexican Forces in Chiapas
dianabarahona.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Reagan, Bush, Cheney and Operation Greenbacks for Wetbacks
By Cathy O'Brien
Jun 30
5
Share this post
Reagan, Bush, Cheney and Operation Greenbacks for Wetbacks
dianabarahona.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Royals Vie for Authority Over Tribulation Earth
Jessie Czebotar
Jun 28
8
Share this post
Royals Vie for Authority Over Tribulation Earth
dianabarahona.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
The CIA 'Oracle' - Sue Ann Arrigo M.D.
By Alexander Putney
Jun 26
7
Share this post
The CIA 'Oracle' - Sue Ann Arrigo M.D.
dianabarahona.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
The Fourth Reich, 13 Families, Draco, Aldebaranians
Sorting out the factions
Jun 23
•
Diana Barahona
6
Share this post
The Fourth Reich, 13 Families, Draco, Aldebaranians
dianabarahona.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
The New World Order Arrived as the Reagan Revolution
Cathy O'Brien's Trance-Formation of America
Published on Real Raw News
•
Jun 22
SSP Vet Daryl James on Journey to Truth Podcast
With stories he hasn't told before
Jun 20
2
Share this post
SSP Vet Daryl James on Journey to Truth Podcast
dianabarahona.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
The Moon is a Repurposed Space Ship - part 2
Radu Cinamar views the terraformation of Earth
Published on Full Disclosure
•
Jun 19
China Deploys Rain-Making Machines to Save Crops
It seems there’s nothing the Chinese can’t accomplish: high-speed trains, the longest sea bridge, the highest river bridge, building tunnel-boring…
Jun 19
•
Diana Barahona
6
Share this post
China Deploys Rain-Making Machines to Save Crops
dianabarahona.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
The Moon is a Repurposed Space Ship - part 1
Radu Cinamar's real-life Jules Verne adventure
Published on Full Disclosure
•
Jun 18
© 2024 Diana Barahona
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts